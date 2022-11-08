Read full article on original website
Girl, 4, forced to sail from Tunisia to Sicily on migrant boat without parents
Girl became separated from parents and disembarked on island of Lampedusa after 26 hours at sea
Three migrants blocked in Italy port standoff jump into sea
Three migrants blocked on a rescue ship in Sicily leapt into the sea in desperation Monday, trapped in a standoff between charities that patrol the Mediterranean and Italy's new hard-right government. MSF is one of the handful of charities that rescue migrants at risk of drowning during the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe, which are now in the crosshairs of new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.
Italy backs down on 3 migrant ships, 4th heads to Corsica
A European humanitarian group said Wednesday its migrant rescue ship was heading toward the French island of Corsica in hopes that France will offer its 234 passengers a safe port, after Italy backed down and allowed migrants from three other rescue ships to disembark on Italian soil.France still had not publicly offered the Ocean Viking a safe port, but spokesman Francesco Creazzo of the SOS Mediterranee group said the Norwegian-flagged ship was hoping it would eventually do so.Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni jumped the gun somewhat and issued a statement Tuesday evening thanking France for taking the Ocean Viking in,...
At least 20 migrants drown off Greek island, dozens more feared dead
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek rescuers on Wednesday recovered 20 bodies of migrants who drowned after their small boat capsized while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece, the coast guard said, and dozens more were feared dead. The boat sank on Tuesday in rough seas and gale force winds and...
Nearly 1,000 migrants stranded in Med as NGOs urge Italy, Malta to help
ROME, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Three charity boats carrying almost 1,000 rescued migrants on Wednesday urged Italian or Maltese authorities to welcome them into one of their ports, saying those onboard needed urgent assistance.
Standoff as Italy stops male migrants from disembarking rescue ships
Charities have branded the actions of the Italian government "illegal" after it prevented 250 people disembarking two migrant rescue ships. There are 215 blocked on the Geo Barents and 35 on Humanity 1. Children and people with medical issues were allowed to leave the ships in Catania, Sicily, but others...
Under Giorgia Meloni, Italy is refusing safe port to 4 ships that rescue migrants
The weeks-old government is allowing only migrants identified as vulnerable to disembark. Humanitarian groups, activists and two lawmakers protested the selection process as illegal and inhumane.
Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off
CATANIA, Sicily (AP) — The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s two-week-old government is refusing safe port to four ships operating in the central Mediterranean that have rescued migrants at sea in distress, some as many as 16 days ago, and is allowing only those identified as vulnerable to disembark. On Sunday, Italy ordered the Humanity 1 to vacate the port of Catania after disembarking 144 rescued migrants, including with children, more than 100 unaccompanied minors and people with medical emergencies. But its captain refused to comply “until all survivors rescued from distress at sea have been disembarked,” said SOS Humanity, the German charity that operates the ship. The vessel remained moored at the port with 35 migrants on board.
Italy to allow migrants to leave stranded boats
Hundreds more migrants have been allowed to disembark from one of four boats Italy had blocked from docking. The move brings an apparent end to the days-long saga after about 500 migrants were held offshore by authorities. They had been rescued by charity ships last month during crossings from North...
Italy's far-right leader visits EU: "We are not Martians"
BRUSSELS (AP) — New Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is coming to Brussels on Thursday — and it’s not the ordinary kind of visit by the leader of a European Union founding nation seeking to renew unshakable bonds with the 27-nation bloc. For some, it brings the Trojan Horse of the far right into the walls of the EU, just as the bloc faces crises on many fronts. For others, it’s a case of the EU applying the dictum: keep your friends close but your enemies closer. Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party has neo-fascist roots and she has governed since Oct. 22 along with anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini and former Conservative Premier Silvio Berlusconi. The latter only recently vaunted his connections to his friend Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he exchanged vodka and Lambrusco wine. It’s enough to send shivers down the spine of many EU legislators and officials, who fear the rule of law and revered principles of Western liberal democracy could be hollowed out from within as yet another EU nation turns smartly to the right.
Migrants wave signs reading ‘help’ from windows of rescue ship after being blocked from disembarking
Migrants who were blocked from disembarking a rescue ship docked in Italy launched a protest on board the vessel, waving signs and chanting “Help us.”The Geo Barents arrived in Catania, on Sicily’s east coast, on 7 November, but Italian authorities denied its safe port.A total of 357 migrants, including minors, families and people with medical issues, were allowed to disembark, but those declared “non-vulnerable” were left on board.On Tuesday, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) that the remaining migrants were allowed to disembark.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsKeir Starmer calls Gavin Williamson a ‘sad middle manager’Smirking Biden says it would be fun to watch Trump and DeSantis ‘take on each other’
UK deal with France to tackle small boat crossings in ‘final stages’, says No 10
Britain and France are in the “final stages” of talks on a deal to tackle unauthorised crossings of the English Channel by migrants in small boats, Downing Street has said. Speaking shortly after a meeting between Rishi Sunak and French president Emmanuel Macron at the margins of the Cop27 summit in Egypt, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “A deal is being discussed and I think is in its final stages.”The No 10 spokesperson said the potential deal related to “joint enforcement operations”, but the two leaders are yet to agree a timetable for implementation.It is understood the deal under...
France calls Italy's refusal to take migrant ship 'unacceptable'
France is blasting the Italian government, calling the latter's refusal to allow a boat loaded with rescued refugees to land at one of its ports "unacceptable" on Wednesday.
