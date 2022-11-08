Des Moines, Iowa — The Powerball drawing for the world-record $1.9 billion jackpot scheduled for Monday night was delayed —and it's likely that the official results won't be known until later on Tuesday, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement."Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed," the association said. The state having the issues wasn't named.On Tuesday morning, the association said in a new statement that Powerball was "in communication with the lottery throughout the night...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO