Mobile, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WPMI

Ann St. closure in Mobile begins Monday Nov 14

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Beginning Monday morning, November 14th, Ann Street between Springhill Ave. and Old Shell Rd. will be closed for road improvements and resurfacing. This will last until Friday November 18th and each day the hours will be limited from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.. The detour...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

City of Prichard unveils outdoor fitness court

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) are pleased to announce the launch of an outdoor Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Fitness Court convenient by Prichard City Hall. We are honored the Fitness Court will be officially unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, November 11, 3 p.m. at Prichard City Hall following the scheduled Veteran’s Day Parade. This launch is a result of the partnership between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and NFC to expand free access to high quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities around the state.
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

City of Gulf Shores hurricane re-entry decals expire at the end of 2022

Current City of Gulf Shores Hurricane Re-entry Decals will expire at the end of 2022. If your property is located outside the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores, you will need to obtain a 2023/2024 Baldwin County Hurricane Re-entry Decal. These decals will serve as your reentry pass to your property if a checkpoint is established during an emergency.
GULF SHORES, AL
wuwf.org

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity is seeing a huge increase in home applications, especially among single mothers of color

Like many places, the lack of affordable housing in Northwest Florida has been compounded by soaring rental costs since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic set in. Habitat for Humanity’s mission has been to build new houses for qualifying residents and they’ve seen an increasing need, especially among single mothers of color. One Pensacola woman is in the process of seeing her dream of homeownership come true and is excited about getting a lift from other women in the community.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Historic Mobile Preservation Society brings back Holiday Homes Tour

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Preservation society to bring back annual awards, fundraising event. MOBILE - The Historic Mobile Preservation Society (HMPS) will be hosting it’s annual Holiday Homes Tour in the Oakleigh Garden District Neighborhood on December 10, 2022. This year tickets will include entrance to the Cox-Deasy...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Holiday Market & Open House at Mobile Museum of Art December 3

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — – On Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m., Mobile Museum of Art will host a Holiday Market & Open House featuring live music, food trucks, art activities and free admission to the Museum. Vendors will be offering a variety of handmade...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Boat strike blamed for Orange Beach manatee death

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — November is Manatee Awareness Month, and a good time to remember to watch for manatees when boaters are on the water in areas of Alabama and the northern Gulf of Mexico. Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Manatee Sighting Network (DISL/MSN) received reports of a deceased...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Mobile planning to make changes to animal control ordinances

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you have a four-legged friend, you might want to pay attention. The City of Mobile is exploring options to make changes to their animal control ordinances. Many city leaders gathered on Tuesday to discuss updating and revising animal control laws to protect pets in the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Development company sues City of Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — 68 Ventures, a development company based in Daphne, recently purchased two pieces of land, one on Lawrence Road and another off Dyer Road in Fairhope, with plans to build new townhomes. But they say the city has added new requirements for development, so now the company is suing the city. Fairhope city leaders are […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

A local church holding a food distribution

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surge Cares, which is a new monthly Food Distribution Outreach from Surge Church, is helping those in need this holiday season. Launch day is this Sunday, November 13th at 12:30pm in the front parking lot of Surge Church located at 2900 Dawes Road. They will be...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Student arrested for assaulting administrator at BC Rain

According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, concerning a student assaulting a school administrator. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted officers. As a result, Brandon Sampson,...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Alleged safety risks at local apartment complex that markets to college students

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Serious safety concerns are being raised after a young woman says she was raped last year at One Ten Student Living, which describes itself as an off campus student housing complex. She is now suing the complex for negligence and alleges a non-working front gate and broken front door lock allowed a dangerous predator to prey on the sleeping student. Prosecutors say DNA linked Taquon Wells, 22, to the crime. He's currently out on bond. The lawsuit states he did not live at the complex.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile STEM Fest November 19 now accepting K-12 signups

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile will soon be hosting an exciting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) event that will be free for local K-12 students. We are thrilled to partner with the New Orleans-based non-profit STEM NOLA to bring Mobile STEM Fest on Saturday, November...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Man convicted of Gulf Shores rape

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co DA's office, on November 9th, 2022, a Baldwin County Jury found Tyler Frame guilty of Rape in the 1st Degree after a two-day trial. The State would foremost like to recognize the bravery of the victim in this case...
GULF SHORES, AL

