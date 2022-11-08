ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George County, VA

Prince George Rivers Edge residents should boil water due to possibility of bacteria

By Kassidy Hammond
 2 days ago

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents living in the Rivers Edge subdivision in Prince George County have been strongly encouraged to boil their tap water before using it.

The county said the reason for the advisory is due to a water main break on Ridge Road.

“This precaution is necessary due to the water main break that disrupted water services and may have allowed bacteria to enter the water system,” a release from the county stated. “Residents will be informed when they no longer need to boil their water.”

Residents are advised to bring their water for cooking, drinking, etc. to a rolling boil for at least one minute, and then let it cool before using. Bottled water is also suggested as an alternative.

RICHMOND, VA
