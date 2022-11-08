QPD arrests homicide suspect involved in shooting on West Pensacola Street

The Quincy Police Department arrested a suspect involved in the shooting incident that took place on West Pensacola Street in front of Half Time Liquors.

According to QPD, Joseph Walker, 23, was arrested on Nov. 8 for two active warrants from Leon County for Possession of Weapon or Ammo by a Convicted Felon and Homicide-Murder Dangerous Depraved w/o Premeditation, and also charged with:



two counts of Possession of Weapon or Ammo by a Convicted Felon

one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

one count of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer

one count of Drug Paraphernalia

one count of Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence

QPD says at approximately 3:21 a.m. on Nov. 8, a QPD officer observed Walker entering a local business in Quincy and exiting into the driver's seat of a brown four-door Toyota.

Due to the officer having intel about Walker being wanted for his active warrants, more QPD officers were notified and followed Walker's vehicle.

QPD reports officers attempted to stop Walker's vehicle but he failed to stop. Walker was removed from the vehicle without incident after being stopped in a private driveway on 7th Street in Quincy, according to the police department.

A firearm and several drugs were also located inside the vehicle.

QPD says the Tallahassee Police Department was contacted regarding the homicide investigation that took place in the parking lot of Half Time Liquors and Walker was transported to the Gadsden County Jail.

