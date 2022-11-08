ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Digest

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Health Benefits of Taking Magnesium Every Day and Are There Side Effects?

Your body needs magnesium to carry out critical physiological processes such as muscle and nerve functions, regulate blood pressure, and manage immune function. Read on to answer the question: what does magnesium do for the body?. Magnesium is a naturally occurring mineral found in several foods and is also available...
cohaitungchi.com

What to Eat When You Have Fatty Liver Disease

Fatty liver disease is characterized by the presence of abnormal amounts of fat in the liver, which is called steatosis. If you have fat in your liver but no other damage, you are thought to have nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). If left untreated, inflammation and liver cell damage can occur, causing a disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). NASH is associated with cirrhosis, end-stage liver disease, and liver transplantation, and is often associated with cardiovascular-related diseases.
cohaitungchi.com

Foods to Eat on the Anti-Inflammatory Diet

The anti-inflammatory diet is a dietary pattern that is thought to aid in reducing the risk of disease that's associated with chronic inflammation. The typical anti-inflammatory diet emphasizes fruits, vegetables, lean protein, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats. This article explores what chronic inflammation is and how diet can potentially help...
MedicineNet.com

What Vitamins Are Best for Weight Loss and Losing Belly Fat?

While significant weight loss takes sustained effort and discipline, some techniques could also aid in the process. Using vitamins for weight loss is one such effective means. This article will list some of the vitamins that could help you on the way to becoming slimmer. Your body breaks down food...
cohaitungchi.com

Best Diet for Hypothyroidism: Foods to Eat, Foods to Avoid

There are a number of nutrients that are essential to the health of the thyroid. Plus, people with hypothyroidism are more likely to develop certain nutrient deficiencies compared to the general population. Iodine is an essential mineral that is needed to make thyroid hormones and a deficiency in this nutrient...
Health Digest

Can Physical Therapy Fix A Torn Rotator Cuff?

Made up of four muscles, your rotator cuff tendons are what hold your arm securely into your shoulder blade, reports OrthoInfo. Facilitating your arm's range of motion, we can thank our rotator cuff for our ability to lift and swing our arms up and around freely. However, nearly 2 million Americans experience a rotator cuff tear annually.
cohaitungchi.com

GERD Diet: Foods to Avoid, Meal Plan, and More

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a condition that occurs when your stomach contents back up to your esophagus, the tube that connects your throat and stomach. This causes belching, bloating, and other uncomfortable digestive symptoms. Fortunately, you can reduce or eliminate these symptoms by avoiding certain foods and implementing other...
MedicalXpress

Afternoon or evening physical activity is linked to reduced insulin resistance, better control of blood sugar

A new study published in Diabetologia finds that afternoon or evening physical activity is associated with reduced insulin resistance (and thus better blood sugar control) when compared with an even distribution of physical activity through the day. Morning physical activity offered no advantages, concluded the study by Dr. Jeroen van der Velde and colleagues at Department of Clinical Epidemiology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, the Netherlands.
The Conversation UK

Raw vegan diet may be a risk to your health – here’s why

Vegan diets have become increasingly popular over the years, especially among people looking to improve their health. Indeed, a growing body of evidence shows that plant-based diets (including vegan diets) can have many benefits for health, and have been linked to lower heart disease risk alongside decreased body weight and cholesterol levels.
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
90K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy