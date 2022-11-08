Read full article on original website
How do Recent FCA Changes Impact Insurtechs?
Nick McCowan, Post Office Insurance’s Head of General Insurance, who uses Earnix’s AI-powered pricing solution, Price IT, explains the effect the FCA’s new rules on “Price Walking” are having on the insurance industry six months on. Aaron Wright, Director of Strategy, Earnix, offers an insurtech’s perspective.
Percayso Inform Partners with Shift Technology to Deliver Enhanced Solutions for Insurance Providers
Insurance data intelligence provider, Percayso Inform, and Shift Technology, a provider of AI-driven decision automation and optimisation solutions for the global insurance industry, today announced the two organisations have entered a strategic partnership to deliver enhanced fraud detection solutions for insurance providers. The Shift product suite uses Artificial Intelligence to enable insurers to automate and optimise decisions from underwriting to claims, resulting in superior customer experiences, increased operational efficiency, and reduced costs.
Chris Raimondo – EY – ITC Vegas 2022
Insurance is a noble industry, so it’s great to see this level of participation and excitement around the future.”. At ITC Vegas, we caught up with Chris Raimondo, Partner and Americas Insurance Technology Leader at Ernst & Young, to discuss the biggest trends in the industry. Looking at EY‘s recently published Insurance Outlook 2022 report, Raimondo stresses the omnipotent role technology will play in insurance, for both distribution and customer experience.
Quant’s Gilbert Verdian on Interoperability and the Benefits of Digital Assets
From Sibos 2022, we sat down with Gilbert Verdian, the Founder and CEO of an interoperable solutions provider, Quant, to discuss the complexity of connecting different financial systems and the transition of traditional assets to more secure digital assets. From securities to equities, the industry is starting to realise that...
Lightyear Chooses LHV to Power Instant EUR Payments
LHV, a leading banking services provider to over 200 fintech and crypto companies, is pleased to announce a partnership with Lightyear, the European investment platform founded by two early Wise employees. LHV will provide Lightyear with real-time EUR payments and other banking services. Lightyear was founded by ex-Wise duo Martin...
Moonfare Launches Dedicated Family Office Investment Platform as Managers Increasingly Allocate to Private Markets
Around 60% of family offices surveyed by Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity platform, and UK-based association Global Partnership of Family Offices (GPFO), said they have increased their allocations to private markets over the last two years. By contrast, the survey found, interest in traditional public equities has waned, with well over 50% of respondents saying they have reduced exposure to both public equity and fixed income.
EXCLUSIVE: “Imagining the Future of Finance” – Ronit Ghose, Citi Global Insights and Leda Glyptis in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Leda Glyptis asked Ronit Ghose, Head of Fintech & Digital Assets at Citi Global Insights, what the first wave of innovation in FS might teach us about the next. LEDA GLYPTIS: Some of what was ‘the future’ 15 years ago is very much real. And some of it is nowhere near real. What does that tell us about the way we think about feasibility and the future?
For CIOs, it’s a critical time to deliver value on IT investments
A Gartner survey of 2,203 CIOs found that they expect IT budgets to increase 5% on average in 2023—lower than the projected 6.5% global inflation rate. A "triple squeeze" of economic pressure, scarce and expensive technology talent, and ongoing supply challenges is heightening the need for tech investments to pay off.
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon with Paul Ruskin – Trace Financial
“Every day is a school day, and you should always be learning something.”. Joining us at the FF Salon for day 4 of Sibos 2022, we caught up with Paul Ruskin, the Director of Business Development at Trace Financial, to talk about the importance of conferences like Sibos and why learning about new ideas should be on top of every professionals agenda. For Ruskin, working in sales is about connecting with people to solve common goals – to a larger extent, that is the bread and butter of the fintech industry.
Wirex Announces Winners of 2022 Rising Women in Crypto Power List
Wirex, the leading payments platform, in partnership with The Cryptonomist, has today announced the winners of the 2022 Rising Women in Crypto Power List. The 13 winners were chosen by the judges out of over 200 incredible entries. Wirex opened nominations for this year’s Power List on the 15th September,...
Island Pay’s Richard Douglas on Payments in the Caribbean and CBDC in the Region
From Fintech Islands, we sat down with Richard Douglas, the Co-Founder and CEO of payment services provider Island Pay, to talk about the payments landscape in the Caribbean and the possibilities afforded by CBDC. With their recent expansion into Barbados, Douglas discusses the array of payment methods customers and merchants...
Trulioo: Consumers consider identity verification vital when engaging with crypto exchanges
New research from Trulioo, a leader in global identity verification, shows consumers consider identity verification vital and reassuring during onboarding and throughout their relationship with crypto exchanges. The research, highlighted in the “Crypto customers call for reassurance in uncertain times” report, reveals that 70% of crypto users feel more at...
Charles Radclyffe on Why ESG isn’t what YOU think it is.
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we caught up with Charles Radclyffe, the CEO of ESG-orientated agency, Ethics Grade, to talk about the power of technology and its effects on ESG in the industry. For Radclyffe, the approach to social efforts is far removed from the operations...
CoverGo Appoints Ex-DXC Experts to Enhance its No-code Insurance Platform
Global SaaS company, CoverGo, appoints four ex-DXC insurance enterprise software industry experts who will be in charge of insurance architecture and products. The experts, Brian Maguire, Neil Small, CK Wong, and Stephen Hale, join forces to bring decades of insurance enterprise software expertise to CoverGo and together with the team further build CoverGo’s no-code core insurance system for P&C, health, and life.
FinTech Connect Launches “FinTech in Flux” Industry Benchmark Report Reveals Adapting To Consumer Demand and Investment In Tech Are Key For Winning Edge
FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, today released its 2022 Industry Benchmark Report, Fintech in Flux: Thriving in the Age of Uncertainty, showing that customers remain the biggest focus, with 86 per cent of respondents investing in AI to stay competitive. As the...
Kueski Appoints Vice President to Support Growth of Product Ecosystem and Expands Footprint in Mexico
Seiz, who joins Kueski with a breadth of experience and intimate understanding of emerging markets, was attracted by the company’s mission-driven culture and vision for a more inclusive financial services industry in Mexico and Latin America. As Kueski continues to grow its footprint and product ecosystem, his main focus will be to foster transparent, long-term partnerships with existing and potential investors.
Glow Raises $22.5M to Optimize Insurance for Small Businesses
Glow, the digital insurance agency for small businesses, announced that it has closed a $22.5 million round of series A financing led by Cota Capital. AV8 Ventures, Markd, Startup Venture Capital, Maiden Re, and others also participated in the round. The financing will fund innovation in Glow’s digital insurance platform, which automates the insurance process for small businesses. Glow uses data to ensure that a business is maintaining the correct coverage for all their insurance needs at a lower cost, not just when they purchase, but every year. Glow will also use the investment to expand into more states across the nation, serving small businesses across more vertical industries.
Amit Dua – SunTec – Money 20/20
From Money20/20 Vegas, we caught up with Amit Dua, the President of pricing and billing company, SunTec Business Solutions, to discuss the consolidated experience afforded by embedded finance, and how Banking-as-a-Service has changed the role of banks in the industry. Banks will be able to profit from BaaS as the...
MANGOPAY Appoints Ronen Benchetrit as Chief Technology Officer
MANGOPAY, a major European payment solutions provider for marketplaces and platforms, announced the appointment of key additions to MANGOPAY’s executive leadership team. Ronen Benchetrit has been appointed as MANGOPAY’s Chief Technology Officer and joined the executive committee following the acquisition by Advent International. As a key appointment that underlines MANGOPAY’s strong commitment to innovation, Ronen will be responsible for taking the scale-up into the next phase of its technology challenge, leading one of the fastest-growing tech teams in the payment industry.
The Fintech Fix 09/11/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
