Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows

One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 4)

To say it's been a big old week in the world of streaming services is something of an understatement. Netflix’s cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier went live in the US, UK and Australia. The Last of Us TV show finally got a release date. Oh, and Warner Bros. Discovery bosses hinted at worrisome new plans to hike the price of HBO Max in 2023.
The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and More in November 2022

Remember learning about cornucopias every November in school? This is what they were talking about. There's an abundance of good TV in this month's lineup, starting with the high-profile release of the new season of The Crown. Yellowstone fans are feasting especially well in November, with the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 and the debut of the new Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. Plus, Emily Blunt gets in on the Western action with Prime Video's The English.
Chris Rock will the be first comedian to live stream a Netflix comedy special

Chris Rock will be the first comedian to air a live streaming special on Netflix, the company has announced. Details are scarce, but the special is expected to air globally in early 2023. Rock previously collaborated with Netflix on the comedy special “Tamborine” in 2018. He also appeared at the streamer’s “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival earlier in 2022, appearing alongside Dave Chappelle.
‘Forever’: Netflix Orders Series Based on Judy Blume’s Novel

Judy Blume’s groundbreaking 1975 novel Forever is being reimagined for a new generation and as a Netflix series. The streaming service has ordered Forever to series, from showrunner and executive producer Mara Brock Akil (The Game, Girlfriends). This is the first project under her overall deal with Netflix. It is described as “an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts.”
Monster is coming back for two more seasons on Netflix

Following a record-breaking debut, DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has spawned a new franchise for Netflix. On Monday, Netflix renewed the Monster anthology series, which will follow “other monstrous figures who have impacted society” in future installments. The new seasons will not focus on Jeffrey Dahmer.
‘Partner Track’ Canceled at Netflix After Big Finale Cliffhanger

Netflix has canceled Partner Track after one season, adding to the sadly large pile of shows the streamer has axed after just one go. The cancellation news comes after the legal drama ended on a big cliffhanger for its leading lady, Arden Cho‘s Ingrid Yun, one of the few Asian women leading a TV series at a major streamer.
Chris Rock to Make History as First Entertainer to Perform Live on Netflix

Will make history as the first entertainer to perform live on Netflix for the company’s first-ever live global streaming event. Rock’s comedy special is set to stream in early 2023, additional details to come. “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our...
Best TV Shows Set in New York City

Television dramas and comedies have been set in any number of American cities over the years. Some of them have even included the city’s name in the title: “The Streets of San Francisco,” “L.A. Law,” “Boston Legal,” “Miami Vice,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” to name just a few. But no metropolis has been […]
Disney Plus extends subscriber lead over HBO Max – but Netflix is still top dog

Just days after HBO Max owner Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) lifted the lid on its latest set of streaming results, Disney has followed suit with its own quarterly earnings report (opens in new tab). The entertainment giant revealed that its flagship streaming property, Disney Plus, attracted a whopping 12.1 million...
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel: the Return of Ralphie

HBO Max released a trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas last week, the sequel to one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time. The upcoming film portrays beloved, Red Ryder BB Gun-obsessed Ralphie as an adult and will be released on November 17. The trailer intertwines throwback lines from the original. It appears, however, that Ralphie never did shoot his eye out.
