Cameron Johnson out at least one month
Brian Windhorst: Suns forward Cameron Johnson had surgery today that removed part of his meniscus, a procedure that should allow him to return in 1-2 months, sources told ESPN.
Suns’ forward Cameron Johnson suffers torn meniscus in right knee nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/06/sun… – 12:17 PM
Kellan Olson: Suns are listing Cam Payne (left foot soreness) as questionable for Monday’s start of the road trip against the 76ers. Cam Johnson (knee), Ish Wainright (personal reasons), Duane Washington Jr. (personal reasons) and Jae Crowder (not with team) are out. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / November 7, 2022
Shams Charania: Cam Johnson will undergo surgery on his torn meniscus, Suns say. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 7, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: Suns list Cam Payne (left foot soreness) as questionable for tomorrow’s 76ers game. Cam Johnson (right meniscus), Jae Crowder (NWT), Ish Wainright (personal reasons) and Duane Washington Jr. (personal reasons) are all out -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / November 6, 2022
