Democrat Sydney Kamlager wins election to U.S. House in California's 37th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Sydney Kamlager wins election to U.S. House in California's 37th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Democrat Tina Kotek wins election for governor in Oregon
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Tina Kotek wins election for governor in Oregon. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Republican Derrick Van Orden wins election to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Derrick Van Orden wins election to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Watch Now: ‘We made history!’ First Gen Z member of Congress elected in Florida
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Maxwell Frost has made history after being elected in Florida’s 10th district.
Hurricane Nicole makes landfall along east coast of Florida, packing 75 mph winds
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Nicole makes landfall along east coast of Florida, packing 75 mph winds. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Democrat Matt Cartwright wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Matt Cartwright wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Watch Now: Homes collapsing in Florida after Nicole, and more of today's top videos
Homes in Florida are in danger of collapsing into the ocean due to beach erosion elevated by Hurricane Nicole, the U.S. now has a record number of female governors, and more of today's top videos.
Massachusetts voters choose to keep new law allowing immigrants in country illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters choose to keep new law allowing immigrants in country illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Homes on the brink of collapse in Florida due to beach erosion elevated by hurricanes
Homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea, Florida, are in danger of collapsing into the ocean due to beach erosion elevated by Hurricane Nicole on Nov. 10.
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas as it heads toward Florida coast
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas as it heads toward Florida coast. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Elections: Mid-Willamette Valley voters pass mushroom moratoria, bans
Mid-Willamette Valley voters approved a mix of outright bans and moratoriums on the use and manufacture of psilocybin mushrooms in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. Most of the measures were blow-outs, according to unofficial results released shortly before 10 p.m. As updates came in, nothing changed. In 2020, voters...
Linn County Sheriff: I won’t enforce part of Measure 114
Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said the sheriff’s office will not enforce magazine capacity limits narrowly approved by Oregon voters Nov. 8, despite Measure 114 requiring it. “This is a terrible law for gunowners, crime victims and public safety,” she said in an agency Facebook post. In an...
Texas man executed for mother’s strangling death after court rejects lawyers’ appeal based on mental illness claim
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas man executed for mother’s strangling death after court rejects lawyers’ appeal based on mental illness claim. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
