Josh Giddey supports Ben Simmons return to Australian national team

Josh Giddey has backed Ben Simmons to be a key player in the World Cup and Olympics campaigns – even though the two will likely be competing for the same spot in the starting five. ‘Obviously he was dealing with some stuff with Philly and then [made] a fresh start in Brooklyn,’ Giddey said. ‘People forget that Ben’s an All-Star. He was, I mean he is one of the best players in the league. He’s obviously going to need time find his feet, he hasn’t played for a long time in the NBA. I’m excited for what he can do and hopefully soon we can both be apart of the Boomers together and help Australia win a gold medal.’

Source: Josh Alston @ Daily Mail

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Luka Doncic DROPS Ben Simmons to the floor 😬 We are going to ignore the missed layup 😂

🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/mVsgOfpsfs – 4:01 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Ben Simmons: “It was good to get out there and have no pain.”

Simmons says he played “terrible” tonight and says he’s not at the place physically he wants to get to yet. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 12:53 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz beat Lakers 139-116. They’re now 9-3 on the season. 1st in the Western Conference.

The Jazz have as many wins as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons combined. – 12:28 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Jacque Vaughn said he was pleased with how Ben Simmons played with pace tonight. – 12:19 AM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons a total non-factor tonight in 16 minutes.

2 pts

3 reb

2 ast

1/3 shooting

The troubling thing about this one is Ben actually looked as healthy as he’s been this year. Just no assertiveness to impact the game. – 12:11 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Ben Simmons’ first nine minute stint is over. He seemed to be moving around fine — but he missed a couple shots near the rim. He seemed a little winded when he checked out. – 10:26 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

I get not being able to hit a 3 but how has nobody taught Ben Simmons how to set a screen? – 10:21 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons just looked like he was heading to the hoop with some intent.

Got fouled. – 10:14 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Josh Giddey did not play the final 9 minutes of tonight’s game

Lu Dort did not check into the 4Q until the 1:52 mark – 10:09 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons checks in for Claxton. He’s rolling at the five. – 10:05 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Lu Dort closing this out over Josh Giddey is an interesting decision. Not like either player has been on their A-game tonight – 9:43 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Ben Simmons is not starting tonight against the Mavericks. – 9:18 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

If this was baseball, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort could certainly use an off day – 8:52 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

HALF: Thunder 63, Pistons 48

SGA with 21 points, 3 blocks, 3 rebounds

Giddey with 9 points, 5 rebounds

Mann with 9 points – 8:33 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons will come off the bench tonight vs. Mavs after 4 games out with left knee soreness. – 8:19 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Tre Mann stepback 3s and Josh Giddey left handed cross court passes for 3s.

The OKC sophomores showing out in the 2nd quarter to lead to a double digit Thunder lead. – 8:17 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Josh Giddey just tried an audacious sideline out of bounds pass and it was great even if it failed – 8:14 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Killian just dropped Giddey. He’s a lot more aggressive than he’s been in recent games. – 8:07 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Giddey lol – 7:34 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Thunder starting lineup:

SGA

Dort

Giddey

Jalen Williams

JRE – 7:18 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC starters vs Pistons

SGA

Dort

Giddey

Jalen Williams

JRE

JDub gets another start. – 7:07 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ben Simmons set for #Nets return against #Mavericks after knee injury #nba nypost.com/2022/11/07/ben… via @nypostsports – 2:46 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Ben Simmons will play for Nets tonight newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 12:45 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets say Ben Simmons is available to play tonight against the Mavericks. #NBA #Nets #NetsWorld – 12:18 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

At shootaround this morning Ben Simmons said he is feeling great and will play tonight. Ben said he expects to play around 20 minutes. – 11:56 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Ben Simmons says he’s playing tonight vs. Mavs. He says he’ll play about 20 minutes. – 11:51 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ben Simmons is playing tonight for about 20 minutes #nets – 11:50 AM

Kristian Winfield: Kevin Durant on Ben Simmons: “I thought he moved well. I thought he got up and down the court. It’s been a week now, so it’s only gonna get better.” #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld -via Twitter @Krisplashed / November 8, 2022

Brian Lewis: Ben Simmons if he’ll have to manage his knee going forward: “As an athlete your whole body you have to manage, even with my back, something I continue to work on. Coming back there’s gonna be different quirks like that with my body that I have to maintain & stay on top of.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / November 7, 2022

Tim MacMahon: Ben Simmons says he “feels great” and will play vs. Mavs tonight. He thinks he will be limited to about 20 minutes. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / November 7, 2022

‘World Cup’s coming up next year and anything short of a gold medal we won’t be happy with,’ Giddey said. ‘There are going to be elite guys that get left off the team. It [the depth] is probably at an all-time high. I think the country’s finally at a point where we can confidently go into these tournaments with a gold medal on our mind.’ -via Daily Mail / November 8, 2022

Before Giddey announced himself to the world with the 36ers in the NBL, he was also a gun football player with the Yarraville Seddon Eagles in Melbourne’s inner west, where he played 121 games and won three junior premierships with 124 goals to his name. That put the rising star on the radar of many AFL clubs and he was forced into a tough choice. ‘That was one of the hardest decisions because when I was probably 15, I loved football,’ Giddey said. -via Daily Mail / November 8, 2022

Shams Charania: Another NBA injury reporting discipline: the League has fined the Thunder $25,000 for violation when the team failed to disclose the availability of Josh Giddey in an accurate and timely manner on Nov. 1 vs. Magic. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 3, 2022