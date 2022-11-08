Read full article on original website
Review Guy
2d ago
Far right? The dude is reasonable and actually cares. Did you watch the debate? He isn't far right. Quit lying. 🤥
Nymag.com
How Zeldin’s Loss Is Making New York’s Republican Party Ambitious Again
In his lone television debate with Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin was asked, given that he voted to overturn the 2020 election, if he would accept the results of the one he was in. “Well, first off,” he responded, glaring at moderator Susan Arbetter, “losing is not an option.”
Gotham Gazette
An Initial Look at Voter Turnout in New York's 2022 General Election
Approximately 5.7 million New Yorkers across the state cast ballots in one of the closest races for governor in over two decades, according to unofficial 2022 election data. Some votes, especially final absentee ballots, are still being counted. That amounts to roughly 43% of New York's 13.1 million registered voters,...
MAP: See how every NYC neighborhood voted in the governor’s race
The Statue of Liberty in front of the Lower Manhattan skyline. More than half a million New York City voters supported Republican Lee Zeldin all across the city. [ more › ]
cityandstateny.com
Hochul won her election, but at what cost?
On election night, Gov. Kathy Hochul basked in the applause of her supporters after declaring victory and becoming the first woman ever elected governor of New York. The glass-ceiling-breaking moment was certainly cause for celebration, but it didn’t take away from the fact Hochul ended the night with just a five percentage point lead, the closest race in nearly three decades.
bkreader.com
2022 General Election Results in Brooklyn: No Huge Upsets, as Hochul, James, Schumer and Malliotakis Maintain Seats
Several key races across the nation remained undecided hours after polls closed on election night in the battle over control of Congress. Republicans needed to pick up just five seats to flip the House and just one seat in the Senate. GOP candidates appeared poised to ride a wave of national anxiety around inflation and violence.
queenseagle.com
New York's second-most powerful judge to step down
The second-most powerful judge in New York’s court system put in his two-week notice on Thursday. Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks announced that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of November on Thursday in a letter addressed to his colleagues, which was obtained by the Eagle.
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Kathy Hochul holds off stern Lee Zeldin challenge in New York governor race
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) became the first elected female governor of New York on Tuesday, defeating challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) and securing her first electoral win after she finished the term of former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last year. Hochul bested Zeldin in a tighter race than...
New York Democrats spoil House party
A Democratic debacle in New York is threatening to become the majority-maker for House Republicans, puncturing what had otherwise been a history-defying election for the party in power. What's happening: Republicans won all four House races on Long Island and knocked off the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee...
Democrat Kathy Hochul becomes 1st woman elected N.Y. governor
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on...
Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns
Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ But results from Suffolk County were delayed Read More ...
Kathy Hochul: 5 Things To Know About Re-Elected NY Govenor Who Replaces Andrew Cuomo After Scandal
With 93% of the votes tallied, Kathy Hochul is projected to become New York’s first elected female governor. Hochul served one year as Governor after Andrew Cuomo resigned in August 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations. As of Nov. 9, her opponent, Lee Zeldin, hadn’t conceded the election. Kathy...
BET
Republican in New York Governor’s Race Accused of Running Racist Campaign Ad
New York state’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Lee Zeldin, is being accused of airing a racist and misleading ad by misusing images of a mentally ill man who was killed by Brooklyn police officers four years ago. On April 4, 2018, officers from the NYPD’s 71st Precinct shot and killed...
Washington Examiner
How deep-blue New York became a GOP bright spot amid tough midterm results
If Republicans recapture the House, as is widely expected, they may have an unexpected group to thank: the voters of deep-blue New York. Even as Democrats' blue wall held sturdy, preventing the GOP from making inroads in several close contests across the country, Republican candidates in New York outperformed most prognostications, flipping or nearly flipping a handful of House seats and nearly capturing the governor's mansion.
WGRZ TV
Thomas DiNapoli II wins New York State comptroller race
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The New York State Comptroller race was between Thomas DiNapoli II (D) and Paul Rodriguez (R) on Election Day. DiNapoli II lead the race with 54% to 46%, making this his fifth term. DiNapoli II has served as NYS Comptroller since 2007. He was previously...
GOP candidates hold rally in Franklin Square as Democrats campaign across Long Island
There are also key races for the state Senate.
thecity.nyc
Here’s What Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Win Could Mean for New York Schools
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who led the state as students returned to schools full time after COVID-related closures, won New York’s governor’s race on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. In a race that...
NBC New York
New York Midterms 2022: Hochul and Zeldin Headline Biggest Races to Watch in NY, NJ
In a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans two-to-one, it's surprising to think the race for governor is not only close at the start of Election Day — but it may be a toss-up. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is looking to become the state’s first elected female governor, but...
CBS News
GOP gubernatorial candidate Zeldin believes N.Y. is ready for change
The last time New Yorkers elected a Republican governor was George Pataki in 2002. Lee Zeldin believes the state is ready for a change. CBS2's Jessica Moore has more on his last push for votes.
13 WHAM
Here's who won House races so far to represent New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Many candidates up for reelection in New York's congressional races prevailed Tuesday. While both sides saw victories, Democratic candidates appear to have been favored as results begin to pour in. Here's a look at who won:. 1st Congressional District. Republican Nicholas LaLota has won New...
Republicans win NY's 1st, 2nd Congressional Districts as results in Suffolk races delayed by 3 hours
Board of Election commissioners for the county say they faced more delays than they anticipated posting results.
