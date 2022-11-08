Read full article on original website
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Here are the numbers for Saturday's record $1.6B Powerball drawing
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated record $1.6 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers on Wednesday night.
Which state lottery caused Monday’s Powerball delay?
Issues with the Minnesota Lottery were behind a nearly 10-hour delay in Monday's drawing for the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $1 Billion Jackpot?
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1 billion.
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, […]
Drawing delayed for world record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot
Des Moines, Iowa — The Powerball drawing for the world-record $1.9 billion jackpot scheduled for Monday night was delayed —and it's likely that the official results won't be known until later on Tuesday, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement."Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed," the association said. The state having the issues wasn't named.On Tuesday morning, the association said in a new statement that Powerball was "in communication with the lottery throughout the night...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
Powerball jackpot increases to $825 million for Saturday night prize
The Powerball jackpot increased to $825 million for Saturday’s drawing, which if hit, would be the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S lottery history. The Oct. 29 drawing will be the 37th jackpot since the last win on Aug. 3, when a $206.9 million jackpot...
If Astros win World Series, gambler will earn record payout
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A prolific Texas gambler with a knack for attention-getting bets stands to win nearly $75 million if the Houston Astros win the World Series, including what sportsbooks say would be the largest payout on a single legal sports bet in U.S. history. Jim “Mattress...
