Are You Allowed to Spy on Your Babysitter With A Nanny Cam in Michigan?
As a parent, your natural instinct is to protect and love your child or children. You may have every security precaution known to man in your home to protect your loved ones. You might even have a nanny cam in your home. Do you remember the Michigan family that had...
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
Police in One Michigan City are Getting a $10,000 Raise
The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
Is Michigan One Of 6 States Seeing Fatal Listeria Outbreaks?
There are six states that are seeing cases of listeria that are somehow linked to deli meats and cheeses, is Michigan one of those states?. Listeria is a foodborne bacteria that is usually caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products. This can have a serious effect on pregnant women and people over 65 who have weak immune systems. Listeria can be fatal to unborn and newborn babies and those with weakened immune systems.
Mary Free Bed Is Looking To Crown The Next Ms. Wheelchair Michigan
Pageants are an incredible way for people to boost their self esteem and grow their confidence. While from the outside it may look like vanity and beauty deep, these competitions build lifetime relationships and show girls that they can show the world what makes them special and beautiful, inside and out.
Michigan Will See Its First Ever Olive Burger Festival Next Year
Whether your love it or hate it, the olive burger is synonymous with the Mitten. A staple on menus at restaurants across Michigan, the beloved olive burger is finally getting its due with a festival dedicated entirely to the unique food creation. Origins of the Olive Burger. If you're tracing...
Why Isn’t Grand Rapids The Friendliest Town in Michigan?
It is always nice to know that where you live is the friendliest and best around. While many of us believe Grand Rapids is the friendliest town in Michigan, there are several surveys and articles that say otherwise. What is the friendliest place to visit in Michigan?. According to Only...
Cannabis Is Back On The Ballot In Some West Michigan Towns
As I predicted back in 2018, communities that first said, "NO" to legalized cannabis are having second thoughts. In the 2018 midterm elections, Michigan residents voted to approve recreational marijuana sales in the state. However, the law allowed for local communities to make their own call as to whether dispensaries could operate in their jurisdictions.
8 Crazy & Hilarious Street Names In Michigan That Will Have You Laughing!
With town names like Bad Axe, Hell, Ontonagon, and more, it should not surprise you that there are even crazier street names. If you need a little serotonin to get you through your workday, I definitely have that for you. No Name Road (Ludington, Michigan) This road name is quite...
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
A Picture is Worth 1000 Words These Michigan Pictures Worth $31 Million
They say a picture is worth 1,000 words. These two pictures that burned up in a fire at a Michigan home are worth $31 million. The phrase "a picture is worth a thousand words" has been around since 1911. The phrase was actually plagiarized and paraphrased from a 1906 quote from Henrik Ibsen who said, "a thousand words leave not the same deep impression as does a single deed."
Major Recall On GM SUVs In Michigan, 12th Recall For Chevrolet Tahoe
General Motors has announced a recall for nearly 340,000 larger SUVs, many of them sold in the company's home state of Michigan. What vehicles are impacted by the GM recall issued in November 2022?. The vehicles involved in the recall are some of the most popular large SUVs on the...
Have You Played These Iconic Video Games Set In Michigan?
Video games aren't just for teenagers anymore. It's becoming more and more normal for average every day people to play games into adulthood, because they're a great way to escape the every day stress of our lives. According to statista.com, 65 percent of adults in the United States play video...
TikTok Trend Taints Michigan Metal Band’s Headline Tour
For better or worse, TikTok has its hands in everything. Not surprising for an app that has an algorithm custom tailored for all of its users. Never mind how that works, though. I too frequent the clock app. My For You Page is slap full of heavy metal, stand-up comedy...
First Gen Z Member of Congress to Celebrate by Going to See The 1975
Maxwell Alejandro Frost has been elected to Congress after winning the 10th District in Florida, becoming the first Gen Z member of that particular body of U.S. government. And he's going to celebrate this victory by going to see The 1975. The race, which found the 25-year-old Democrat running against...
Slide Into Winter Fun! Snow Tube at Night at This Michigan Winter Park
There's plenty of fun to be had outside in Michigan during the winter: ice skating, skiing, sledding, the list goes on. But if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, snow tube at night under dazzling lights at this Michigan farm!. Snow Tube at Night at Bowers...
Cold Snap Could Make Michigan Firearm Deer Season One of the Best
It has been unseasonably warm for the 2022 archery season for Michigan whitetail deer but a cold snap this is coming could make for one of the best firearm seasons in years. The sun over the bow hunter's shoulder says it all for the 2022 archery deer season. I have hunted a lifetime in Michigan and this has been one of the consistently warmest seasons I can remember in a long time. Most deer hunters know that it's the colder temperatures that get the deer moving in their breeding cycle.
Did You Know You Can Cut Down A $5 Christmas Tree From These Michigan Forests?
If you listen closely, you can probably hear the faint jingling of silver bells somewhere nearby. Christmas is on the way, and while a lot of people choose to wait until after Thanksgiving to start decorating you could be rewarded for rushing the season. You have a lot of options...
Here are Michigan’s 2022 Midterm Election Results
Yesterday, November 8th, 2022, Michiganders across the state lined up to cast their vote for the midterm elections. As of right now, these are the results. We will continue to update as needed. Governor. On the ballot this year we had Gretchen Whitmer for the Democratic Party, Tudor Dixon for...
Michigan, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately
Well, you might want to reconsider that collar color. If you have a pup in your life or are just a lover of doggies, you may need to know this information. Dog collars and leashes serve to not only protect a dog and other people. They can help us know whether a dog wants affection, has special needs, or what it's reaction could be when a stranger or a child is near.
