Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta

Zeus is a happy boy that likes to make friends with other dogs. He'd be great for someone who is active and will include him in all of their fun.
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobber.com

LOOKS WHO’S ON THE FRONT COVER: WOOLFSON EYE INSTITUTE

This issue’s front cover features Dr. Jonathan Woolfson, the founder and medical director of Woolfson Eye Institute with his medical staff. Pictured in the back row (l-r) are: Lauren Dyak, OD, Eric Jennings, MD, Jonathan Woolfson, MD, Gabriela “Gaby” Gutierrez, OD And in the front row (l-r): Jenna Yoder, DO,Victor Liou, MD Not pictured: Rabeea Janjua, MD.
MARIETTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Second Look Pet of the Week: Laylah

Laylah, who was first featured as the NTH Pet of the Week on June 29, is still waiting at Coweta County Animal Services for her forever family. Laylah came to the shelter in January after being picked up in the Heery Road area. She was severely malnourished, weighed just 30 pounds and had been so horribly neglected that her back legs did not work properly. She could not walk for weeks after she arrived.
NEWNAN, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Chick-fil-A announces when favorite seasonal soup, milkshake will make return

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A announced on Thursday when you can expect to see two favorite seasonal menu items back at stores. According to the Atlanta-based chain, the chicken tortilla soup and peppermint chip milkshake will reappear on menus starting next Monday, Nov. 14. Chick-fil-A did not say how long they...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Weekend job fair to offer headshots, resumes, child care

SANDY SPRINGS - The current U.S. unemployment rate is low, but there are many people out there who are under-employed or ready to look for a better opportunity. Many of us know how daunting prepping for a job hunt can be. So this weekend a modern, mobile job fair is...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 of the best celebrity-owned restaurants in Atlanta

Atlanta is home to some well-known celebrities ranging from rappers and reality television stars to singer-songwriters and athletes – and many of these celebrities have turned into entrepreneurs who have opened up restaurants, bars and lounges in the city. Check out some of the most well-known celebrity-owned restaurants in Atlanta that serve up the star power below.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Town Center at Cobb Rounds out 2022 with Three New Offerings

Town Center at Cobb continues to add new options for the Cobb County community with the addition of two new shops and an eatery. Shoppers can discover the latest fine jewelry and watches at Jewel Time, indulge in Mexican sweet treats from Michoacana Gourmet and enjoy magazines, newspapers and a mix of convenience items while visiting Reliant Newsstand.
COBB COUNTY, GA
scoopotp.com

Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon

Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member

ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 shot outside DeKalb County shopping center

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crime scene tape surrounded a busy DeKalb County shopping center Wednesday evening after a double shooting. Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to the shopping center located in the 3200 block of Tucker Norcross Road. DeKalb County police say officers found a man and woman,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Photo provided of missing Lithonia 13-year-old girl

LITHONIA, Ga. — A teenage girl from Lithonia is missing, according to the DeKalb County Police Department on Tuesday. Deaniyka is 13-years-old and was last seen Monday leaving her home on Evans Mill Road, police said in their Facebook post. The department did not provide a last name for the teen.
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One of Atlanta's most wanted captured after 2 years on the run

ATLANTA - One of Atlanta’s most wanted has been arrested after being on the run for nearly two years. Sayvon Tate was wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment along Griffin Street NW near Magnolia Street NW in the Vine City neighborhood on Nov. 12, 2020. Atlanta police say a woman was grazed by a bullet after Tate got into an argument with another man.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Red Top Mountain’s Makeover

Red Top Mountain State Park visitors are enjoying many new upgrades at this Lake Allatoona destination. The campground now offers some full hook-ups, ADA improvements, power upgrades, waterline replacement and cable. A new yurt village welcomes “glampers,” and 20 new cottages offer screened porches with pretty views. Additional...
ACWORTH, GA

