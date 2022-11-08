Read full article on original website
The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Plaza Holiday Lighting Schedule Announced for Thanksgiving EveningEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold caseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
Victim Of Senseless Shooting Still Hasn't Seen Justice In Over A YearStill UnsolvedKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
2 charged after video doorbell records child being beaten in Independence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man and woman have been charged after a video doorbell recorded a child being beaten in Independence, Missouri. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says 33-year-old Terry L. Watson has been charged with one count of first-degree assault or, in the alternative, abuse or neglect of a child. He is also facing one count of abuse or neglect of a child.
Platte County Prosecutor: Officers were ‘justified’ in May 3 police shooting
Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd released his office’s review of a deadly May 3 police shooting, ruling officers actions were reasonable.
Meth Kingpin Accused of St. Louis Kidnapping Found Guilty
Trevor Scott Sparks ran a violent drug ring that sold more than 1,000 pounds of meth
kshb.com
Man charged for assaulting officers trying to stop sideshow in downtown KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old man admitted to assaulting Kansas City, Missouri, police officers who were trying to stop a sideshow in downtown. Alejandro Valdez, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested for the incident that happened early in the morning on Monday, Nov. 7. According to a KCPD...
Man shot, killed by Kansas City, Kansas, police identified
An officer with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department shot and killed an individual who opened fire on police early Wednesday morning.
KMBC.com
Independence man, woman face charges after child's beating caught on video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man and woman are facing child abuse charges after video of a child's beating surfaced online. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Terry L. Watson, 33, faces domestic assault or in the alternative, abuse or neglect of a child, as well as abuse or neglect of a child. Tiffnee Hockaday, 38, faces a charge of child abuse or neglect of a child.
Kansas City-area locksmiths with mysterious owners charging absurd rates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Robert Flaws was told the cost of unlocking his car would be about $72. So then why was his bill $871, more than 10 times the amount he was quoted? When the locksmith wouldn’t give him an answer, Flaws called FOX4 Problem Solvers for help. He was one of several people who […]
Home burned to the ground at 7th & Parallel in Kansas City, Kansas
Fire crews were called to the area of 7th & Parallel shortly before 5 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
KAKE TV
Kansas couple heartbroken after baby drowns in bathtub
BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Basehor couple is grieving after losing their 1-year-old baby girl to a drowning accident at home. Now, they’re bravely sharing their story in hopes that it saves even one life. Baby Penelope’s parents said that she was pure sunshine, a lover that never knew...
KCTV 5
Wanted: Tommy Weddle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 52-year-old Tommy D. Weddle is wanted on a warrant that was issued following a sex offender registration violation in Missouri. Weddle is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. His last known address was in...
Leawood birthday party ends in gunfire, 2 men injured
A birthday party shooting in Leawood involving members of the Cosentino family sent two men to the hospital. One man now faces charges.
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department locate find missing woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has located a woman who had been missing since 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
WIBW
Driver, cyclist in fatal KC accident remain unidentified
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver and a cyclist involved in a fatal accident in Kansas City remain unidentified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of the on-ramp from 7th St., to northbound I-35 with reports of a crash.
Man found dead outside Grandview apartments where woman shot in car week earlier
Police said it was too early to say whether the two incidents were connected but the way the victims were found is eerily similar.
KCTV 5
Authorities investigate after body found at Kaw Point in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Kansas River at Kaw Point in Kansas City, KS, on Wednesday morning. Authorities cordoned off the area near the boat ramp for the investigation. Wyandotte County deputies and KCK police were on-scene. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.
Raytown armed robbery suspect arrested after chase
Raytown police arrested an armed robbery suspect following a 17-minute police chase through Jackson County Monday night.
Police search for missing Kansas City, Kansas man
Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for missing 63-year-old Paul Thrasher, who is driving a blue, vintage 1972 Chevrolet truck.
KCTV 5
Overland Park man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run of 9-year-old Eudora girl
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old Overland Park man was sentenced Tuesday in the fatal hit and run of a Eudora girl and for injuries caused to her grandfather in a crash that occurred in May. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Jose Alfredo Galiano-Meza, 29, was sentenced...
The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas City
Artemus Ogletree.Find-a-Grave image added by Italia on Sept. 6, 2020. This case had twists and turns. If it wasn't a true story, I would say it was a chapter out of an old Sherlock Holmes book. This is a case where there were too many questions.
