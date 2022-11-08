DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 9, 2022) — The Library is hosting a Library Card Design Contest through November 19 at all locations. Calling all artists! We want you to submit your designs for our very first Library Card Design Contest! The Davenport Public Library seeks art for Limited Edition Library Cards launching in April during National Library Week. If you are interested, visit any Davenport Public Library location or download the PDF below to participate. Please be sure to read the rules carefully on the form before submitting artwork. The Library is looking for artists of all ages, we just ask that the submissions come from Davenport residents. Completed designs and release forms must be returned to any Davenport Public Library Branch by November 19.

