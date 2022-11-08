ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art In Focus Series with Gail Levin on, Lynne Drexler: Abstract Expressionist

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, University Libraries and the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center were pleased to welcome Gail Levin, Distinguished Professor of Art History, American Studies, and Women’s Studies at Baruch College and the Graduate Center of CUNY, for an Art In Focus discussion on “Lynne Drexler: Abstract Expressionist.”
Staller Center Spring 2023 Season Tickets on Sale Now

See Big-Name Performers and a Diverse Array of Stars. Tickets for the Staller Center Spring 2023 lineup are now on sale at stallercenter.com. This spring, Staller is offering up big-name performers like Kevin James, Kristin Chenoweth, and America’s National Ballet Company®, American Ballet Theatre, and is showcasing an inspiring and talented array of stars in other genres. See comedian Mike E. Winfield, the runner-up from this season of America’s Got Talent. Listen to classical music from the beloved Emerson String Quartet in their full final season. Enjoy the mind-blowing, one-of-a-kind modern acrobatic production company Diavolo.
Walter J. Hawrys Recreation Center Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Prior to 2009, Stony Brook University’s Recreation Center consisted of two classrooms on the third floor of the Student Activities Center. In October 2012, the humble, 3,000-square-foot space was replaced by a new 84,000-square-foot facility known as the Walter J. Hawrys Recreation Center. The upgraded facility took 10 years...
Celebrating Halloween at Stony Brook

This year, Seawolves got into the Halloween spirit and enjoyed fun activities on campus in the fifth annual Halloween tradition called Spooky Brook. A collaboration between Undergraduate Student Government, Student Engagement and Activities and various student clubs and organizations, this year’s spooky celebration was bigger and better than ever!
Stony Brook University Student and Veteran Ryan O’Keeffe Selected to Participate in Student Veterans of America Leadership Institute

STONY BROOK, NY— November 9, 2022— Stony Brook University Veterans Administration work-study student Ryan O’Keeffe was recently selected to be a Student Veterans of America (SVA) Leadership Fellow. O’Keeffe, a senior in the College of Business, who served in the United States Marine Corps, was selected to earn an all expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., for a weekend of networking and leadership training.
