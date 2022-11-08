Read full article on original website
Hurricane Nicole Approaching the East Coast of Florida
NICOLE APPROACHING THE EAST COAST OF FLORIDA; BRINGING STRONG WINDS, A DANGEROUS STORM SURGE, AND HEAVY RAINS. ———————————————– LOCATION…27.0N 78.9W. ABOUT 20 MI…35 KM NNE OF SETTLEMENT POINT GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND. ABOUT 75...
Late Morning Update on Tropical Storm Nicole
NICOLE MOVING ACROSS WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA; STRONG WINDS, DANGEROUS STORM SURGE AND WAVES, AND HEAVY RAINS CONTINUE OVER A LARGE AREA. ———————————————– LOCATION…28.2N 82.2W. ABOUT 30 MI…50 KM NE OF TAMPA FLORIDA. ABOUT...
TS Nicole Approaching the Northwestern Bahamas; New Storm Surge Warning Issues
———————————————– LOCATION…26.5N 76.7W. ABOUT 210 MI…340 KM E OF WEST PALM BEACH FLORIDA. PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 265 DEGREES AT 12 MPH…19 KM/H. MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…986 MB…29.12 INCHES. WATCHES AND...
Early Afternoon Update on Tropical Storm Nicole; Rain Getting Closer to Central Alabama
As of 12:30 pm, the main bulk of rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole continues to stay off to our east and southeast, but I wouldn’t be surprised if a few light raindrops or drizzle is falling south of I-20 and east of I-65. Rain chances will continue to increase as we go through the afternoon hours and into the evening as Nicole continues to make her northward turn and eventually stars trekking to the north-northeast.
Some Evening Notes on Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole continues to steadily intensify tonight. Top winds at 6 p.m. were 65 mph, same as on the 3 p.m. CST advisory, but the pressure dropped 6 MB to 984 MB according to NOAA Hurricane Hunters. The last fix also read 984 MB. The center is about 370...
Windy, Wet Weather For East Alabama Tomorrow Night/Friday Morning
FINE FALL DAY: With a good supply of sunshine, temperatures are in the 70-75 degree range across most of Alabama this afternoon… tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 50s. Clouds will increase during the day tomorrow, and rain will move into the eastern half of...
Cooler Tomorrow; Coldest Air So Far This Season By The Weekend
ANOTHER WARM ONE: Temperatures are in the 80s across Alabama again this afternoon, about 15-20 degrees above average for early November, and at record levels. Birmingham’s high so far is 84, which ties the record for November 8 last set in 2005. Tuscaloosa has soared to 87 degrees. But, this will be the last day of the November heat wave… a dry, backdoor front will pass thorough tonight, pulling down colder air from the northeast.
Cooler Today; Nicole To Bring Rain Tomorrow Night/Friday Morning
COOLER: Our November heat wave has ended; we project a high today in the 70-75 degree range thanks to a backdoor front that pulled cooler air in from the northeast last night. The air is dry and the sky will be sunny. RAIN RETURNS: Clouds will increase across the state...
Breezy/Rain At Times Tonight For East Alabama
RAIN FOR EAST ALABAMA TONIGHT: Tropical Storm Nicole will bring breezy and wet weather to the eastern half of Alabama tonight and tomorrow morning. Most of the rain will we east of I-65, with the heavier amounts (around one inch) near the Georgia state line. Showers across West Alabama tonight will be light and spotty.
Becoming Windy; Rain Tonight/Tomorrow Morning
NICOLE TO BRING RAIN TO PARTS OF ALABAMA: Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain to a decent part of Alabama over the next 36 hours. Clouds will increase today, and rain will enter the southeast corner of the state by mid to late afternoon. The high this afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s.
Alabama NewsCenter — Getting to know the startups in the Alabama Launchpad Social Impact Competition: Reboot Reforestation and OMNIS
Reboot Reforestation wants to plant a seed, or more accurately, thousands of acres of seeds, across Alabama and the Southeast. The Tuscaloosa-based startup seeks to help restore longleaf pine forests across the Southeastern United States. The longleaf pine, Alabama’s state tree, once sprawled across an estimated 90 million acres from...
Wind Advisory Issued for Eastern & Southeastern Parts of Central Alabama for Much of Thursday
NWS Birmingham has issued a WIND ADVISORY valid starting at 8 am CST Thursday morning and is set to expire at 12 am CST for the following counties in Central Alabama: Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Lee, Macon, Pike, Randolph, Russell, and Tallapoosa. Here are the details…. Northeast winds 15...
