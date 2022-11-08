ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Markets Insider

2 new states voted to legalize marijuana in the 2022 elections. See a list of every state where cannabis is legal.

Marijuana legalization is spreading around the US. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri and Maryland legalized cannabis, pushing the total number of states where adults can legally consume marijuana to 21, along with Washington DC and Guam. Legalization votes failed in deep-red South Dakota, North Dakota, and Arkansas. South Dakota previously...
MISSOURI STATE
TIME

Marijuana Will Be Legal in Half the U.S. If These Ballot Measures Pass in the 2022 Midterms

Marijuana could become legal in nearly half of the U.S. following the 2022 Midterm Elections—if voters in five states pass the ballot measures before them on Nov. 8. In Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota voters are being asked whether they support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for adults. The measure looks likely to pass in three states—Arkansas, Maryland, and Missouri, according to polls. However, the outcome is less certain in the Dakotas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Vice

Here's Where Legal Drugs Are on the Ballot

Five U.S. states could legalize recreational weed and another state could legalize psychedelics after Tuesday’s midterm, which would make cannabis legal in about half the country. Adult-use cannabis is on the ballot in Missouri, Maryland, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Arkansas. All five states currently have medical cannabis—if they...
COLORADO STATE
People

5 States Voted on Legalizing Marijuana on Election Day 2022: What You Need to Know

Voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota had a chance to join 19 other states that have legalized recreational marijuana over the last decade Legalizing recreational marijuana was on the ballot in five states on Tuesday as midterm elections took place across the country. Voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota had a chance to join 19 other states and the District of Columbia, which have already legalized recreational marijuana over the last decade. Each of those five states had already legalized...
ARKANSAS STATE
WDBO

Maryland legalizes marijuana; 4 other states also voting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Voters in five states were deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The first result came in Maryland, where voters approved...
MARYLAND STATE
PBS NewsHour

Election conspiracists seeking key state posts fall short

Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election lost key races to oversee elections in some competitive states, even as others remained positioned to take those offices in more conservative parts of the country. Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for governor in Pennsylvania who was...
GEORGIA STATE
CNET

Election Day: These 5 States Are Voting Whether to Legalize Weed

Election Day is right around the corner and referenda on marijuana legalization are on the ballot in several states. Legal weed has come back into focus after President Joe Biden pardoned all federal marijuana possession convictions in October. "Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due...
MARYLAND STATE
Time Out Global

Everywhere cannabis legalization is on the ballot this election

It’s time to vote, and will it be cannabis or can’tabis?. This year, five more states are considering legalizing marijuana, potentially adding to Washington, DC, 19 states and two territories where it is already legal. That number increases when you look at where medical cannabis is legal: Washington, DC, 37 states and three territories.
MARYLAND STATE
PBS NewsHour

Colorado voters consider legalizing psychedelic mushrooms

DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters are deciding Tuesday whether theirs will become the second state, after Oregon, to create a legalized system for the use of psychedelic mushrooms. A ballot initiative would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and create state-regulated “healing centers” where participants can experience...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Voters offer divided opinion on legal weed in midterms

Voters offered mixed opinions on recreational marijuana use in five states on Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri becoming the latest jurisdictions to relax prohibitions on the substance. Recreational adult marijuana use will be legal in nearly half the country following the midterm elections, with at least 21 states now poised...
MISSOURI STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Carney vetoes medical marijuana gun bill

Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday vetoed a bill that would have allowed medical marijuana patients to possess firearms without fear of prosecution by the state. It’s illegal under federal law for medical marijuana patients to purchase or own firearms. That wouldn’t have changed under House Bill 276, but patients who are not otherwise prohibited from possessing firearms would have ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
PBS NewsHour

