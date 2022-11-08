ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Adam Azim: World title hopeful signs long-term deal with Sky Sports and Boxxer

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29R1Ui_0j37yYMG00

Adam Azim has signed a new long-term deal with Boxxer and Sky Sports as he continues his bid to become the youngest world champion in boxing.

The 20-year-old Briton is unbeaten at 6-0 with five knockout wins, and the super-lightweight told The Independent last week that he is targeting five fights in 2023.

Azim’s new deal with promotion Boxxer, whose fights air live on Sky Sports, will keep him with the platforms for another four years.

“Working with him has been easy,” Boxxer founder and CEO Ben Shalom told The Independent on Tuesday (8 November). “All he wants to do is fight; he would do it for free, he absolutely loves it.

“I’ve never met someone as focused as he is. It’s sometimes hard for Shane [McGuigan, coach] to calm him down, but it’s been a pleasure.

“When we saw him for the first time, we knew he was special. Everyone in boxing would talk about Adam Azim for a long time. We knew that a lot of promoters were going to be looking at him, and that we needed to secure him for a long time, because we believe that he can be literally one of the biggest stars that the country has seen – a household name.”

Azim’s next fight will be a main-event clash with Rylan Charlton at London’s Alexandra Palace on Sunday 27 November. In his last bout, Azim secured a fifth straight stoppage win, beating Michel Cabral in September.

The 20-year-old is aiming to become the youngest active world champion in boxing, with Jesse Rodriguez currently occupying that status, having won the WBC super-flyweight title at 22 years old in February.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sky and Channel 4 to share coverage of England’s T20 World Cup final

England’s T20 World Cup final against Pakistan will be shown on free-to-air after Sky agreed to share coverage of the showpiece with Channel 4.In an echo of the triumphant 2019 World Cup, Sky has opted to waive its status as exclusive rights holders by inviting in a terrestrial partner.Triumphant skipper Jos Buttler had earlier welcomed the idea following a dominant 10-wicket semi-final win over India.Over eight million domestic viewers witnessed the dramatic Lord’s triumph three years ago and hopes will be high for more bumper figures as England attempt to unite the two white-ball trophies for the first time.“I’d be...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate explains why James Maddison made England’s 26-man World Cup squad

Gareth Southgate has explained why James Maddison has made England’s 26-man football World Cup squad, after weeks of speculation over the midfielder’s selection.The Leicester star is one of the headline inclusions in the team and Southgate explained that his form in the buildup to Qatar helped him secure a spot on the plane.“He’s playing really well. He’s earned the right. We think he can give us something slightly different to the other attacking players that we’ve got,” the manager said of his decision.Ivan Toney and Fikayo Tomori, however, have been overlooked.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Great Britain complete stunning comeback to surge into Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals

Great Britain pulled off a remarkable 3-0 victory over Spain in Glasgow to reach the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time in 41 years.Knowing following defeat by Kazakhstan on Tuesday that only a whitewash of the five-time champions would be good enough, Britain went into the tie at the Emirates Arena with seemingly little chance.But Heather Watson and Harriet Dart overcame much higher ranked opponents – the latter in tears after stunning 13th-ranked Paula Badosa – and rookies Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls shrugged off the pressure of a winner-takes-all doubles rubber to defeat Aliona...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Moment Qatar World Cup ambassador describes homosexuality as ‘damage in the mind’

A Qatar World Cup ambassador has said homosexuality is “damage in the mind”, as the Gulf state prepares to host the football tournament in less than two weeks.In an interview filmed in Doha and screened on German television channel ZDF, former Qatari international Khalid Salman addressed the issue of homosexuality being illegal in the country.“They have to accept our rules here,” he said.“[Homosexuality] is haram. You know what haram means? I am not a strict Muslim but why is it haram? Because it is damage in the mind.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022World Cup: James Cleverly asks LGBT football fans to ‘be respectful of host nation’World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022
Daily Mail

James Maddison MISSED Gareth Southgate's phone call to tell him he was in England's 26-man squad for the World Cup, reveals Brendan Rodgers... before Leicester boss reveals his star man came to training 'full of the joy of the world' after being told

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that James Maddison initially failed to answer Gareth Southgate's call informing him he had realised his dream of making England's World Cup squad. The Leicester playmaker forced his way into the final party thanks to his superb recent performances but missed the England manager's original phone...
The Independent

Michael Schumacher’s F1 car auctioned for record $14.9m

Michael Schumacher’s Formula One car has gone for a whopping $14.9 million in a Switzerland auction.The car, auctioned off in Geneva, has broken records to become the most expensive F1 car in history.It was driven by the racing star when he won the sixth of his seven world titles, finishing just two points ahead of Kimi Raikkonen.The auction house is “delighted” to achieve a record price for the car as it “truly reflects the importance of this chassis.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Poignant Netflix film captures the many facets of legendary SchumacherWhat happened to Michael Schumacher and what’s latest health update?Schumacher’s F1 career highlights as Netflix documentary is released
The Independent

England set for New Zealand Rugby League World Cup semi-final after Australia edge showdown

England will face New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Women’s Rugby League World Cup after Australia edged a titanic tussle between the two southern hemisphere giants in York to top Group B.The Jillaroos, the double defending champions who scored 166 points without reply in their first two games of the tournament, were pushed to the limit, with Julia Robinson’s second-half try edging a 10-8 win.It means group winners Australia will face Papua New Guinea in the first part of Monday’s double-header back at the LNER Community Stadium, with the Kiwi Ferns taking on hosts England.On this evidence it will...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: USMNT announce squad as France and Wales name players for Qatar

The 2022 World Cup is now less than two weeks away from starting and the confirmed squads are coming quickly now, with Wales and France among those to name theirs today, and the US have now named their 26-man squad too.Wales manager Rob Page has called up the experienced Gareth Bale and Joe Allen despite fitness concerns as he announced the country’s first World Cup squad in 64 years. Bale, Wales’s all-time top scorer with 40 goals in 108 internationals, admitted he was still not 100% despite his crucial late goal in Los Angeles FC’s MLS Cup final victory...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate accepts Qatar issues likely to remain World Cup talking point

England manager Gareth Southgate believes it is “highly unlikely” he will only be talking about football when the World Cup gets underway in Qatar.Controversy has surrounded the Gulf state hosting the finals since they were awarded in 2010, with the country’s treatment of migrant workers and criminalisation of same-sex relationships among the issues which have caused the most concern.Gianni Infantino, the president of Fifa, wrote to the association leaders of the 32 competing nations last week urging them not to “allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists”.The Football Association announced in September it...
The Independent

Liverpool to face Man City in post-World Cup Carabao Cup clash

Carabao Cup holders Liverpool will face Premier League champions Manchester City in the fourth round.The ties are set to be played week commencing December 19 - just after the World Cup final in Qatar.With the Premier League not set to resume until Boxing Day, it remains to be seen which top-flight players will be involved in the domestic cup competition.Liverpool edged past Derby after a penalty shootout, while City beat Chelsea, last season’s Carabao Cup runners-up.The two sides also met ahead of the new campaign in the FA Community Shield, with Liverpool running out 3-1 winners.Manchester United booked their place...
The Independent

Great Britain celebrate ‘unreal’ win over Spain to end 41-year semi-final wait

Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong was left pinching herself in disbelief after watching her players pull off a remarkable 3-0 victory over Spain in Glasgow to reach the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time in 41 years.Knowing following defeat by Kazakhstan on Tuesday that only a whitewash of the five-time champions would be good enough, Britain went into the tie at the Emirates Arena with seemingly little chance.But Heather Watson and Harriet Dart overcame much higher ranked opponents – the latter in tears after stunning 13th-ranked Paula Badosa – and rookies Alicia Barnett and Olivia...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

England expects but can Gareth Southgate’s stuttering side deliver at World Cup?

England expects but doubts over Gareth Southgate’s ability to lead the country to World Cup glory have never been greater than in the build-up to Qatar.Four years ago the waistcoat-clad head coach led the national team on a run to the semi-finals in Russia that was as remarkable as it was surprising.The following summer England won bronze at the inaugural Nations League finals in Portugal and last year the men’s national team got closer to glory than at other any time since 1966.A solid base provided the platform for a run to the European Championship final against Italy at Wembley,...
The Independent

The Independent

914K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy