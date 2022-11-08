Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Woman arrested in drive-by shooting case pleads guilty to drug possession
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman who was arrested during a drive-by shooting investigation cut a deal for probation in Olmsted County Court Monday. On July 8, Rochester police arrested Kacey Kamara and Larry Jackson for allegedly shooting out the window of a truck in June, then threatening witnesses of the alleged crime.
KIMT
Winona man sentenced for deadly crash
WINONA, Minn. – A southeast Minnesota man is going to prison for a fatal collision in Winona County. Adam Samuel Anderson, 36 of Winona, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation. He was sentenced Wednesday to four years behind bars, with credit for four days already served.
KIMT
Albert Lea woman to stand trial for serious drug offense
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman accused of being a drug dealer is now set to stand trial. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21 of Albert Lea, was arrested in March and charged with first-degree controlled substance crime. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it searched Jarvis’ home...
KIMT
Stewartville man pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death
RED WING, Minn. – A Stewartville man accused of supplying the drugs that led to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County is pleading not guilty. Brandon James Mann, 26, and Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25 of Rochester, are charged with third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree sale of drugs. They are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
KAAL-TV
Dodge Center predatory offender pleads guilty to failing to update address
(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge Center predatory offender pleaded guilty to failing to register in Dodge County Wednesday. Nov. 9. According to court documents, Rashawn Ra’Del Eston, 29, faces a minimum sentence of one year and one day after intentionally deceiving a Dodge Center family and gaining access to their home, according to Dodge County Court Records.
RPD: Three Kids Asleep in Home of Rochester Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing potential charges related to a shooting and a drug discovery that occurred in a residence with three sleeping children over the weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of 1st St....
Rochester Man Caught With Thousands of Oxy Pills Pleads Guilty
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man's trial was canceled this morning when he entered into a plea agreement in a case involving a major drug bust last year. Jury selection for 26-year-old Dahir Dahir’s trial was scheduled to begin this morning at the Olmsted Courthouse. Instead, he admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge. In exchange, prosecutors have agreed to drop a first-degree drug charge. He was originally charged with two counts of first-degree drug sales.
KAAL-TV
$6K in tools, electronics taken from Rochester home
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man returned home Monday night to find his garage side door forced open andthousands of dollars in items stolen. The 31-year-old man left his home in the 400 block of Zumbro Drive NW around 9:30 p.m. and returned at 10:47 p.m. Nov. 7, according to Rochester police.
KAAL-TV
Woman hit by vehicle on the way to vote in Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) – A woman was injured after being hit by a vehicle while on her way to vote Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Main Street South in Pine Island. Authorities say the woman was crossing Main Street on her...
myaustinminnesota.com
Iowa man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, restitution, fees for felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court
An Iowa man facing a felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic incident in Mower County on July 2nd, 2020 has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, plus restitution and fees. 29-year-old Troy Jennings Peterson of Ames, Iowa was sentenced Monday to 30...
KAAL-TV
New Sheriff taking over in Freeborn County
(ABC 6 News) – Voters in Freeborn county have elected a new sheriff. Detective Ryan Shea was elected Freeborn County Sheriff after defeating Albert Lea Police Lt. Jeff Strom by a margin of less than 500. Shea walked away with 52 percent of the votes while Strom got 48...
KIMT
Flames destroy shed in rural Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Fire destroyed a shed overnight in Olmsted County. It happened in the 6000 block of 40th Street SE. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene around 11:30 pm to find a 30 x 20 foot shed fully engulfed in flames. The owner of the shed...
boreal.org
Man charged with killing Minneapolis woman found under tarp in Olmsted County
A Rochester man has been charged in the death of a Minneapolis woman this past summer. Thursday, Olmsted County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Timothy Daniel Loftus with third-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in connection to 28-year-old Tia Arleth’s death. Hubbard Broadcasting affiliate KAAL-TV reports that Loftus has...
KAAL-TV
Shed a total loss in rural SE Rochester fire late Tuesday night
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the owner of a woodshed that burned to the ground Tuesday night had made efforts to repair the doors on his wood boiler prior to the fire. “If you don’t have the door completely shut...
Multiple Meth Busts Extend Rochester Man’s Prison Time
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison for his latest drug-related conviction. 33-year-old Alec Southwick was given the 128-month prison term as part of a plea agreement to charges stemming from his arrest in May of last year. Under the terms of the plea deal, Southwick admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a first-degree count involving the sale of drugs and three other felony drug charges connected to a drug bust in February of this year.
Wisconsin hospice nurse charged with felony abuse after amputating a patients foot without a doctor's order, police say
Mary K. Brown, 38, a former hospice nurse, admitted to amputating her patient's foot without a doctor's order or consent.
KAAL-TV
Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle crash in Rochester Tuesday morning
(ABC 6 News) – Emergency first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in Rochester early Tuesday morning. The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of 34th Ave. NW and 65th St. NW. Neither the Minnesota State Patrol nor Rochester Police would comment on any injuries...
KIMT
Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire
KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Multiple crews battle large fire at Kasson business Sunday evening
UPDATE (11/7/2022 10:30 a.m.) – Kasson Fire & Rescue provided an update Monday morning on a large structure fire that occurred on Sunday evening. At approximately 7:35 p.m., Kasson Fire along with Byron Fire, Dodge Center Fire and Mantorville Fire were all paged to a structure fire at 20 East Veterans Memorial Hwy in Kasson.
Comments / 0