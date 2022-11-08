Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
ServeWyoming announces 2022 AmeriCorps funding application
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 — ServeWyoming announced today the start of their AmeriCorps funding application process. Funding from AmeriCorps will help organizations recruit AmeriCorps members to serve statewide with Wyoming nonprofit organizations and public agencies across the state. ServeWyoming is looking for organizations who can recruit at minimum five AmeriCorps...
oilcity.news
Five Casper schools inviting veterans to Veterans Day events
CASPER, Wyo. — Five schools in Casper are inviting veterans to participate in Veterans Day events on Friday, Nov. 11. Details for each of the events are available from the Natrona County School District and are as follows:. CY Middle School – CY Middle School will be hosting a...
oilcity.news
Christmas ornaments from Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board now on sale
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the holiday season around the corner, the Historic Preservation Board Christmas ornaments are here!. This year’s beauty features the historic Governor’s Mansion. Each of the ornaments is individually numbered and may be purchased at TownSquare Title of Wyoming, 719 E. 17th St., or delivered to your door.
buckrail.com
Enroll Wyoming Navigators assist with healthcare options
JACKSON, Wyo. — Open Enrollment is the limited annual window when people can sign up for health plans through the HealthCare.gov Health Insurance Marketplace. The Open Enrollment period for 2023 coverage runs from Nov. 1, 2022 until Jan. 15, 2023. The health insurance landscape is ever changing, and acquiring coverage can seem like a daunting task rife with potential for confusion and frustration. That’s where Enroll Wyoming comes in.
oilcity.news
Governor announces co-chairs of 2023 Wyoming Inauguration Committee
CASPER, Wyo. — The candidates who won elections to Wyoming’s five statewide office seats during the 2022 General Election will be sworn in during the Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, Wyoming Inauguration Ceremony. Annemarie and Dave Picard have been selected as co-chairs of the Wyoming Inauguration Committee, Gov. Mark...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Rescue Mission holding special meal in honor of Veterans Day on Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Rescue Mission will hold a special meal and recognition ceremony for Veterans Day from noon to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at its Park Street Center, 230 N. Park St. in Casper. Veterans from around the community and anyone who is hungry is invited...
oilcity.news
Self Help Center in Evansville seeking volunteers to help with 24-hour crisis hotline, front desk
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Self Help Center announced it is looking for volunteers to support its 24-hour crisis hotline. The Self Help Center offers support to victims of things such as domestic violence and sexual assault. Volunteers who help with the phone line will also have the option to help with the front desk at the Self Help Center, 740 Luker Lane in Evansville.
oilcity.news
Drew Perkins to join Wyoming governor’s team with Chief of Staff Buck McVeigh retiring
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s current Chief of Staff, Buck McVeigh, plans to retire at the end of the year, the governor’s office announced Thursday. After McVeigh’s retirement, Drew Perkins will become the governor’s new chief of staff, according to Gordon’s office. Perkins, who lost his bid for reelection to the Senate District 29 seat to Casper businessman Bob Ide during the Republican Primary, announced his resignation as senator on Thursday.
buckrail.com
Brucellosis detected in Wyoming elk hunt area
WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) has detected brucellosis in Elk Hunt Area 45 in the Bighorn Mountains. The disease was detected in a hunter-harvest bull elk in October. According to WGFD, Brucellosis has not been documented in livestock in this area. “Livestock producers are reminded...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: McKinney; DeRop
Damond McKinney: December 4, 1972 – October 31, 2022. Damond Michael McKinney was born to Roxine McKinney and Oscar (“Butch”) McKinney in Des Moines, Iowa, on December 4, 1972. Damond passed away on October 31, 2022, in Casper due to unknown medical conditions. He spent his youth alongside his sister, Myeshea, and brother, Walter, helping them navigate through life as they grew up.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Schools Foundation donates more than $40,000 to Laramie County School District 1
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne School Foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 Excellence in Education, Student Enrichment and Pat Noel Science grants at the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees Meeting held on Nov. 7. Classroom teachers across 13 schools in LCSD1 will receive $43,260 from...
oilcity.news
Casper native Megan Degenfelder wins election to serve as Wyoming’s next superintendent
CASPER, Wyo. — Republican Megan Degenfelder has won the 2022 General Election race for Wyoming superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder, a Casper native and graduate of Natrona County High School and the University of Wyoming, secured 142,511 votes to defeat Democratic challenger Sergio Maldonado Sr. with 43,251 votes in all 23 counties reporting just after midnight, according to preliminary unofficial results from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
oilcity.news
Women sweep cybersecurity competition; Casper manager earns first place
CASPER, Wyo. — While the cybersecurity and technology industries groan about diversity, Wyoming women swept the top slots in Wyoming’s 2022 Cybersecurity Competition for Small Businesses. “While we have always had a strong presence of women in the competition, this is the first year women cyber leaders have...
oilcity.news
‘Come join us for some Good Trouble’: Casper College hosting 45th annual literary festival
CASPER, Wyo. — Taking inspiration from the words of late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, Casper College will be hosting its 45th annual literary festival from Nov. 15–17 with the theme “Good Trouble.”. “Go out there, speak up, speak out,” Lewis said when he appeared in 2020 at...
oilcity.news
Voters approve 2% local lodging tax in Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — During the General Election, voters decided to approve a 2% local lodging tax in Natrona County. The 2% lodging tax passed with 77.04% of the vote in the General Election, according to results provided by the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. 17,254 voters cast a ballot in favor of the lodging tax versus 5,143 who voted against it. The results will not be official until the vote has been certified by the Secretary of State’s Office.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Transportation Commission awards $62M+ in contracts to Minnesota, Montana companies for three road projects
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $62 million in contracts for three road construction projects during a special meeting on Nov. 4, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday. The contracts are all primarily funded with federal dollars, according to WYDOT. The largest contract of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Barber Opens Home, Heart To Thousands Of Military On Thanksgiving
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pass the dinner rolls. How about some cranberry sauce, too?. Routine phrases that roll of the tongue smoothly at Thanksgiving. For some, they also hold a deeper feeling that’s not about the food all. The message simply says, “We care.”...
oilcity.news
‘One-cent’ tax passes with 66.95% of the vote in Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — A 1% optional sales and use tax will remain in place in Natrona County for another four years after voters approved renewal of the optional countywide tax during the General Election. Renewal of the “one-cent” tax passed with 15,031, or 66.95%, of voters voting in favor...
oilcity.news
‘Celebrating Trains’: Trails Center hosting hands-on model railroad show through the holidays in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A model railroad exhibit with a chance for people to operate trains will be on display through the end of December at the National Historical Trails Interpretive Center, 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper. The “Celebrating Trains” model train display is presented by the Central Wyoming...
oilcity.news
Wyoming voters approve Amendment A, opening door to new revenue source for local governments
CASPER, Wyo. — During the 2022 General Election, Wyoming voters were asked to consider an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution that would remove restrictions prohibiting local governments from investing in stocks and equities. With all 23 counties reporting after midnight, roughly 57% of voters — 103,366 voters — cast...
