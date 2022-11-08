Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
3 Head Coach Candidates for Carolina Panthers
The Panthers fired their head coach, Matt Rhule, after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season. He amassed a record of 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach. Former one-and-done Cardinals coach Steve Wilks has replaced Rhule in the interim, but it is unclear whether or not he’ll remain past this season.
Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 10 picks...
NFL Odds: Falcons vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 11/10/2022
The Atlanta Falcons will travel to take on the Carolina Panthers in a Thursday night NFC South matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Falcons-Panthers prediction and pick, laid out below.
Colts Eyeing A Return To Matt Ryan As Starting QB?
This has been a roller coaster week for Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts and it is only Wednesday. They started things off with a surprising change as they fired head coach Frank Reich. Reich went 40-33-1 in his 4+ seasons with the team and that record is made all the more impressive when you take into account that he had a different starting quarterback each season he was at the helm for.
WCNC
Panthers to debut black helmets tonight vs Falcons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Finally, after months of anticipation, the Carolina Panthers will wear black helmets for the first time in franchise history against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. The Panthers unveiled the special all-black uniforms in July. Black helmets have been talked about by Panthers fans for...
Broncos vs. Titans broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?
The Denver Broncos (3-5) will go on the road to face the Tennessee Titans (5-3) in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13. The contest is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. MT and it will be regionally televised on CBS networks. In-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers Game Won’t Be on TV)
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games In Case You Missed It: How To Rewatch Thursday Night Football Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Atlanta Falcons and...
Falcons vs. Panthers Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Thursday Night Football (Cordarrelle Patterson Runs Wild)
Sometimes the worst games can also be the best games. In Week 8, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons traded blows back and forth in the 4th quarter and into overtime, highlighted by a sensational Hail Mary completion from P.J. Walker to D.J. Moore with seconds left to go. Eventually...
UNC did something they haven’t done in 40 years in season opener
The North Carolina Tar Heels opened up its 2022-23 campaign with a 69-56 win over UNC-Wilmington on Monday night. It was the start of what they hope is a very special season in Chapel Hill and although UNC struggled at times in the game, they pulled away with the win. The Seahawks deserve credit for how they played, putting pressure as UNC tried to bring the ball up the court. The ability to try and trap players slowed down UNC’s offense as they didn’t have a transition basket until the second half. But one stat that was a little jarring is something...
Comments / 0