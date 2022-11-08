Motorcyclist dies after Hoosick Falls crash
HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A crash into a telephone pole proved fatal for a motorcyclist in Hoosick Falls Monday afternoon. According to police, the wreck took place on High Street just North of Danforth Street, shortly after 4:30 p.m.
The motorcyclist was driving north on High Street at the time of the crash, police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim is not being released until officers can tell their family about the tragedy.
The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center for an autopsy. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Hoosick Falls Police at (518) 686-7651 .
