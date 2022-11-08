Read full article on original website
Detroit Pistons: Sizzling second half shows defensive potential
The Detroit Pistons picked up their 3rd victory of the young season, defeating the OKC Thunder 112-103 at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons got off to a slow start, falling behind at the half by 15 points. The Pistons came out sizzling hot in the 3rd quarter, outscoring OKC 36-22...
ESPN
LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
2012 Oklahoma City Thunder: Where Are They Now?
The 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder nearly won an NBA championship. Where are the players from this exciting team today in 2022?
Detroit Pistons’ backcourt will be league leaders in this category
The Detroit Pistons got a much-needed win over OKC last night behind a sizzling second half in which they turned up the defensive intensity. The Pistons still shot the ball terribly, but luckily so did the Thunder, so the big difference in the game was that Detroit dominated the battle of the boards with a 58-46 edge overall.
ESPN
Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97
CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
VanVleet scores season-high 32, Raptors beat Rockets 116-109
TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 12 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, O.G. Anunoby matched his season best with 27 points and added 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Houston Rockets 116-109 on Wednesday night. Otto Porter Jr. scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 13 and Gary Trent Jr. 11 as the Raptors improved to 5-1 at home. VanVleet made a season-high seven 3-pointers, topping the six he hit in Monday’s loss at Chicago. He shot 7 for 16 from long range against the Rockets. “I feel like I’m one of the top shooters in the league,” VanVleet said. “The more attempts I get, the better chance I’ve got to make them.”
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane lead Memphis Grizzlies to overtime victory against the Spurs
The Memphis Grizzlies found themselves in another game that was going down to the wire. This time against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Spurs forward Keldon Johnson had his shot roll around the rim and out as the fourth-quarter buzzer sounded, and the game headed for overtime.
Yardbarker
Durant Durant: Knicks Can't Randle Surging Nets
Granted the full-time reigns of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, head coach Jacque Vaughn had an instant opportunity to prove his worth at the helm in a nationally televised contest. Alas for the New York Knicks, they happened to be in the way. Vaughn's Nets, paced by a 29-point, 12-rebound,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks beat OKC Thunder in double OT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Jevon Carter had career highs of 36 points and 12 assists, and the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-132 in two overtimes on Wednesday night. The Bucks were missing their top two scorers. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with a sore left knee and Jrue...
Tatum scores 31, Celtics beat Pistons for 4th straight win
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and five assists, and the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 128-112 on Wednesday night to earn their fourth straight victory. Jaylen Brown had 30 points and seven rebounds. Sam Hauser added a career-high 24 points off the bench for Boston, which hasn’t scored fewer than 109 points in each of its wins this season. “Little by little I’m earning more trust from (Celtics interim coach) Joe (Mazzulla),” Hauser said. “I’ve still got to keep doing things to earn minutes out there and earning a spot in the rotation.” After scoring just five points during a quiet first half, Tatum had 16 points in the first five minutes in the third quarter on his way to 26 in the second half to help the Celtics take control.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Star, D.C. Native Kevin Durant Wants to Buy Commanders?
Another prominent name has entered the conversation of people interested in ownership of the Washington Commanders. Brooklyn Nets forward and Washington D.C. native Kevin Durant has expressed interest in becoming a part of the new ownership group that buys the Commanders “in a perfect world.”. “I would love to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers Reveal City Edition Court and Schedule
On Thursday morning, Nike and the Philadelphia 76ers unveiled their 2022-23 City Edition uniforms. Last season, when the Sixers donned their dark blue retro-looking uniforms, they did so to honor the Spectrum era. This season, the organization will look to celebrate the rich history of basketball in the “City of Brotherly Love.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers: How to Watch, Live Stream, Listen to Blue Coats vs. Go-Go
The Philadelphia 76ers’ NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, are set to tip off their home opener on Thursday night. Thirty minutes before the Sixers go toe-to-toe with the Atlanta Hawks on the road Thursday, the Blue Coats will tip off their third game of the season, facing the Washington Wizards’ affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Signs Two Prep Stars
Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk opened her second season in Norman with an emphatic victory Monday. On Wednesday, the first day of the fall national signing period, Baranczyk landed two stars in the 2023-24 recruiting class. OU got National Letters of Intent from Sahara Williams and Landry Allen, who will join...
WKYC
Sacramento Kings top Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Henry Piles Up Yards vs. ‘Stacked’ Boxes
NASHVILLE – Clog that box as much as you want. Derrick Henry is up to the challenge. Through eight games, the Tennessee Titans running back has already piled up 362 yards against “stacked boxes,” which is when defenses use eight or more players close enough to the line of scrimmage that they can directly impact a run.
ESPN
Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119
ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
Blue Jackets D Zach Werenski (upper body) won’t return vs. Flyers
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Zach Werenski sustained an upper-body injury during Thursday’s home game against the Philadelphia Flyers and was
