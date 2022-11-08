Read full article on original website
WPMI
Ann St. closure in Mobile begins Monday Nov 14
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Beginning Monday morning, November 14th, Ann Street between Springhill Ave. and Old Shell Rd. will be closed for road improvements and resurfacing. This will last until Friday November 18th and each day the hours will be limited from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.. The detour...
WPMI
City of Prichard unveils outdoor fitness court
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) are pleased to announce the launch of an outdoor Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Fitness Court convenient by Prichard City Hall. We are honored the Fitness Court will be officially unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, November 11, 3 p.m. at Prichard City Hall following the scheduled Veteran’s Day Parade. This launch is a result of the partnership between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and NFC to expand free access to high quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities around the state.
utv44.com
City of Gulf Shores hurricane re-entry decals expire at the end of 2022
Current City of Gulf Shores Hurricane Re-entry Decals will expire at the end of 2022. If your property is located outside the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores, you will need to obtain a 2023/2024 Baldwin County Hurricane Re-entry Decal. These decals will serve as your reentry pass to your property if a checkpoint is established during an emergency.
wuwf.org
Pensacola Habitat for Humanity is seeing a huge increase in home applications, especially among single mothers of color
Like many places, the lack of affordable housing in Northwest Florida has been compounded by soaring rental costs since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic set in. Habitat for Humanity’s mission has been to build new houses for qualifying residents and they’ve seen an increasing need, especially among single mothers of color. One Pensacola woman is in the process of seeing her dream of homeownership come true and is excited about getting a lift from other women in the community.
WEAR
WEAR News reporter gets firsthand look at Escambia County Fire Rescue training
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia Fire Rescue is hosting a physical abilities test Monday at Pensacola Fire Station #4 on 1 N. Q Street. They are looking to hire 10-15 more firefighters to keep up with growing demand. The test includes 25 push-ups and 40 sit-ups in two minutes each, a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
WPMI
Historic Mobile Preservation Society brings back Holiday Homes Tour
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Preservation society to bring back annual awards, fundraising event. MOBILE - The Historic Mobile Preservation Society (HMPS) will be hosting it’s annual Holiday Homes Tour in the Oakleigh Garden District Neighborhood on December 10, 2022. This year tickets will include entrance to the Cox-Deasy...
WPMI
Holiday Market & Open House at Mobile Museum of Art December 3
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — – On Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m., Mobile Museum of Art will host a Holiday Market & Open House featuring live music, food trucks, art activities and free admission to the Museum. Vendors will be offering a variety of handmade...
WPMI
Boat strike blamed for Orange Beach manatee death
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — November is Manatee Awareness Month, and a good time to remember to watch for manatees when boaters are on the water in areas of Alabama and the northern Gulf of Mexico. Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Manatee Sighting Network (DISL/MSN) received reports of a deceased...
Escambia County woman looking for help after a fire at Moorings Apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two apartments are damaged and one is deemed a total loss after an apartment fire on the 8400-block of Old Spanish Trail Road. “I walked through my door and everything was on fire. I was trying to run and go get my purse and some of my daughters stuff, and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile planning to make changes to animal control ordinances
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you have a four-legged friend, you might want to pay attention. The City of Mobile is exploring options to make changes to their animal control ordinances. Many city leaders gathered on Tuesday to discuss updating and revising animal control laws to protect pets in the...
Development company sues City of Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — 68 Ventures, a development company based in Daphne, recently purchased two pieces of land, one on Lawrence Road and another off Dyer Road in Fairhope, with plans to build new townhomes. But they say the city has added new requirements for development, so now the company is suing the city. Fairhope city leaders are […]
WALA-TV FOX10
A local church holding a food distribution
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surge Cares, which is a new monthly Food Distribution Outreach from Surge Church, is helping those in need this holiday season. Launch day is this Sunday, November 13th at 12:30pm in the front parking lot of Surge Church located at 2900 Dawes Road. They will be...
WPMI
In honor of Veteran's Day, this Mobile vet is getting a cool surprise
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — And inside, a local man who once served in Iraq in the United State Marine Corps is chatting with two young ladies who are about to deliver some really good news. "So we're here today to do the final interview for the Veteran's Day Giveaway,”...
utv44.com
Student arrested for assaulting administrator at BC Rain
According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, concerning a student assaulting a school administrator. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted officers. As a result, Brandon Sampson,...
NOLA.com
The owner of Culver’s in Mobile is eyeing the MS Gulf Coast for his next franchise
A Culver’s restaurant may be in the cards for the Mississippi coast. Culver's franchisee Patrick Taylor said he is in the “very early stages” of planning his second restaurant. He opened the Mobile location last January, and his five-year plan includes expanding with a second restaurant in Mississippi.
WPMI
Alleged safety risks at local apartment complex that markets to college students
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Serious safety concerns are being raised after a young woman says she was raped last year at One Ten Student Living, which describes itself as an off campus student housing complex. She is now suing the complex for negligence and alleges a non-working front gate and broken front door lock allowed a dangerous predator to prey on the sleeping student. Prosecutors say DNA linked Taquon Wells, 22, to the crime. He's currently out on bond. The lawsuit states he did not live at the complex.
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes Police Department holds a swearing in ceremony for several new officers
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Another day, another new level of growth for the city of Semmes. This time, it’s in the public safety department with the hiring of four new officers and two new sergeants. This is the second swearing in ceremony in the past month. And the city...
WPMI
Mobile STEM Fest November 19 now accepting K-12 signups
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile will soon be hosting an exciting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) event that will be free for local K-12 students. We are thrilled to partner with the New Orleans-based non-profit STEM NOLA to bring Mobile STEM Fest on Saturday, November...
utv44.com
Man convicted of Gulf Shores rape
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co DA's office, on November 9th, 2022, a Baldwin County Jury found Tyler Frame guilty of Rape in the 1st Degree after a two-day trial. The State would foremost like to recognize the bravery of the victim in this case...
