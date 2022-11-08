ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Isaac on playing again: ‘I’m closer than I’ve ever been’

Isaac has appreciated the Magic’s patience throughout the process. It helps that he’s starting to see the “light at the end of the tunnel” in terms of playing an NBA game again. “The one thing on my mind is I’m closer,” Isaac said. “I’m closer today than I was yesterday. Guys are getting to see me run up and down and play a little bit, and they’re excited, too. I’m closer than I’ve ever been. I’m going to get there sooner rather than later.” The sooner he’s back in game shape, the quicker he’ll be back on the floor. “I can’t drive that point home enough — it’s really just about getting in shape right now,” Isaac said. “I have no reservations about my legs and they don’t either.

Source: Khobi Price @ Orlando Sentinel

Jonathan Isaac is eager to play again. Ask him how he’s feeling or a general question about returning to the floor, and he’ll make sure to let you know he feels “fantastic” as he continues to work his way back from a two-plus-year absence. “I’ve been playing [5-on-5] the last few weeks and just getting in shape,” Isaac recently told the Orlando Sentinel. “I’m still getting there. But in terms of body, knees and hamstrings, everything is great. I’m just not in game shape.” -via Orlando Sentinel / November 7, 2022

The individual workouts have often been the case, with six of the Magic’s first eight matchups to start the season being road games before the ongoing seven-game homestand that continued with Monday’s matchup vs. the Houston Rockets at Amway Center. “The only step is continuing to get in shape,” Isaac said. “We played the other day and I was gassed. Obviously, I haven’t done it in a long time. Continuing to get in shape and playing 5-on-5 four times a week. Just being able to run up and down and get in shape is what I’m focused on right now.” -via Orlando Sentinel / November 7, 2022

He isn’t sure when he’ll start traveling with the team on road trips or when he’ll return, saying “I foresee myself in the next few weeks continuing to get more in shape and being more integrated with the team.” He added: “If it’s me, it’s always sooner than later,” Isaac said. “In my mind, I’m like ‘yo, I can play 10 minutes.’ But at the same time, I get it. They want it to be the last go-round and be fully in shape. I don’t have to get on the court worrying about being tired. I don’t have to get on the court worrying about anything else other than just playing ball. I’ve got to get to that point and when I am, I’ll be ready.” -via Orlando Sentinel / November 7, 2022

