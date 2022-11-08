Read full article on original website
Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta
Zeus is a happy boy that likes to make friends with other dogs. He'd be great for someone who is active and will include him in all of their fun.
LOOKS WHO’S ON THE FRONT COVER: WOOLFSON EYE INSTITUTE
This issue’s front cover features Dr. Jonathan Woolfson, the founder and medical director of Woolfson Eye Institute with his medical staff. Pictured in the back row (l-r) are: Lauren Dyak, OD, Eric Jennings, MD, Jonathan Woolfson, MD, Gabriela “Gaby” Gutierrez, OD And in the front row (l-r): Jenna Yoder, DO,Victor Liou, MD Not pictured: Rabeea Janjua, MD.
Second Look Pet of the Week: Laylah
Laylah, who was first featured as the NTH Pet of the Week on June 29, is still waiting at Coweta County Animal Services for her forever family. Laylah came to the shelter in January after being picked up in the Heery Road area. She was severely malnourished, weighed just 30 pounds and had been so horribly neglected that her back legs did not work properly. She could not walk for weeks after she arrived.
Metro families say their homes were undervalued because they are Black
ATLANTA — A home is the biggest investment most Americans have. For some, the value of their home will create generational wealth, help send kids to college or even prepare for retirement. But metro Atlanta homeowners told Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray they believe their homes were valued...
Giant card set up for TakeOff in downtown Atlanta | How fans can sign
ATLANTA — Residents in Atlanta have a chance to give their sympathies to the late rapper TakeOff before his funeral service on Friday. The Saving Our Sons Campaign invites fans to share their condolences on the giant card, which will be set up today in downtown Atlanta. Specifically, it'll...
Chick-fil-A announces when favorite seasonal soup, milkshake will make return
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A announced on Thursday when you can expect to see two favorite seasonal menu items back at stores. According to the Atlanta-based chain, the chicken tortilla soup and peppermint chip milkshake will reappear on menus starting next Monday, Nov. 14. Chick-fil-A did not say how long they...
Weekend job fair to offer headshots, resumes, child care
SANDY SPRINGS - The current U.S. unemployment rate is low, but there are many people out there who are under-employed or ready to look for a better opportunity. Many of us know how daunting prepping for a job hunt can be. So this weekend a modern, mobile job fair is...
7 of the best celebrity-owned restaurants in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to some well-known celebrities ranging from rappers and reality television stars to singer-songwriters and athletes – and many of these celebrities have turned into entrepreneurs who have opened up restaurants, bars and lounges in the city. Check out some of the most well-known celebrity-owned restaurants in Atlanta that serve up the star power below.
Popular Atlanta movie theater closing its doors after more than 50 years
ATLANTA — An art house movie theater that has entertained Atlanta movie goers for 55 years is closing its doors. Regal Cinemas confirmed to Channel 2 that the Tara Theatre off Cheshire Bridge Road will shut down. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “As part...
Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office to hold 2nd annual Thanksgiving giveaway
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of people will have a chance to pick up free turkeys this week at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Last year, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office handed out more than 50 tons of food to...
This Christmas Town In Georgia Looks Like A Magical Hallmark Movie & You Can Visit For Free
Spending December in this Georgia "Christmas town" might make you feel like you stepped through a Television screen into a magical holiday movie on the Hallmark Channel. The charming town of Dahlonega, GA transforms into the most picturesque wonderland in November, and you can actually visit it for free. Nestled...
Town Center at Cobb Rounds out 2022 with Three New Offerings
Town Center at Cobb continues to add new options for the Cobb County community with the addition of two new shops and an eatery. Shoppers can discover the latest fine jewelry and watches at Jewel Time, indulge in Mexican sweet treats from Michoacana Gourmet and enjoy magazines, newspapers and a mix of convenience items while visiting Reliant Newsstand.
City working on solutions aimed at ending homelessness after fire destroys Atlanta homeless encampment
ATLANTA — The cause of the woods fire that destroyed a large homeless encampment near Buckhead in Atlanta Wednesday afternoon is under investigation. Nearly two dozen residents lost what little they owned. They ran for safety, screaming and crying, according to one aid worker who talked with them. The...
Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon
Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member
ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
2 shot outside DeKalb County shopping center
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crime scene tape surrounded a busy DeKalb County shopping center Wednesday evening after a double shooting. Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to the shopping center located in the 3200 block of Tucker Norcross Road. DeKalb County police say officers found a man and woman,...
Photo provided of missing Lithonia 13-year-old girl
LITHONIA, Ga. — A teenage girl from Lithonia is missing, according to the DeKalb County Police Department on Tuesday. Deaniyka is 13-years-old and was last seen Monday leaving her home on Evans Mill Road, police said in their Facebook post. The department did not provide a last name for the teen.
One of Atlanta's most wanted captured after 2 years on the run
ATLANTA - One of Atlanta’s most wanted has been arrested after being on the run for nearly two years. Sayvon Tate was wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment along Griffin Street NW near Magnolia Street NW in the Vine City neighborhood on Nov. 12, 2020. Atlanta police say a woman was grazed by a bullet after Tate got into an argument with another man.
Red Top Mountain’s Makeover
Red Top Mountain State Park visitors are enjoying many new upgrades at this Lake Allatoona destination. The campground now offers some full hook-ups, ADA improvements, power upgrades, waterline replacement and cable. A new yurt village welcomes “glampers,” and 20 new cottages offer screened porches with pretty views. Additional...
Jenna Van Gelderen: Georgia investigators searching for missing woman 5 years after disappearance
Five years after her mysterious disappearance, Georgia law enforcement are hoping someone can help them discover what happened to 25-year-old Jenna Van Gelderen. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for assistance from the public for any clues that could help them find Van Gelderen. In August 2017, the Georgia...
