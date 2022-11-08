“Every day is a school day, and you should always be learning something.”. Joining us at the FF Salon for day 4 of Sibos 2022, we caught up with Paul Ruskin, the Director of Business Development at Trace Financial, to talk about the importance of conferences like Sibos and why learning about new ideas should be on top of every professionals agenda. For Ruskin, working in sales is about connecting with people to solve common goals – to a larger extent, that is the bread and butter of the fintech industry.

