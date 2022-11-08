ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

White University of Kentucky student who repeatedly used racial slur and assaulted Black students will withdraw, lawyer says

By Julianne McShane
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago
Allen Murphy
2d ago

insulting a legal citizen of the United States based on the race,class,creed,origin,color is classified as a hate crime punishable by the federal government under the united states

2d ago

She is ugly try to fight a girl doing her job, go home to mama daddy they are probably proud of you of your racist talk, you will be judged and it’s going to hurt,

Keke Daniels
1d ago

All I want to know is why aren’t there any charges of her attacking those two ladies but it’s charges for her attacking the officer and being drunk in public 😒😒I bet if those two ladies had knocked her head through a wall in self defense, they would have been handcuffed and hauled off to jail🤔🤔

