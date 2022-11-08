ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Blooms in 3D Red Rose Dress & Flexes Her Feet for Vogue December Cover

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbRN3_0j37wrI300

Jennifer Lopez is closing the year on a fashion-forward note — as “Vogue’s” December 2022 covergirl.

Marking her third moment covering the magazine’s US edition, the musician posed for Annie Leibovitz’s lens in a flowing red Valentino haute couture gown. The silky piece — worn barefoot — featured a 3D rose bodice, shot as a tribute to photographer Gordon Parks’s 1952 photo of Eartha Kitt for “Life” magazine.

Rounding out Lopez’s ensembles for the accompanying editorial were a variety of dramatic outfits, including a black Balenciaga couture gown, gauzy pink Gucci gown, taupe and navy Saint Laurent blazer, blouse and sheer skirt, and sweeping white silk dress by Maison Margiela.

However, the editorial also showed Lopez’s edgy side. One image finds her striking a pose in a black Dior bra, skirt and floral jacket, paired with black and silver Alaïa platform boots. In one of the photos, she stares at the camera in a black leather jacket and sweeping stitched skirt, paired with a white cropped bustier, from Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 collection.

In the accompanying interview with Rob Haskell, Lopez also discussed her fairy tale-worthy romance with Ben Affleck, their wedding and co-parenting techniques — as well as reflected on her 30-plus year-long career and place in the film, fashion and music industries.

“I’ve always felt like an outsider, in the fashion world, the music world, the movie world,” Lopez shared with Haskell. “I feel like everybody knows each other and all the artists talk, and you go to the Met ball and all the girls are hanging out together, and I’m not in that group. Maybe that’s just insecurity. It’s not because I’m antisocial or I don’t want to make friends. I’ve always been kind of a march-to-the-beat-of-my-own-drum, loner-type person. I’m like, I’ll just stay focused on my thing. I’ve always kind of felt like that. I still do. But I try! It used to be about the idea of validation in other people’s eyes. It really used to be. Because I wanted to be part of the club. But I don’t anymore. There’s something bigger that I’m after. It’s about touching people’s lives and being touched.”

PHOTOS: Discover Lopez’s street style looks over the years in the gallery.

Comments / 16

Laurie Elhard-Knickerbocker
1d ago

what is it with these women when they reach a certain age feel like they have to show off their bodies? I thought ms Lopez was bigger than that...

Reply(1)
3
Lexi Grace
1d ago

I can't help but notice that in every picture taken of Ben he never looks happy.... maybe second thoughts....

Reply(3)
3
Related
Footwear News

Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition

Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Dresses As Sailor Moon in Sparkling Red Boots With Her Husband Carter Reum As Tuxedo Mask for Halloween Party

Channeling her all-time favorite anime character, Paris Hilton attended Casamigos’ Halloween party in Los Angeles yesterday night, accompanied by her husband, Carter Reum. “Dressed up as my Childhood icon Sailor Moon. Happy #Halloween!” she wrote on Instagram. The “Sailor Moon” costume was inspired by the anime’s main...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary

Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
AOL Corp

Beyoncé Shared a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Dressed Impeccably in a Blue Suit at the Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral for bidding $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala this past weekend, and now, Bey has given the internet a good reason to talk about Blue again. The singer shared more photos from the night on Instagram, including a photo of her posing with Blue, who's nearly as tall as her now. The photo offered the first full look at Blue's, well, perfectly royal blue suit, complete with patent black gloves, a silver bag, dangle earrings, and black platform shoes. So, everyone, how does it feel to be out-dressed by a 10-year-old?
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Commands Attention in Bronze Cutout Dress & Matching Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022

Khloe Kardashian gleamed at the 2022 CFDA Awards. The Council of Fashion Designers of America is hosting its annual celebration at the Casa Cipriani in New York City tonight. Kardashian made a glamorous appearance at the event alongside LaQuan Smith in a bronze gown. The dress included a high-ruched turtleneck with one sleeve and a risky asymmetrical cutout on the bodice. The garment also included a fitted skirt and dramatic train. To place more emphasis on her look, the Good American co-founder slicked her hair back into a bun and went with a dramatic smokey eye and a neutral matte pout. She...
shefinds

3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign

Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Hypebae

The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases

With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HOLAUSA

Ivanka Trump celebrates her sister Tiffany’s engagement

Ivanka Trump is back in Florida, celebrating her little sister’s engagement. Ivanka shared some photos alongside her sister on her Instagram, where she celebrated her special moment. The photo shows Ivanka, her sister Tiffany and her sister-in-law Lara. While Tiffany is wearing a white dress with some details on...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
Footwear News

Footwear News

166K+
Followers
19K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy