LeBron James endorses Stacey Abrams in Georgia Governor race

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James endorses Stacey Abrams vs. her opponent, Brian Kemp, in the Georgia Governor race

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

on lebron james vs. father time, where father time might finally have the upper hand: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/8/… – 4:47 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“If you give (LeBron) a chance, he will take you to the Finals”

Channing Frye isn’t giving up on the Lakers yet

@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson | @Channing Frye | @NBA pic.twitter.com/waXSSrz58s – 2:26 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Thoughts on the Jazz loss, LeBron’s health, Russ as a surprise feel-good story, Darvin preaching persistence and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 2:10 PM

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN

The close-knit Cavs look like a team on the brink of their best non-LeBron season in 25 years.

Plus a look at the miserable Warriors bench, Mike Conley’s message to the Jazz & the danger of front office desperation mode: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:43 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Since there are a lot of people talking about it (for whatever reason): LeBron James can’t be traded this season. First opportunity would be this coming summer. – 11:33 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

for @ringer i wrote about how father time is starting to win its battle against lebron james. which is reasonable, considering lebron james has been less efficient than russell westbrook: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/8/… – 10:39 AM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Stephen Curry scored 20+ points in each half of a game for the 22nd time in his career on Monday.

Only other players to do that as often as Curry in the last 25 seasons:

Kobe Bryant (36)

James Harden (30)

Allen Iverson (28)

LeBron James (22) – 9:39 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Between two games against the Jazz on Friday and Monday, spot the differences.

The biggest one was no LeBron. Otherwise, there weren’t many contrasts: ocregister.com/2022/11/07/sho… – 2:06 AM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jazz rout LeBron-less Lakers to win 3rd straight, have best record in West ksl.com/article/505119… – 12:38 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Final: Jazz 139, Lakers 116

The Lakers fall to 2-8 and have lost three straight games. Anthony Davis had 29 points. Russell Westbrook had 22 points and 5 assists. Kendrick Nunn had 18. No LeBron, Pat Beverley or Lonnie Walker tonight.

Up next: at the Clippers on Wednesday. – 12:30 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

FINAL: Jazz 139, Lakers 116.

Lakers finish with the same point total as four nights ago, while Jazz improve on their Friday mark by nine. Obviously was always going to be tough without LeBron and some more missing, but Lakers now 2-8, a half-game out of last in the West. – 12:28 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz beat Lakers 139-116. They’re now 9-3 on the season. 1st in the Western Conference.

The Jazz have as many wins as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons combined. – 12:28 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Lakers — without LeBron, Lonnie or Pat Bev — get blown out in Utah, 139-116, to fall to 2-8 on the season. AD 29p on 11-of-18 4r; Westbrook 22p on 8-of-14 5a; Nunn 18p on 7-of-11; Reaves 11p; Damian Jones 10p 7r 2b; TBJ 10p. – 12:27 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Lakers starters in Utah:

Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves, Troy Brown Jr., Wenyen Gabriel and Anthony Davis

(LeBron, Walker IV and Beverley are all out) – 9:45 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Paolo Banchero is just the fifth teenager in NBA history to record consecutive 30-point games.

He joins LeBron James, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, and Zion Williamson.

Want more? Have it delivered to your inbox tomorrow morning: statitudes.substack.com – 9:34 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Darvin Ham says LeBron James is being given off tonight because of his foot discomfort. As far as future back-to-back situations, Ham said he will be “fluid” in how he manages James’ availability – 8:55 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Darvin Ham said Russell Westbrook will still be coming off the bench tonight despite three starters — LeBron, Lonnie, Pat — not playing against the Jazz. Says he likes Russ’ rhythm in that role. – 8:49 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Darvin Ham says the Lakers will lean on Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel, Kendrick Nunn and Max Christie to get more minutes with LeBron, Lonnie and Pat Bev out. – 8:48 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss the Cavs loss, Anthony Davis’ invisible 4Q’s, LeBron’s frustration, the mental toll of anemic offense and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtu.be/0w1bQHZCwIo – 3:59 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

NEW POST: Maybe the Pedestal Was a Mistake? (Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Adam Silver and the NBA’s PR Malaise) $ houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/maybe-the-pe… – 3:12 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

LeBron James injury update: Lakers star out vs. Jazz with foot issue as L.A. stares down 2-8 start

cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 3:08 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Really disagree with the LeBron declining narrative making the rounds. The only major dip for him as a scorer compared to the 2020 title has been 3PT shooting.

2PT%:

2020: 56.4

2023: 55.6

FTA:

2020: 5.7

2023: 4.9

Usage%:

2020: 31.5

2023: 31.7

3PT%:

2020: 34.8%

2023: 21% – 2:39 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

LeBron James will not play the second night of the back to back tonight in Utah, per the Lakers pic.twitter.com/j9LbbuLBq3 – 1:58 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

LeBron James is OUT tonight vs. the Jazz pic.twitter.com/4fCq5Yjxzg – 1:56 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

No LeBron James for the Lakers tonight against the Utah Jazz. Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker also out for the Lakers. Three of their starters this season. Anthony Davis is listed as probable – 1:46 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

No LeBron tonight against the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/zUtp9OMVlu – 1:44 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron James (left foot soreness) will miss tonight’s game at Utah.

Lonnie Walker IV (Non-COVID illness) is also out, as is Patrick Beverley (Non-COVID illness) for the second straight game.

Anthony Davis (low back tightness) is probable. – 1:42 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Fenway Group (& Lebron) selling Liverpool for $3 billion

Hello new frontrunners for an NBA Las Vegas expansion team…? – 1:33 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Cavs loss, Anthony Davis’ 4th quarter disappearances, LeBron’s frustration, how the Lakers’ scoring issues are hurting the defense, and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:19 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

From Sunday night @BleacherReport As LeBron James and Anthony Davis Struggle, Does a Trade Still Make Sense for Lakers? bleacherreport.com/articles/10054… – 12:15 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

About nine months ago, LeBron James praised #Cavs turnaround. So I asked him last night about his view of them now, after adding Donovan Mitchell and beating him for the first time since he went to LA.

They’ve got his attention.

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 11:45 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

There’s no galaxy brain solution to the Lakers’ problems.

They’re either going to give up the two picks to put a coherent supporting cast around LeBron and AD or they aren’t. It’s that simple. There’s no sidestepping that question. – 11:19 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on LeBron James: I don’t think I see that spark in Bron

sportando.basketball/en/kentavious-… – 11:10 AM

Sam Amick: .@LeBron James used his massive platform on the Georgia political front as Election Day neared. He endorses Warnock (over Herschel Walker) for Senator here, and did a similar video for @Stacey Abrams for Governor too… -via Twitter @sam_amick / November 8, 2022

Kass Sports Media: Joakim Noah on JJ Redick’s podcast says he tried to recruit LeBron, Wade and Bosh to Chicago before they decided to join the Heat. “Chris straight up told me he was f**cking coming to Chicago.” -via Twitter / November 8, 2022

Ham said James hoped to play and that Monday’s absence wasn’t strictly because the team is on a back to back. “It’s nothing structurally wrong with the foot. It’s just, it gets irritated,” Ham said. “But he’s stepped on people’s feet here and there the last couple of games and he’s tried to manage it the best he can. And we saw tonight as a good opportunity to just rest it.” The plans for future back-to-back games remain fluid, Ham said. -via Los Angeles Times / November 8, 2022