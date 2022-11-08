Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Austin homelessness coalition announce 2023 survey date
AUSTIN, Texas - The Ending Community Homelessness Coalition was created in an effort to fight homelessness in Austin and Travis County. The agency announced its 2023 Point in Time (PIT) date, and volunteers are needed. The Point in Time (PIT) Count is a survey of the unhoused population in Austin...
fox7austin.com
Feels So Good Festival this weekend in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The third annual Feels So Good Festival is happening this weekend on Saturday, November 12 from 2 to 10 p.m. The FSG shop, located at 211 Alpine Road in South Austin, is celebrating 15 years in business with live music, food trucks, and vendors for the event benefiting the Austin Music Foundation.
fox7austin.com
Austin FC and APA! team up to save dogs from euthanasia
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Pets Alive! and Austin F.C. have saved 36 dogs that would have been otherwise euthanized by giving them a new role: honorary mascot. The partnership has given these dogs the publicity at games to find them a loving home. Many of these dogs had parvovirus, distemper...
fox7austin.com
Video: Fire dog in Georgetown unlocks door after officials get locked out
GEORGETOWN, Texas - When an official got locked out of the Public Safety Building in Georgetown, the city's fire dog came to the rescue!. It was all caught on camera by the Georgetown Fire Department. Koda can usually be found with her best pal and handler, Deputy Fire Marshal Jonathan...
fox7austin.com
Low-level marijuana possession decriminalized in San Marcos, 4 other Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - The proposal to decriminalize marijuana possession, in low amounts, won big in San Marcos. More than 80% responded to the call made by an advocacy group called Mano Amiga. Tuesday night, members celebrated the victory. Among those at the party was the group’s Right to Justice Coordinator Elle Cross.
fox7austin.com
Austin FC and APA! team up to give dogs a better life
Austin FC partners with Austin Pets Alive! to feature an adoptable dog as their mascot every game. So far, 36 dogs have been adopted.
fox7austin.com
Austin mayoral race: Kirk Watson, Celia Israel headed to runoff
AUSTIN, Texas - Two of the six candidates running for Austin’s mayor will face off in a runoff election on December 13. Poll results reveal State Representative Celia Israel led the race with 121,860 votes which was about 40% of the vote. Former Austin Mayor Kirk Watson followed behind at 35% of the vote with 106,506 votes.
fox7austin.com
Austin ISD Interim Superintendent named lone finalist for job in Alief ISD
AUSTIN, Texas - Alief ISD, located just outside of Houston, has announced Austin ISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Anthony Mays as the lone finalist in its superintendent search. Dr. Mays served as Chief of Schools at AISD before being taking over as interim superintendent in July. At the time, Austin ISD said it would wait to start its search for a permanent superintendent until January with the goal of hiring someone by summer 2023.
fox7austin.com
Texas election results from 2022 midterms
AUSTIN, Texas - The polls are closed and some ballots are still being counted after a busy Election Day in Central Texas and across the country. Millions headed to the polls to make their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections. In Texas, all eyes were on the big statewide...
fox7austin.com
Austin Veterans Parade canceled due to weather forecast
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin's annual Veterans Parade will be canceled again this year, this time due to the weather. The parade did not occur in 2021 due to COVID restrictions in place in the city of Austin at the time. According to parade chairman Jim Darwin, the 2022 parade is...
fox7austin.com
CapMetro continues service in Lago Vista, Manor following midterm election
CapMetro services will continue in the City of Manor and the City of Lago Vista, after communities voted in favor of Proposition A, which were ballot measures to continue their partnerships with the agency. This is the fourth election since Project Connect was on the ballot in 2020 and the...
fox7austin.com
More sunshine today as countdown to cold front begins
AUSTIN, Texas - Less rain and more sunshine expected today. The warm and humid streak will continue with highs climbing into the low 80s with a stronger Gulf breeze. Tonight the clouds, fog and drizzle will return after midnight with lows in the mid 60s. The next powerful Pacific system...
fox7austin.com
UT Women's Basketball strikes NIL deal with local dealership
AUSTIN, Texas - The Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships has announced an NIL deal with the UT Women's Basketball team. The athletes now have a new basketball jersey to sport while walking the halls of Dell Children’s Medical Center featuring the Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships logo. "We can...
fox7austin.com
Man accused of carrying chainsaw, chopping down trees in Greenbelt
AUSTIN, Texas - South Austin residents are disturbed about a homeless man with a chainsaw who has been cutting down trees, they said. Court documents show the man has been arrested multiple times for criminal trespassing. Neighbors said they’re concerned for their safety and want something done. "For the...
fox7austin.com
Conservative 'One Family Round Rock' candidates run for RRISD Board of Trustees
The group of candidates ran to take over the majority of the Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees and thousands of dollars were spent backing them. FOX 7 Austin's Meredith Aldis has more.
fox7austin.com
Spring-like weather ends today, cold front on its way
AUSTIN, Texas - Big weather changes are coming! Today will be the last Spring-like day for at least two weeks. We have a series of cold fronts taking aim at Texas in the coming days. The first one will arrive on Friday and it means business. Today the front does...
fox7austin.com
21-year-old killed in Killeen, police investigating
KILLEEN, Texas - A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Killeen earlier this week. The Killeen Police Department says that officers responded to a call Nov. 9 around 9:45 p.m. about a shooting victim in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man, later identified...
fox7austin.com
Cold weather, rain heading this way tomorrow
Sweater weather coming to the Austin area tomorrow. Zack Shields has more on the timing in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Kaitlin Armstrong murder trial date set after judge refuses to throw out police statements
AUSTIN, Texas - The trial date for Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman accused of murdering professional cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson, has been set after a judge refused to throw out statements made by police. State District Judge Brenda Kennedy said Wednesday that police did not violate Armstrong's rights when they continued...
fox7austin.com
Police searching for missing 76-year-old man last seen in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help finding a missing 76-year-old man. Police said they are looking for Paul Patterson, 76. He was reported missing on Nov. 7, and was last seen on Nov. 6 around 4 p.m. as he was leaving a medical facility near Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane.
