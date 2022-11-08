Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With Aftermath
One of the infamous art teacher's notorious images, with a child's face [since covered,] debuted on a separate inappropriate Instagram page.(@officialnaughynaughty/Instagram) Following the initial, controversial break of this newsworthy event, facts and opinions have snowballed this story into something bigger than it needed to become.
Good News Network
Incredible Birth of Endangered Baby Rhino is Captured on Zoo’s Cameras, and Galloping Within Minutes (WATCH)
Zookeepers in England were thrilled to watch their resident rhino give birth to a calf, who was up and charging around within hours of accommodating herself to the world. The birth was captured in the late afternoon on the Chester Zoo’s video cameras. The calf was born already weighing...
Spiders and Snakes: Ring Reveals Scariest Creatures Caught On Doorbell Cam
To mark Halloween, Ring has shared footage of some of the most terrifying critters ever spotted on a doorbell camera, and it doesn't make for relaxing viewing.
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Watch a Giant Alligator Come Out of Nowhere to Eat a Small Alligator That Was Hunting an Egret
Everyone knows about the food chain. But it’s rare to witness something that so vividly demonstrates what the food chain actually is as this video, which depicts a predator hunting a smaller predator hunting an even smaller predator. The video was posted on Twitter by Travis Akers, of Jacksonville, Florida, on October 19. It begins with a mid-sized alligator slowly stalking an egret next to a pond. The wary bird keeps a comfortable distance from the gator. The gator looks like it’s about to give up and lays down in the grass—and right when it does, an absolutely massive alligator charges out of some bushes.
Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic
The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
Moose Clash In Man's Driveway, Jump Into Bed Of Truck: Video
"Next GMC commercial? 'Built moose tough,'" an Instagram user wrote.
Eight-foot crocodile enters home late at night to search for food
A crocodile went inside a house in a village in Etawah in India’s Uttar Pradesh state in search of prey, shocking the family that was fast asleep.Around 10.30pm on 29 October, the local media reported that the family of Harnam Singh in Jaitia village in Etawah was woken up by the bleating of their goats and when they tried to see why they found the eight-foot-long crocodile near the goats. But the crocodile soon entered one of the rooms, and that’s when all hell broke loose.The family later called the police who told them to lock the reptile inside...
Crocodile and Hyena Rip Animal to Shreds at the Same Time: VIDEO
If you spend enough time on the internet, it’s easy to fall into a spiral of bad news and truly cringe-worthy takes. The only consistent refuge from this seemingly never-ending stream of sludge is the adorable animal videos that frequently go viral across social media. Tiny piglets playing on...
Mountain Lion Ragdolls Unlucky Deer On California Front Porch
Right in your backyard (well, front yard technically) but just a little too close to home. Mountain lions or cougars are stealthy killers. Widely known for their masterful hunting abilities, they hit hard and fast going right for the kill zone every time, nailing the neck of the prey. They...
Tri-City Herald
Watch as 3-foot lizard leads reptile catcher on frantic chase through Australia cafe
The same Australian reptile catcher who gained notoriety this year for tugging a snake out of a toilet is again drawing laughter — this time after sharing video of him chasing a lizard through a cafe. The footage shows Drew Godfrey sliding headfirst under the counter as the cafe’s...
WATCH: Snow Leopard Leaps Off 400-Foot Cliff to Attack Himalayan Sheep
A snow leopard is seen breaking some laws of gravity when leaping offing a 400-foot cliff to attack Himalayan sheep in a recently resurfaced viral video. The video, which was uploaded in March 2018, shows the large cat attacking its prey, which was described as either a Bharal or wild Himalayan Blue Sheep. “The Snow Leopard unwittingly leaps off a 400 foot high cliff,” the description further reads. “Locked in a death embrace with the sheep. The two tumble down a 85 degree slope, falling onto rocks with deadly ferocity. The Snow Leopard ultimately wins and stays on to enjoy its quarry over the next few days.”
The World's Ugliest Animals
The world is full of beautiful animals. But what about the ugly ones? Which animals are the most hideous?. Artist's impression of two blobfish in situ.By Rachel Caauwe - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
Wild Cat Vs. Wild Dog: Iowa Trail Cam Captures Bobcat Defending Deer Carcass From Thieving Coyote
It’s no secret that canines and felines don’t exactly get along. Of course, there’s the exceptions that melt everyone’s heart when they go viral, but for the most part you don’t want to mix your German Shepherds and American Shorthairs. And while all animals in...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Hyena Save a Warthog From a Leopard
You never know what you’re getting into when you step into the wild. A shocking interaction happened between three wild animals and thanks to someone filming in the right place and right time, we’re able to witness it for ourselves. Let’s set the scene, starting with a sleeping...
newsnet5
Watch: Adult elephants react to birth of new baby in their herd
It has been nearly a decade, but adult elephants at Kenya's Sheldrick Wildlife Trust have welcomed in a new baby to their orphan-elephant herd. Elephants in that herd have shown that they've developed a tradition of mothers returning to their herd, or from the wild back to a stockade, to show off a new baby.
a-z-animals.com
See a Donkey Protect a Herd of Sheep From 2 Pitbulls
In a beautiful yard full of green grass and a pile of lumber, you see two dogs approaching. One doggie is brown, and one is white. They both also have noses to the ground like they are conducting an investigation or are trying to put an animal to the scent they are tracking. The greenness of the grass shows the contrast between both dogs’ fur. While the two dogs are together, they prefer doing their own thing. Neither seems to be the leader of the two-dog pack.
a-z-animals.com
Watch the World’s Bravest Housecat Sneak Up on a Bald Eagle
Watch the World’s Bravest Housecat Sneak Up on a Bald Eagle. When people spot a bald eagle in the wild, they often stop and stare in awe at the majestic creature. When they chose the bald eagle as the national symbol, the Founding Fathers made the right decision. This magnificent bird, with its fierce beauty and bold independence, is a fitting metaphor for the power and freedom of America.
Australian Shepherd Herds Massive Bull Moose Towards Its Owner Out On A Hike
Or… at least he is trying to be. I mean, I certainly don’t want an up close and personal encounter with a moose, but having a dog that wants you to see a big ol’ bull doesn’t sound like a bad thing either. Moose are actually...
WATCH: Massive Hawk Swoops in and Snags Two Finches From Bird Feeder With Jaw-Dropping Speed
Apex predators are those in the animal kingdom so fearsome, so deadly, they have no natural predators. Saltwater crocodiles, lions, and orca whales are a few of these commanding species. But did you know raptors are included in the list of top predators as well?. No, not the vicious velociraptor,...
