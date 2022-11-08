Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Midterm Election: Local college students list the biggest issues that drove them to the polls
PHILADELPHIA - Early signs are showing young voters showed up to the polls in strong numbers this Midterm Election, giving Democrats a big boost. FOX 29's Jennifer Lee surveyed students at Temple University who ranged in age from first-time voters who are 18 to seniors who are 21 years old.
Dems take Pa. statewide races; Philly voters cite abortion and democracy; Four new councilmembers | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Shapiro, Fetterman win as Dems take both statewide races in Pa. Instead of an election that dragged on for days — Philly’s ballot counting...
Only Two Votes Separate These Bucks County Candidates in Recent Race
In a strange turn of events, there are only two votes between two Bucks County candidates, both of whom ran for local positions in government. Emily Rizzo wrote about the two politicians for WHYY. Democrat Mark Moffa and Republican Joe Hogan, both of whom are running for portions in the142nd...
Why AP called Pennsylvania Senate race for John Fetterman
WASHINGTON D.C. — Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s performance with in-person and absentee votes in Philadelphia and in suburban Delaware County proved too much for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to overcome. Because most of the votes still coming in were from places Fetterman was winning, that meant...
Brendan Boyle wins reelection against Aaron Bashir
Brendan Boyle (D-Incumbent) has been reelected to represent the 2nd United States Congressional District, which encompasses most of Main Campus, The Associated Press reported. Boyle won with 72.2 percent of votes against his opponent, Aaron Bashir (R), an adjunct professor at the Community College of Philadelphia and a consultant. Boyle...
Democrats could take Pa. House for the first time since 2010, with key races still pending in the Philly suburbs
Democrats may take control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010 after the first general election under a newly redistricted legislative map. Republicans have controlled both chambers in Harrisburg since 2011, and the state Senate has been majority-Republican since 1994. Many legislative races were close...
Poll workers in Philadelphia continue to count ballots despite projected winners announced
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Although projected winners have been announced in Pennsylvania, ballots are still being counted in Philadelphia. Workers at the ballot processing center, near Red Lion and Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, could be seen counting ballots Wednesday morning. City commissioners say about 120,000 mail-in ballots have been received so far and they expect thousands more from drop boxes around the city. They expect to finish counting sometime Thursday.
Four Democrats breeze to wins in Philly City Council special elections
Since August, four Philadelphia City Councilmembers – at-large members Derek Green and Allan Domb, plus 7th District representative Maria Quiñoes-Sanchez and Cherelle Parker from the 9th District – have resigned their positions in the city government with the intention of running for mayor in the primary election next spring.
Philadelphia shares list of voters who submitted flawed mail-in ballots
If your name is on one of these lists, you need to take action.
Philadelphia, under pressure from GOP, adopts vote-counting change that will delay results
PHILADELPHIA — City officials in Philadelphia bowed to Republican pressure early Tuesday, reinstating a laborious, time-consuming process to catch double votes that will almost assuredly delay the city's ballot count totals beyond election night. Philadelphia officials emphasized on Tuesday that the step was brought on by GOP litigation. The...
Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Delaware County
U.S. Senator – 224,863 total votes cast. U.S. Representative (Fifth Congressional District) Democrat Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis – 148,120. Republican Douglas V. Mastriano and Carrie Lewis DelRosso – 73,455. Libertarian Matt Hackenburg and Tim McMaster – 1,921. Green Party Christina DiGiulio and Michael Bagdes-Canning –...
Democrat Munroe claims victory in 144th state House district, but Polinchock won’t concede
Democrat Brian Munroe has declared victory in the race for the 144th state House District seat in Bucks County, even though county election officials are still counting ballots. “With a 400-plus-vote lead and knowing the few outstanding votes that are still out there… there’s really no clear path to make...
Heartfelt homecoming: Philadelphia woman returns to alma mater to become president
Kristie Hughes Dugan is going back to her high school 30 years later...not as a student, but as the president!
Philly High School Stabbing Hospitalizes 1 Adult: Report
One adult was hospitalized after being stabbed outside a north Philadelphia high school on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to a report by 6ABC. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. A knife-wielding woman was threatening to stab people at 151 W. Luzerne Street, which is the address for...
Susan Wild vs Lisa Scheller | Election results for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Incumbent Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller are running in the general election for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7. Wild had defeated Scheller and Anthony Sayegh in the general election for District 7 two years ago. Wild was the solicitor of Allentown from 2015 to 2017. She...
Watch scenes from Dr. Mehmet Oz election night watch party (Video)
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate hosts his election night watch party at Newton Athletic Club in Bucks County. Although some had expected it would be days or even weeks before it was known whether Oz or his opponent, Democrat John Fetterman, would win Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, several networks, including Fox News, declared Fetterman the winner early Wednesday morning.
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
Elections: Mural Arts’ Chad Eric Smith Calls Upon Philadelphians to Participate in Midterms; ‘I am less optimistic that current elected leaders can work together than I am that community members can unite in selecting better leaders’
Chad Eric Smith is the director of communications and brand management for Mural Arts Philadelphia, as well as the co-chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee at Mural Arts. Through his role, Smith is often involved in the process of creating murals with communities that reside in the neighborhood a mural goes up.
