AUSTIN, Texas - Alief ISD, located just outside of Houston, has announced Austin ISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Anthony Mays as the lone finalist in its superintendent search. Dr. Mays served as Chief of Schools at AISD before being taking over as interim superintendent in July. At the time, Austin ISD said it would wait to start its search for a permanent superintendent until January with the goal of hiring someone by summer 2023.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO