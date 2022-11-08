ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple News

Brendan Boyle wins reelection against Aaron Bashir

Brendan Boyle (D-Incumbent) has been reelected to represent the 2nd United States Congressional District, which encompasses most of Main Campus, The Associated Press reported. Boyle won with 72.2 percent of votes against his opponent, Aaron Bashir (R), an adjunct professor at the Community College of Philadelphia and a consultant. Boyle...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Democrats could take Pa. House for the first time since 2010, with key races still pending in the Philly suburbs

Democrats may take control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010 after the first general election under a newly redistricted legislative map. Republicans have controlled both chambers in Harrisburg since 2011, and the state Senate has been majority-Republican since 1994. Many legislative races were close...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Poll workers in Philadelphia continue to count ballots despite projected winners announced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Although projected winners have been announced in Pennsylvania, ballots are still being counted in Philadelphia. Workers at the ballot processing center, near Red Lion and Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, could be seen counting ballots Wednesday morning.  City commissioners say about 120,000 mail-in ballots have been received so far and they expect thousands more from drop boxes around the city. They expect to finish counting sometime Thursday. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Four Democrats breeze to wins in Philly City Council special elections

Since August, four Philadelphia City Councilmembers – at-large members Derek Green and Allan Domb, plus 7th District representative Maria Quiñoes-Sanchez and Cherelle Parker from the 9th District – have resigned their positions in the city government with the intention of running for mayor in the primary election next spring.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly High School Stabbing Hospitalizes 1 Adult: Report

One adult was hospitalized after being stabbed outside a north Philadelphia high school on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to a report by 6ABC. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. A knife-wielding woman was threatening to stab people at 151 W. Luzerne Street, which is the address for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Watch scenes from Dr. Mehmet Oz election night watch party (Video)

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate hosts his election night watch party at Newton Athletic Club in Bucks County. Although some had expected it would be days or even weeks before it was known whether Oz or his opponent, Democrat John Fetterman, would win Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, several networks, including Fox News, declared Fetterman the winner early Wednesday morning.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?

Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphianeighborhoods.com

Elections: Mural Arts’ Chad Eric Smith Calls Upon Philadelphians to Participate in Midterms; ‘I am less optimistic that current elected leaders can work together than I am that community members can unite in selecting better leaders’

Chad Eric Smith is the director of communications and brand management for Mural Arts Philadelphia, as well as the co-chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee at Mural Arts. Through his role, Smith is often involved in the process of creating murals with communities that reside in the neighborhood a mural goes up.
