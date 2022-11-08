ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WEHT/WTVW

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, […]
CBS Sacramento

Drawing delayed for world record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot

Des Moines, Iowa — The Powerball drawing for the world-record $1.9 billion jackpot scheduled for Monday night was delayed —and it's likely that the official results won't be known until later on Tuesday, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement."Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed," the association said. The state having the issues wasn't named.On Tuesday morning, the association said in a new statement that Powerball was "in communication with the lottery throughout the night...
FOX26

Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
FOX26

If Astros win World Series, gambler will earn record payout

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A prolific Texas gambler with a knack for attention-getting bets stands to win nearly $75 million if the Houston Astros win the World Series, including what sportsbooks say would be the largest payout on a single legal sports bet in U.S. history. Jim “Mattress...
