Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Consolidated Water (CWCO)

CWCO - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Consolidated Water is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for CWCO in this report.
Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Rises 10.7% Since Q3 Earnings Beat

ORCC - Free Report) shares have jumped 10.7% since it reported strong third-quarter results on Nov 2, 2022. The results were supported by growth in the portfolio, increased interest rates and higher dividend income. However, the positives were partially offset by higher costs. It reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share...
5 Broker-Favorite Stocks to Bank on as Market Unrest Continues

The US markets are hounded by volatility in the current year. The September reading on inflation was anything but encouraging. On a year-over-year basis, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.2% compared with 8.3% in August. Again, year over year, the core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) increased 6.6% in September compared with the August reading of 6.5%.
Invest Like Warren Buffett With These 3 Stocks

OXY - Free Report) , McKesson Corp. (. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. For those interested in investing like the Oracle of Omaha, let’s take a deeper dive into each one. Citigroup. Citigroup,...
3 Top-Ranked Retail Stocks for a Busy Holiday Season

TA - Free Report) , Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (. SPWH - Free Report) , and Booking Holdings, Inc. (. BKNG - Free Report) – could all be considerations. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.
Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

CFG - Free Report) to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Should Value Investors Now Choose Athene Holding (ATH) Stock?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 10th

III - Free Report) : This company which operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days. Information...
Matador (MTDR) Shares Dip 3.3% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

MTDR - Free Report) shares have declined 3.3% despite reporting strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 25. The downward price movement can be attributed to the company’s rising expenses. The upstream energy company reported adjusted earnings of $2.68 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share....
5 Top Stocks to Buy on New Analyst Coverages

WAFD - Free Report) , HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (. LADR - Free Report) , MGIC Investment Corporation (. MTG - Free Report) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (. KREF - Free Report) are a few stocks that have witnessed new analyst coverage lately. These, therefore, are expected to attract investor attention.
Here's Why You Should Buy Group 1 (GPI) Stock Right Now

GPI - Free Report) is benefiting from a diversified product mix, omni-channel efforts and acquisitions of dealerships and franchises. We are positive about the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to your portfolio as it looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.
5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2022 & Beyond

Traditionally, stocks tend to scale up after midterm elections. In reality, the stock market tends to perform better amid gridlock in Washington, or if there is some sort of split government. Thus, investors were expecting Republicans to gain ground, which so far has failed to materialize. The outcome of the...
Best Performing Dividend ETFs for October 2022

Throughout 2022, we've seen dividend stocks and dividend ETFs hold up much better than the S&P 500. As the bear market has deepened, investors have pivoted back to defensive sectors and themes, including utilities, low volatility and value. Much of the trend from the 1st half of the year was losing less than the market, but October turned out to be the opposite. Dividend ETFs had a terrific month with all major dividend strategies posting gains of 10% or more.

