Midterms: One of the most expensive Senate races in history to be decided in PA

Some hotly contested races on the ballot today and voter turnout could break records for a midterm election.

The Senate race between Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman is one of, if not thee, most expensive race in the country.

Fetterman voted, along with his wife Gisele in Braddock, Oz voted in Bryn Athyn with his wife Lisa.

"I am very proud of how we've run this campaign. Pennsylvanians are sending a clear message to Washington: we want less radicalism and more balance. I encourage everyone to vote, and I thank the poll workers for dedicating their time today," said Dr. Mehmet Oz.

More than $250-million has been spent between the two campaigns so far. But voters today will see several close races on their ballots.

And if you live in Allegheny County, you'll also vote on a referendum for a home rule charter amendment that, if approved, would allow county council members to run for other public offices without first resigning from council.

Polls close at 8:00.