DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
amherstindy.org
Defund413 Amherst Hosts Forum On Imagining “Amherst Without Cops”
Defund413 Amherst hosted a remote open-forum on November 6, intended to educate Amherst community members on what defunding the local Amherst Police Department (APD) would mean for the town. Despite a small turnout, organizers Zoë Crabtree and Birdy Newman stated at the end of the event that they felt satisfied with the discussion the event fostered.
Did You Know the New Massachusetts Governor Was a Pro Hoops Star?
The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is coming to a close and a winner has already been projected. And the winner and new Governor-Elect of Massachusetts happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
amherstindy.org
Banner Drop In Support Of The Equal Rights Amendment
Generation Ratify Amherst, the local chapter of a national, youth-led, intersectional organization working for gender equity and to federally enact the Equal Rights Amendment) is hosting our third annual banner drop for reproductive rights in front of First Churches in Northampton, 129 Main Street, in collaboration with Tapestry Health. The event will take place on November 20, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.. We will hang the banner and then have a series of speakers from local organizations as well as elected officials.
wamc.org
With blowout win, Mark lays out Mass. state Senate agenda for 2023
Mark dominated his race for the open Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, Hampden district seat against unenrolled conservative Brendan Phair, winning a roughly 75-25 split with a difference of almost 30,000 votes. After a decade in the commonwealth’s lower house, he woke Wednesday morning with a much more significant mandate as one of just 40 state senators on Beacon Hill. WAMC caught up with the state Senator-elect outside of his victory party at Patrick’s Pub in downtown Pittsfield.
amherstindy.org
Public Invited To Participate In UMass Survey On PVTA’s Future
A new online survey led by regional planning students at the University of Massachusetts Amherst seeks Pioneer Valley residents’ input about their use of Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) services and the improvements they would like to see the transit authority implement. The survey is part of Valley On...
amherstindy.org
Town Manager Report For November 7, 2022
Editor’s note: Town Manager Paul Bockelman submits a comprehensive report to the Town Council at each of its regular meetings. The reports, usually 9 to 12 pages in length, provide up-to-date information on what is happening within and across town departments. The Manager’s Report is usually one of the last items on the agenda and is often taken up late at night, leaving little time for Bockelman to do more than mention a few highlights and this is usually all that gets entered into the Council minutes. What follows is a complete, unedited version of the Town Manager’s Report. All Town Manager Reports are available here on the Town’s website.
amherstindy.org
Town Now Accepting Resident Capital Requests
The Town of Amherst is now accepting resident capital requests until December 31, 2022. Please review the information contained prior to submitting your requests. Projects are eligible if they meet the following criteria:. Benefit the public. Are one-time expenditures that cost $50,000 or less. Are capital projects (facility or infrastructure...
thereminder.com
Springfield health commissioner provides COVID-19 update
SPRINGFIELD – Ahead of the active holiday season, Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris provided an overview on the ongoing status of the coronavirus pandemic during an Oct. 28 COVID-19 Response Subcommittee meeting. Currently, Springfield is experiencing a decrease in COVID-19 cases – lowering from 322 cases...
westernmassnews.com
Local lawmakers react to the passing of ballot question 4
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance, as well as State Representative Angelo Puppolo and dozens of veterans. Hopkins Academy students visit Western Mass News for Future Media Leaders tour. Updated: 12 hours ago. The group hearing from a variety of departments on the many career paths across the media...
NBC Connecticut
Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut
Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource
NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
amherstindy.org
Opinion: To The Town Manager – Do Something To Accelerate Climate Action In Amherst. And Do it Fast
The following column also appeared in The Amherst Bulletin. The warnings about climate change tipping points are coming at us fast and furiously, demanding our attention. The message: Do something. And do it fast. Frustrated with the lack of action, young climate activists have even taken to throwing soup and mashed potatoes at famous paintings.
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
thereminder.com
Hurst clashes with administration over status of former Springfield police officer
SPRINGFIELD – City Councilor Justin Hurst has said that a former Springfield police officer should not be employed as a firefighter in the city, but the Sarno administration disagrees. According to Hurst, Luke Cournoyer has completed the Fire Academy and is ready to be hired by the city as...
Showcase featuring social media trends opens location at Holyoke Mall
Showcase, home of the hottest trends, opens third Massachusetts location.
thereminder.com
Ware author publishes book about towns, history lost to Quabbin
WESTERN MASS. – The Quabbin Reservoir is known as the largest inland body of water in the state, however, to earn this title, four Massachusetts towns had to disappear entirely. Enfield, Greenwich, Dana and Prescott were once on the map, until the construction of a reservoir washed them away...
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
AG: Express Scripts to pay $3.2 million for failing to follow worker’s comp pricing procedures
BOSTON — Express Scripts Inc. has agreed to pay $3.2 million for allegedly failing to follow prescription pricing procedures in the workers’ compensation insurance system, Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday. Paperwork filed in Suffolk Superior Court alleges that in some circumstances Express Scripts failed to apply various...
Incarcerated woman that walked away from Springfield facility found
The Hampden County Sheriff's Office have located an incarcerated woman that walked away from the Western Mass. Recovery and Wellness Center in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.
