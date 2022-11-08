Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has been wowing audiences for decades with his seemingly endless amounts of creativity, and following his many Oscar wins for The Shape of Water, has only grown busier, which includes developing an all-new Pinocchio for Netflix. While many audiences might be familiar with the tale, del Toro is sure to put his own stamp on the iconic adventure, and also marks the filmmaker delving into a new realm as he's using stop-motion animation to tell the feature-length story, having previously utilized this medium for the Trollhunters TV series. To help realize his vision, del Toro enlisted Mark Gustafson to serve as co-director. You can check out the official trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio below before it lands in select theaters this month and on Netflix on December 9th.

1 DAY AGO