Frankie Fontagne & the Polyrhythmic Extravaganza, November 20
Sunday, November 20, 5 p.m. Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf IA. Continuing the organization's run of exhilarating Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinée Series concert events held in Bettendorf's Rivermont Collegiate, Polyrhythms presents a November 20 engagement with the talents of Frankie Fontagne & the Polyrhythmic Extravaganza, with the gifted headliner and Monmouth native joined onstage by Daniel Leahy, Corey Kendrick, Steve Grismore, Ronald Wilson, Jamie Hopkins, and Manuel Lopez III.
Rhythm City Welcomes T I on Saturday, March 18
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 9, 2022) — We are happy to announce that Rapper Clifford Joseph Harris Jr (better known as T I and Tip) will be performing at Rhythm City Casino in the Event Center! Tickets are $100, $90, $75, $65, and $55 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. (This fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.
Cody Johnson to Headline Vibrant Arena, June 15, 2023; On Sale Friday, November 18, 10AM
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (November 9, 2022) — COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville country powerhouse, Cody Johnson has just announced a slate of new dates for 2023, including what is sure to be a sold-out show in Moline. Cody Johnson, along with country-music mainstay, Randy Houser, will be tearing up the stage at Vibrant Arena on Thursday, June 15. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, November 18, and available at Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena Box Office.
Davenport Public Library Needs Your Creativity
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 9, 2022) — The Library is hosting a Library Card Design Contest through November 19 at all locations. Calling all artists! We want you to submit your designs for our very first Library Card Design Contest! The Davenport Public Library seeks art for Limited Edition Library Cards launching in April during National Library Week. If you are interested, visit any Davenport Public Library location or download the PDF below to participate. Please be sure to read the rules carefully on the form before submitting artwork. The Library is looking for artists of all ages, we just ask that the submissions come from Davenport residents. Completed designs and release forms must be returned to any Davenport Public Library Branch by November 19.
“Home for the Holidays with Amy Friedl Stoner,” November 19
Saturday, November 19, 7 p.m. Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA. With The Cabaret Way raving that "her voice is stunning" and the Bistro Awards' Gerry Geddes calling her breakout performance "one of the most stylish, assured, intelligent, entertaining New York cabaret debuts I have had the pleasure to witness," the gifted, versatile singer Amy Friedl Stoner headlines a November 19 concert at Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center, blending traditional Christmas songs with contemporary seasonal favorites in her touring show Home for the Holidays.
Tanya Tucker to Perform at Rhythm City Casino on Thursday, January 19
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 9, 2022) — We are happy to announce that Country Music Artist Tanya Tucker will be performing in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino on Thursday, January 19, 2023, 8 PM. Tucker Tanya is a Country Music Veteran, having a storied career that began when...
“Cabaret,” November 17 through 20
Thursday, November 17, through Saturday, November 20. Augustana College's Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL. One of American theatre's most exciting, acclaimed, and tune-filled entertainments receives an Augustana College staging in the November 17 through 20 run of Cabaret, the legendary Kander & Ebb musical that earned a combined 12 Tony Awards for Broadway's 1966 original and 1998 revival, and that was adapted into a 1972 film classic that received eight Oscars including Best Actress for Liza Minnelli and Best Director for Bob Fosse.
“QCSO at the Movies: 'Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix' in Concert,” November 19
Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. Following their hugely successful presentation of Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire, as well as the franchise hits Sorcerer's Stone in 2017, Chamber of Secrets in 2018, and Prisoner of Azkaban in 2019, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra returns to Davenport's Adler Theatre on November 19 to perform live accompaniment for Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix, the fifth movie smash adapted from J.K. Rowling's iconic fantasy/adventure novels.
“The History of Moline's LeClaire Hotel,” November 16
Wednesday, November 16, 6 p.m. Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street, Moline IL. Held in honor of the centennial of the building's creation, the Moline Public Library presentation The History of Moline's LeClaire Hotel will find Moline Preservation Society President Brandon Tidwell sharing a fascinating historical overview of the hotel's history, including its esteemed inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.
Now Playing: Friday, November 11, through Thursday, November 17
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Aftersun (R; FilmScene at the Chauncey) - IMDb listing. Armageddon Time (R; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, FilmScene at the Chauncey) - This work indebted to writer/director James Gray's childhood experiences growing up in the early 1980sis the rare coming-of-age drama that feels honest rather than glorified, and uncomfortable rather than tidy. IMDb listing.
Roots and Boots Concert Rescheduled at Riverside Casino and Golf Resort®
RIVERSIDE, IOWA (November 8, 2022) — The Roots & Boots show, featuring Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, and Sammy Kershaw, scheduled for Friday, November 11, has been rescheduled for Friday, April 14, 2023, due to a minor medical procedure performed on Sammy Kershaw on Friday, November 4. Sammy Kershaw will be on vocal rest for a minimum of four weeks as a result of the procedure.
The Commodores to perform at Rhythm City Casino on Sunday, January 8
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 9, 2022) — We are happy to announce that R&B Group The Commodores will be performing in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino on Sunday, January 8, 2023, 8 PM. One of the greatest Motown and R&B / funk artists of all time, The Commodores’...
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” November 10 through 13
Thursday, November 10, through Sunday, November 13. St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 West Locust Street, Davenport IA. Lauded by the New York Times as “effortlessly endearing” and by Variety magazine as “enormously satisfying,” The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee serves as the first theatrical production in St. Ambrose University's 2022-23 season, the show's November 10 through 13 run sure to demonstrate why composer William Finn's celebrated 2005 musical comedy received two Tony Awards and enjoyed a Broadway run of 1,136 performances.
“It's Only the End of the World,” November 17
Thursday, November 17, 6:30 p.m. Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. In the Figge Art Museum's current Film at the Figge series, the Davenport venue is screening international, award-winning works that deal with death, loss, and grief in unexpected ways, and the affecting and arresting lineup continues on November 17 with It's Only the End of the World, Xavier Dolan's award-winning French-Canadian drama lauded by The Guardian as a "brilliant, stylized, and hallucinatory evocation of family dysfunction."
Juried Student Art Exhibition Now on Display at Monmouth College's Len G Everett Gallery
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (November 9, 2022) — The best works of art by Monmouth College students are currently on display in the Len G Everett Gallery on the upper level of the College's Hewes Library. One of the works of art on display in Monmouth College's Annual Juried Student Art...
Quad Cities Community Foundation/The Best Gift You Can Give
BETTENDORF, IOWA (November 9, 2022) — November is a special month at the Quad Cities Community Foundation. First and foremost, it’s our birthday month. On November 16, help us celebrate as we enter our 58th year!. It’s also the time of year, during Community Foundation Week, which runs...
“Herbert Hoover & Christmas,” November 17
Thursday, November 17, 6 p.m. Presented on November 17 as part of the Davenport Public Library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series, the virtual program Herbert Hoover & Christmas will find Park Ranger Hoehnle covering the subject from the simple holiday celebrations of Hoover's Quaker youth to his globetrotting years as a mining engineer in many lands to his years in the White House and a memorable Christmas Eve fire in 1929.
Spring Registration Underway at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 8, 2022) — Gone are the days of having to wait until August rolls around to start your college education. Eastern Iowa Community Colleges' (EICC) spring term offers affordable and flexible courses, delivered by experienced instructors who care about your success. While there’s a little time...
Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute, November 18
Friday, November 18, 7 p.m. Bally's Quad Cities, 777 Bally Boulevard, Rock Island IL. On November 18, a revered group of chart-topping, Grammy-winning rockers will be celebrated when Rock Island's Bally's Quad Cities presents the four piece ensemble Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute, an evening of beloved, iconic hits sure to include such chart-toppers as "Hotel California," "Peaceful Easy Feeling," "Best of My Love," "One of These Nights," and, of course, "Heartache Tonight."
