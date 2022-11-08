ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zarak The Brave impresses at Fairyhouse

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Zarak The Brave put down an early marker for the Triumph Hurdle with a sparkling display on his Irish debut at Fairyhouse.

A winner and placed on several occasions on the Flat in France, the three-year-old was snapped up by leading owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede for €200,000 in May and was sent to Willie Mullins to pursue a career over jumps.

Paul Townend’s mount was the 4-6 favourite for his introduction in the Starting Point 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle and it was impossible to be anything but impressed by the way he sprinted 10 lengths clear.

Coral cut Zarak The Brave to 12-1 from 25-1 for the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, a race Mullins won for the third time last season with Vauban.

“I thought they went a good gallop and he did things right,” said Townend.

“I was surprised with the turn of foot he showed and it landed me in front very quickly. He stayed at it well and I think there is a bit to work with there as well; you’d like him.

“He winged the second-last and it was a matter of getting over the last. He’s going to come on from it, there was nothing spectacular but you’d like what he did at the last as well. He’s a nice prospect.”

Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy enjoyed a double on the card courtesy of wins for Caldwell Diamond and Eric Bloodaxe.

Caldwell Diamond was a 10-1 winner of the Winter Festival 3rd & 4th December Maiden Hurdle, while 4-6 favourite Eric Bloodaxe – formerly trained by Joseph O’Brien – landed the 2023 Fairyhouse Membership Hurdle on his debut for the Elliott team.

“Caldwell Diamond is a big baby; you can see why he didn’t win a bumper, he’s so big,” said the Cullentra handler.

“To be honest we thought he would come on from the run. He was half off the bridle at the third-last but he galloped.

“Eric Bloodaxe is a hard horse to get fit, he’s massive and Jack said there is plenty of improvement in him – he gave a good blow.

“He does everything easy at home and I’d say he’ll come on from it. I was thinking about going chasing with him but just found that race and he could now go chasing, he’s a grand horse.

“It’s Jack’s 50th winner of the season so it’s great.”

