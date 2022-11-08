Read full article on original website
Related
Carry On and Harry Potter star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98
London CNN — Leslie Phillips, the British actor who starred in the Carry On movie franchise and later voiced the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 98. Phillips passed away “peacefully in his sleep” on Monday, his agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed to...
Harry Potter Legend Dies
Actor Robbie Coltrane, who was best known for playing Hagrid in the beloved book and movie franchise “Harry Potter,” has died at 72, according to his agent, and a report from Variety.
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Spotted Together At Universal Studios Following Relationship Woes
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were spotted together at Universal Studios Hollywood this weekend as rumors of their relationship woes continue to swirl. The True Tori personality took to Instagram on Saturday, October 29, to share a few sweet snapshots and video clips from her family's outing to the theme park's annual Halloween Horror Nights event. "Halloween Horror Nights ‘22… a family affair," Spelling captioned the family photo. "Thx @unistudios for the best night. Getting to share this experience and Halloween tradition with my older kids was so fun 🎃. @horrornights #universalHHN."Along with the spooky snaps, the Beverly Hills, 90210...
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
Alice Estes Davis, Famed Disney Costume Designer, Dies at 93
The widow of one of Disney's "Nine Old Men," she worked on the "It's a Small World" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" attractions at Disneyland. Alice Estes Davis, who went from designing women’s lingerie and undergarments to coming up with costumes for Disney theme park attractions, films and TV shows, has died. She was 93.
‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
EW.com
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
These seven real homes inspired horror movies
As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
Stephen King Has Seen Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Horror Series, And His Reaction Will Get You Hyped
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities has arrived just in time for Halloween.
msn.com
Harry Potter fans told: 'Please stop leaving stuff on Dobby's grave'
Authorities in Wales are telling Harry Potter fans to stop leaving socks and other things on the character Dobby's gravesite. Freshwater West is a beach near Castlemartin, Pembrokeshire, and was the film location for the scene when Dobby's character dies at the hands of Bellatrix LeStrange in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.
Woman's Trip to UK and Ireland to Visit 'Harry Potter' Filming Locations Is Too Cool
What a fun idea for HP fans!
A European princess is giving up her royal duties for a California ‘wellness’ guru who bills himself as a ‘sixth-generation shaman’
Princess Märtha Louise, the only daughter of Norway’s King Harald, has announced that she will relinquish her royal duties. The old lore that opposites attract has rarely been more apt than it is in Norway these days. Princess Märtha Louise, the only daughter of the country’s King Harald,...
wegotthiscovered.com
A completely forgotten sequel to a horror masterpiece resurfaces among hardcore fans
Everyone knows Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, it’s one of the defining films in horror, and also contains one of the most frequently referenced and parodied twists of all-time with its famous shower scene. Despite its status as one of the greatest horror films ever made, it’s somewhat of a...
How ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Became A Spellbinding Success As Disney+’s Most-Watched Movie Ever
It is quite clear from a theatrical and a streaming front, Disney is already dominating. While CEO Bob Chapek has, of course, championed the booming Disney+ during the pandemic, the fact that theatrical remains powerful is not lost on the company. They will obviously conquer November with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which had many breathless the other night after its Hollywood premiere. December also belongs to Disney at the box office, with 20th Century Studio’s Avatar: The Way of Water. Wakanda Forever is set to open to $175M-$200M, and it won’t be surprising to see if it emulates or surpasses...
BET
Snoop Dogg Reveals Biopic In The Works
The life and legacy of iconic rapper and entertainment mogul Snoop Dogg is officially being turned into a biopic and Universal has tapped Black Panther: Wakanda Forever co-writer Joe Robert Cole. Allen Hughes is set to direct the upcoming project, his brother Albert, directed films like Menace II Society and Dead Presidents.
‘I fell in love’: Matt Hancock admits he ‘messed up’ on I’m a Celebrity
MP says there is ‘no excuse’ for his actions but is still ‘very much’ with Gina Coladangelo
Nosferatu at 100: a silent horror masterwork that continues to chill
It feels right, the knowledge that Nosferatu has been around for a full century. A few years after its 1922 release, the odds were not in its favor: in 1924, the studio behind FW Murnau’s silent horror film agreed to destroy all copies of the film, as part of a copyright infringement case pursued by Florence Balcombe, the widow of the Dracula author Bram Stoker. Nosferatu is not technically an adaptation of Dracula, in the sense that it was produced without the permission of Stoker’s estate and changed the names of all major characters, as well as the setting and some of the story. But it is more than close enough to inspire legal action (and supposedly the original German intertitles even acknowledged the book), which is why it was essentially sentenced to death following its original run.
Netflix Playlist Goes Live For First Time: ‘Glass Onion’ Johnson Cousins On Childhood Film Roots, Alexandre Desplat Conducts ‘Pinocchio’ & More
Some people may be slow to go to cinemas as the pandemic eases, but here in Los Angeles, they’re certainly not sluggish to head to awards season events, and Netflix took over the old Amoeba Records space on Sunset Blvd Monday (aka The Lighthouse Artspace) for their very swanky, in-person concert Playlist event which touted a lineup of platinum composers and music supervisors working on their projects. Not only did the event serve as a music sampling of Q4 Netflix series and movies, but it also doubled as an awards season preview for voters as well. Miramax broke ground on...
Digital Trends
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio trailer reimagines the classic tale
It may seem like Pinocchio is some timeless fairy tale that has been with us forever, but it’s a relatively recent story that was written by Italian author Carlo Collodi in 1883. Collodi’s original novel was considerably darker than the two Disney adaptations, including the one that came out earlier this year. There’s also quite a bit of darkness in director Guillermo del Toro’s take on the classic tale of the puppet who wants to be human. And as you can see in the trailer below, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio also embraces a bit of whimsy and pathos that the Disney films lacked.
Comments / 0