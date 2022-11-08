See Big-Name Performers and a Diverse Array of Stars. Tickets for the Staller Center Spring 2023 lineup are now on sale at stallercenter.com. This spring, Staller is offering up big-name performers like Kevin James, Kristin Chenoweth, and America’s National Ballet Company®, American Ballet Theatre, and is showcasing an inspiring and talented array of stars in other genres. See comedian Mike E. Winfield, the runner-up from this season of America’s Got Talent. Listen to classical music from the beloved Emerson String Quartet in their full final season. Enjoy the mind-blowing, one-of-a-kind modern acrobatic production company Diavolo.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO