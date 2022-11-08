Read full article on original website
Texas Election 2022 Results: Texas Republicans Retain State Office Positions, Take State Courts and State School Board
The election results for Texas offices are in. Greg Abbott (R) won his race for Texas Governor at 55.3% of the vote. Beto O’Rourke (D) lost at 43.4%. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (R) won his seat with 54.2% of the vote, against his opponent Mike Collier (D) who received 43.1%.
CASA in the Heart of Texas joins churches across the country in Stand Sunday
Since 2004, churches across the country have showed their commitment to supporting the most vulnerable populations in their communities through Stand Sunday—a globally recognized day of prayer for children and families involved in foster care. This year, CASA in the Heart of Texas is joining alongside them. “It takes...
