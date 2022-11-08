CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Self Help Center announced it is looking for volunteers to support its 24-hour crisis hotline. The Self Help Center offers support to victims of things such as domestic violence and sexual assault. Volunteers who help with the phone line will also have the option to help with the front desk at the Self Help Center, 740 Luker Lane in Evansville.

