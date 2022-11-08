Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Call of Duty Leaker States Nuke Killstreak Will Return in Warzone 2
Credible Call of Duty leaker GhostofHope has recently stated that the nuke killstreak will be available in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. While the nuke has been a part of Call of Duty since the original Modern Warfare 2 in 2009, no such kill streak has been available in the original Warzone. Getting 25 or 30 kills without dying, depending on the game, would give players a special killstreak that would kill every player in the game and end the match early.
As The Player Progresses Through The Campaign Of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, They Eliminate A Sniper In The Course Of The Cartel Protection Mission
Somehow, the sniper in the Cartel Protection mission of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 got eliminated. Players have been able to pull off spectacular kills in shooters for a long time. Many gamers have experienced memorable moments in Call of Duty, thanks to the game’s emphasis on competitive gaming.
How to Unlock Calling Cards in Modern Warfare 2
Wondering how to unlock Calling Cards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. In Modern Warfare 2, Calling Cards and Emblems have returned once again, allowing players to customize their player cards with stylized backgrounds and graphics. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock Calling Cards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
dotesports.com
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
Polygon
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s physical disc isn’t actually big enough to hold Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
In classic Call of Duty fashion, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will require a ton of storage space. However, the physical disc may not even carry the game’s data, and is almost completely useless. How useless? It only comes with 72 MB worth of data printed on it.
NME
Here’s the code for all three ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ safes
If you’re trying to get an edge in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, or just trying to finish the Gentleman Thief achievement, you’re going to want the codes for the three safes located in the single player campaign. Opening these safes often involves looking at...
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
wegotthiscovered.com
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
wegotthiscovered.com
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduces a new battle pass system
The season 01 battle pass of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not follow the traditional linear structure to unlock items. In the Call of Duty blog post detailing information about the new season, Activision revealed that instead of the 100 tiers of linear unlocking that were done with previous iterations, the team is taking a new approach. Previously, players leveled up through tiers of the battle pass, starting at tier one when the battle pass is purchased and grinding through to unlock tier 100, which would be the end of the pass.
eyeofthetigernews.com
Modern Warfare 2: Same format, same disappointment
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is considered to be the cream of the crop for Call of Duty fans since its release in 2009, and it’s regarded so highly for good reason. It’s one of the best games the franchise has to offer with one of the best campaigns and a great multiplayer. It’s among my favorite Call of Duty games. So the second entry in the brand new Modern Warfare series has a lot to live up to, especially since it has the same name. But does it live up?
IGN
San Luis Obispo Tribune
JGOD Reveals ‘Most Overpowered’ Aim Assist Setting in Modern Warfare 2
It appears the meta aim assist setting to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 may have just been identified by content creator JGOD. As longtime COD players are probably well aware, the series has long had one of the strongest aim assist systems in the shooter genre for those on controller, so long as you had the right settings of course.
dotesports.com
What is DMZ in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might have been the start of a new era in CoD, but that era really begins with the launch of Warzone 2 and its accompanying new mode, DMZ. Fans have an idea of what to expect from the new battle royale game, but DMZ is something completely new for the franchise. CoD’s first foray into the extraction shooter genre will also be free-to-play, giving players everywhere a chance to try it out without having to spend a dime.
dotesports.com
How to change your name color in Modern Warfare 2
The latest edition of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has implemented many new things, including a new way to tune weapons, unlock camos, and change the player name color. Modern Warfare 2 allows players to customize the color of their player name for those who want to stand out while sitting on someone’s friend list. This color customizer doesn’t appear in-game or while waiting in the lobby but shows up for the player when editing their loadout and on the friend list. The only downside to adding these cool colors to a player profile is that players can only do it using the clan tag function.
The Best Build For Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's FSS Hurricane
Have you ever wanted a "Call of Duty" weapon that mixes the reliability of the M4 with the aggressiveness of an SMG? Well, thanks to the new weapon unlock trees in "Modern Warfare 2," such a gun finally exists. That gun is the FSS Hurricane, an SMG version of the M4 that can be obtained in the latter's unlock tree.
Tri-City Herald
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prestige System Updated
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have an updated prestige system. With the promise of rewards and a new set of challenges, here's everything you need to know about the new prestige system. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prestige System Updated. The update prestige system includes...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Frost Up Kratos’ Ax in God of War Ragnarök
Elemental infusion plays a huge role in God of War Ragnarök when it comes to Kratos' Axe. Released on Nov. 9, this game expands on the gameplay and lore of its predecessor, God of War. Once players get their hands on the Leviathan axe at the start of the...
dexerto.com
Best Lockwood MK2 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & Perks
Marksman Rifles are often underused in Modern Warfare 2, but the Lockwood MK2 is deadly with the right attachments. Here’s the best Lockwood MK2 loadout in MW2, complete with attachments, Perks, and equipment. If you are a fan of quick scoping but find MW2’s sniper offering’s too bulky, the...
