Golf-Jessica Korda to miss rest of LPGA season with back injury
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Six-time LPGA winner Jessica Korda said on Tuesday that she will miss the rest of the LPGA season with a back injury but expects to return "healthier and stronger" next year.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
As another storm approaches Florida, there’s much on the line for players at Pelican looking to shore up LPGA status for 2023
Caroline Inglis tries not to look at the Race to CME Globe points list too often. She mostly leaves that to her husband. But earlier this year, when Inglis was No. 148 on the list, she panicked after realizing that she’d missed the deadline to sign up for Stage II of LPGA Q-School.
Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas
Tiger Woods made it official Wednesday by announcing he would return to competition as part of the 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods is the tournament host of the unofficial event on Dec. 1-4 at Albany Golf Club, where the tournament has been played since 2015. It will be the first time Woods has played the Hero World Challenge, which benefits his foundation, since 2019. Woods, who announced his decision on Twitter, has not played competitively since he missed the cut in the British Open at St. Andrews in July.
Tiger Woods to return to golf at December’s Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods has announced that he will return to action at next month’s Hero World Challenge. Woods has not played since July, when he missed the cut in what could prove to be his final Open at St Andrews. Those two rounds over the Old Course took the 15-time...
Golf Digest
Pat Perez's list of PGA Tour stars who texted him congrats for his LIV success might surprise you
Many have been led to believe over the past few months that there's a huge rift between golfers on the PGA Tour and LIV. A real world Jets vs. Sharks situation unfolding over grass courses instead of paved city streets. Well, according to Pat Perez, that Cold War between these two tours might not be so cold after all.
NBC Sports
Tiger Woods partnering with Rory McIlroy for The Match in primetime
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have teamed up in the business world, and they will soon be partners again on the golf course. The duo will battle against Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith in The Match on Dec. 10. The event will tee off at 6 p.m. ET at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., making it the first primetime edition of the event, and air on TNT.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to play in Belleair
November 8, 2022 - Golf legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will compete against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair in December. This will be the seventh edition of "The Match" golf tournament. The 12-hole competition will be played under the lights at the golf club on Dec. 10.
Golf Digest
In women's golf, it's been a week of huge purse increases
The money that professional women golfers can earn is seemingly growing by the day. And not in small numbers. On the heels of Tuesday’s announcement by the LPGA Tour that next year’s The Annika (formerly Pelican Ladies Championship) will offer a $3.5 million purse that will be the largest among non-major events outside of the CME Group Tour Championship, the Ladies European Tour said its Aramco Saudi Ladies International next February will have a purse of $5 million. How big of a bump is that? The purse was $1 million this year.
A numbers game: At 65, Bernhard Langer can tie PGA Tour Champions win mark of 45 in season finale at Charles Schwab Cup Championship
PHOENIX — Where to even begin with Bernhard Langer. His age? He turned 65 in August and became the oldest player to win on the PGA Tour Champions at the TimberTech Championship last week. Shooting his age? Langer has shot or beaten his age six times now. Last week,...
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Changes to rules of golf | The Match finalized | Houston Open photos
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, as the PGA Tour heads to Houston. Via the USGA…“The USGA and The R&A have unveiled a regular update to the Rules of Golf as they continue to make the Rules easier to understand and apply. The new Rules will go into effect on January 1, 2023.”
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour prospect delivers his verdict on LIV Golf League: "It's GREAT!"
Sahith Theegala says it's "unfortunate" the top players aren't playing together anymore after the emergence of LIV Golf but the American believes the controversial series has truly benefitted PGA Tour players. Theegala is teeing it up at the Cadence Bank Houston Open this week at Memorial Park Golf Course after...
Rory a runner-up in PIP again to push season total to $40M
A few days before Rory McIlroy returned to No. 1 in the world, he was asked if he could accept being No. 2 for the foreseeable future. The topic, of course, was the Player Impact Program, and McIlroy smiled. “Hey, I gave him a pretty good run,” McIlroy said.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf team champion Pat Perez receives congratulations from PGA Tour stars
Pat Perez certainly had a lot to say this week. You can't fault the American for his honesty and his willingness to tell us the full story. However, when he described the "different hate" he has for Phil Mickelson and the "unforgivable" line that he crossed in their friendship, Perez refrained from more detail.
