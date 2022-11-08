ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Game Haus

3 Head Coach Candidates for Carolina Panthers

The Panthers fired their head coach, Matt Rhule, after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season. He amassed a record of 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach. Former one-and-done Cardinals coach Steve Wilks has replaced Rhule in the interim, but it is unclear whether or not he’ll remain past this season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL Analysis Network

Colts Eyeing A Return To Matt Ryan As Starting QB?

This has been a roller coaster week for Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts and it is only Wednesday. They started things off with a surprising change as they fired head coach Frank Reich. Reich went 40-33-1 in his 4+ seasons with the team and that record is made all the more impressive when you take into account that he had a different starting quarterback each season he was at the helm for.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WCNC

Panthers to debut black helmets tonight vs Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Finally, after months of anticipation, the Carolina Panthers will wear black helmets for the first time in franchise history against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. The Panthers unveiled the special all-black uniforms in July. Black helmets have been talked about by Panthers fans for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
SPY

How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers Game Won’t Be on TV)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games In Case You Missed It: How To Rewatch Thursday Night Football Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Atlanta Falcons and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC did something they haven’t done in 40 years in season opener

The North Carolina Tar Heels opened up its 2022-23 campaign with a 69-56 win over UNC-Wilmington on Monday night. It was the start of what they hope is a very special season in Chapel Hill and although UNC struggled at times in the game, they pulled away with the win. The Seahawks deserve credit for how they played, putting pressure as UNC tried to bring the ball up the court. The ability to try and trap players slowed down UNC’s offense as they didn’t have a transition basket until the second half. But one stat that was a little jarring is something...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

