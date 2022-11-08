ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL named Justin Fields the NFC offensive player of the week after his stellar, multi-record-breaking performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fields turned it up a notch on Sunday. He threw for 123...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Just how fast is Bears QB Justin Fields? This stat shows his elite speed

Bears quarterback Justin Fields had his breakout game in Sunday’s 35-32 loss to the Dolphins, which also happened to be a record-setting afternoon for the second-year QB. Fields made things difficult for the Dolphins defense in Sunday’s game, particularly in the run game. Fields rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. He broke the record previously held by Michael Vick.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills & Cowboys Target Odell Beckham Jr. Drops Signing Hints?

A string of recent tweets from Odell Beckham Jr. seems to hint at places he isn't considering as he draws nearer to his return. In a Twitter thread Wednesday afternoon, "Sir Yacht" tweeted at OBJ, "Hey [OBJ] don't reply to this if you're going to sign with the Browns." This...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez announces retirement at age 28

LAS VEGAS — Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez has retired from the NFL at age 28, the team announced Thursday on social media. Martinez joined the team in October and made 20 tackles in four games, including two starts. He is coming off by far his most productive game with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Pumped’ or ‘Pressure?’ Stafford Backup QB on New Rams Role

As if The Cardinals and Rams kickoff from SoFi Stadium at 1:25 p.m. PT. You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7. Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!. Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams?...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saints Filled With More Questions Than Answers

NEW ORLEANS -- The big shutout win over the Raiders feels like it gave us a false sense of hope for the Saints. Monday night's grueling loss to the Ravens brought us the same things we saw during the team's losing streak. All the losses New Orleans has suffered this season can be summed up with their three phases not being in sync, and what is particularly troubling with Baltimore is that all of them went out the window after such a good week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: LeBron James Could Miss Multiple Games With Groin Injury

When Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James was forced to depart last night's 114-101 Clippers loss with 5:41 remaining in the game, it seemed like he had aggravated his groin following an awkward landing during a post-up attempt against Clippers All-Star forward Paul George. In press remarks postgame last...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Porter Jr. named semifinalist for Lott IMPACT Trophy

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is one step closer to becoming Penn State’s second all-time winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy. Porter Jr. was named a semifinalist for the award on Thursday. Porter is one of two Big Ten players who made the semifinalist cut for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. He is joined by Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg on the semifinalist cut. Porter Jr. is also one of two defensive backs to make the latest cut, joining Alabama safety Jordan Battle. The Lott IMPACT Trophy is awarded to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott, the trophy’s...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

OU Basketball: Oklahoma Signs Two Prep Stars

Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk opened her second season in Norman with an emphatic victory Monday. On Wednesday, the first day of the fall national signing period, Baranczyk landed two stars in the 2023-24 recruiting class. OU got National Letters of Intent from Sahara Williams and Landry Allen, who will join...
NORMAN, OK

