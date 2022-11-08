ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

UK hospitality owners: how are rising costs affecting your industry?

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzFyv_0j37ygTC00
How has your business fared post-pandemic?

We’d like to find out from from restaurant, pub and other hospitality owners about how the cost of living crisis is affecting the industry.

How has your business fared post-pandemic? What is the impact of high energy bills and rising inflation? Are you modifying your service to meet changes in customer demand? Can you make it through the winter or are you considering closing? Can you get enough staff? What other challenges are you facing?

Share your experiences

If you are 18 years or over, you can get in touch, anonymously if you prefer, by filling in the form below or contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature. We will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose. For more information please see our terms of service and privacy policy.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Donald Trump 2024? It looks like it’s happening – but there’s a silver lining

You know how the saying goes: if at first you don’t succeed then sulk like a toddler, baselessly claim that an election was stolen from you, then try, try again. After lots of will-he-won’t-he it now seems almost certain that Donald Trump will run for president in 2024. Last Thursday, Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s 2016 campaign lead, said that we can expect Trump to announce his candidacy soon and rumours have been flying ever since. Over the past few days, Trump advisers have been dropping hints to the media that the former president will run and Trump himself has been teasing a comeback at events across the country. On Monday, shares of the company that will take Trump’s social media venture public rallied in anticipation of the idea that the guy who reportedly drinks 12 Diet Cokes a day, likes to flush White House documents down the toilet and is mired in multiple lawsuits, might become the most powerful man in the world again.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022

‘Where is your plan?’: Sir Keir Starmer challenges Tories over policies to tackle cost of living crisis. Former chancellor and now prime minister Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.
The Independent

Every payment to help with the cost of living crisis due in November

As the weather finally begins to turn colder, many in the UK will be looking anxiously askance at their energy bills once again.While Ofgem’s energy price cap has been frozen at £2,500 until April and the market turmoil inspired by the recent political chaos in Westminster appears to have been soothed – for now, at least – by the swift appointment of Rishi Sunak as Britain’s new prime minister, for many this will remain a difficult season.The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will meet again on 3 November and could further raise interest rates and the Office for...
Phys.org

Strikes: Why soaring CEO pay could help explain UK's recent industrial action

The pay gap in UK business is eye-watering. Bosses of the largest UK companies earn around 100 times more than the lowest-paid employees in their organizations, according to some estimates. This year, chief executives from the top 100 UK companies saw their pay rise by nearly a quarter on average, research from PwC shows. This is at a time when many employees are being offered below-inflation pay rises.
AFP

Strikes flare in Europe as cost of living spirals

European workers squeezed by the soaring cost of living went on strike in Belgium and Greece on Wednesday, with more stoppages threatening to paralyse parts of Britain, France and Spain in coming days. Belgium and Greece saw general strikes on Wednesday, disrupting transport in their respective capitals, impacting businesses.
Upworthy

'No tipping!': Restaurant creates tip-free model by paying workers a living wage, shares profits with workers

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 6, 2022. It has since been updated. The service industry is notorious for not paying a living wage, and this, in turn, leads to workers depending on tips to make ends meet. With any product, its pricing accounts for the labor involved in making the product but a majority of restaurants in America transfer the cost of labor onto the customers in the form of tips. Some restaurants explicitly guilt trip customers to compensate for their low wages. One restaurant from San Francisco is shaking things up by declaring itself a 'tip-free' place. Zazie is a popular brunch spot in the city and is paying its staff a living wage with benefits, and a share of the profits as well. The restaurant has increased the cost of items on the menu by 25% but the response from customers has been very positive. "So far we haven’t had any complaints," said owner Jennifer Piallat, reported SF Eater. "In fact, one customer said she expected sticker shock, but that the menu still looks reasonable."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNN

Employers kept hiking workers’ wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation

New York CNN Business — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
The Guardian

Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive

A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
The Guardian

Norwegian princess quits royal duties to work with ‘shaman’ fiance

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has relinquished her royal duties to focus on her alternative medicine business with her fiance, a self-proclaimed shaman, the palace has said. The 51-year-old princess’s relationship with Durek Verrett, a Hollywood spiritual guru, caused waves in Norway after the “sixth-generation shaman” suggested in his...
The Guardian

The Guardian

498K+
Followers
113K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy