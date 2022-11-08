Read full article on original website
'Mortified' Valerie Bertinelli reacts with Taylor Swift lyrics to Matthew Perry saying they made out next to a passed-out Eddie Van Halen
Valerie Bertinelli has responded to the claims in Matthew Perry's memoir that they made out. Using the lyrics to Taylor Swift's new song "Anti-Hero," she addressed Perry's claim on TikTok. "Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?" she wrote. Valerie Bertinelli has responded to claims that...
ABC News
Taylor Swift in 'shambles' after making history as 1st artist to claim entire top 10 on Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift made history on Monday as the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The "Midnights" singer became the first artist in chart history to claim all 10 slots, and did so with songs from her latest album. Her track "Anti-Hero" leads the chart after it was streamed 59.7 million times and sold 13,500 copies in the past week. The song is now the ninth overall No. 1.
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
NME
Taylor Swift releases limited-time download of ‘Anti Hero’ single featuring Bleachers
Taylor Swift has released a limited-time download of ‘Anti Hero’ single featuring her ‘Midnights‘ co-producer, Jack Antonoff of Bleachers. The new version of the lead single from the pop star’s 10th album is available to download exclusively at her online store until 11.59pm ET today (November 7), which is 4.59am tomorrow (November 8) in the UK.
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Taylor Swift announces more dates for The Eras Tour: See where she'll play her first live concerts since 2018
Taylor Swift fans knew all too well that their idol would soon announce a tour to complement “Midnights,” her record-setting 10th release that has commandeered radio and record charts worldwide. Swift will kick off The Eras Tour March 18 in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium. The run...
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Dave Grohl Joins Lionel Richie for Performance of “Easy” at Rock and Roll HOF Ceremony
Lionel Richie and Dave Grohl teamed up for a performance of Richie’s hit “Easy” at the recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The Grammy Award-winning artist began the set on Saturday night (November 5) at the music celebration with his hit, “Hello.” Then he continued it with “Easy” by the Commodores, the Motown group he co-founded.
Want to see Taylor Swift or Elton John in Colorado? It'll cost you
Concertgoers hoping to catch some of the biggest musicians coming to Colorado might have to shell out hundreds of dollars for the occasion. A check of ticket prices for upcoming Colorado shows found that Elton John and Taylor Swift fans will be paying the steepest, three-digit prices, while Snoop Dogg and Nathaniel Rateliff fans can still nab a seat for under $100.
Billboard 200: Taylor Swift (‘Midnights’) holds on to #1 for 2nd week, The Beatles make a comeback
Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for the second time for the tracking week that ended November 3. It had a substantial 78% drop in equivalent album units, but its first week was so huge that even with such a steep drop it was still in blockbuster territory. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com. “Midnights” debuted with 1.578 million units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. That was the biggest number since Adele‘s “25” debuted seven years ago with more than three million units, and it resulted in Swift...
Dolly Parton Leads Rock Hall ‘Jolene’ Jam With Rob Halford and More
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton performed her signature hit "Jolene" at Saturday's induction ceremony, leading an all-star ensemble that included fellow inductees Rob Halford, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, Eurythmics' Annie Lennox and many more. Backed throughout her performance by Zac Brown Band, Parton...
iheart.com
Music: Slipknot Announces A New Direction.
Heavy metal group Slipknot is changing course 27 years after the band’s formation. Following their newest album, “The End, So Far,” Slipknot co-founder Shawn “Clown” Crahan has revealed the album is the band’s final release with long-time label Roadrunner Records. Clown added that Slipknot would be fully independent moving forward.
21 Funny Tweets About Nick Cannon Expecting His 12th Child...One Week After Announcing His 11th
It's giving Cheaper by the Dozen.
Sam Smith Reveals ‘Gloria’ Tracklist, Enlists Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez as Featured Collaborators
Sam Smith has enlisted a slate of collaborators for their fourth studio album Gloria, set for release on Jan. 27. Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez, Koffee, and Kim Petras, are all set to make appearances on the album, the newly shared tracklist revealed Thursday. The 13-track record will highlight certain featured artists more than once. Reyez, who worked with Smith as a co-writer and vocalist on Calvin Harris’ “Promises,” will lend her voice to a track titled “Perfect” early on the album. She appears again further down, this time alongside Jamaican songstress Koffee on “Gimme.” Sheeran shows up at the very end,...
Introducing the 2023 American Songwriter Lyric Contest Judges
The judges for the 2023 American Songwriter Lyric Contest have been announced, and this year’s panel includes some of the best award-winning songwriters and industry champions of songwriting around. Read about our panel of industry titans below. Pam Sheyne (Artist/Songwriter) Pam Sheyne is a multi-platinum selling songwriter, vocal producer,...
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
SFGate
Why Sylvester Stallone Says Playing a Gangster in ‘Tulsa King’ Is a ‘Fantasy Role’
Helmed by “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, the new series marks Sylvester Stallone’s first foray into the world of television. “It’s very hard to find something original,” Stallone said on Wednesday night at the “Tusla King” New York premiere. “And when it comes knocking on your door, you have to be a fool to say no.”
EW.com
Alanis Morissette slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, says she exited planned Olivia Rodrigo duet
Alanis Morissette slammed the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as "an environment that reduces women" after pulling out of a planned performance alongside Olivia Rodrigo at Saturday's induction ceremony. Her comments came after Page Six reported that the 48-year-old alt-rock icon rehearsed a tribute to 2022 inductee Carly Simon...
Dolly Parton Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Dolly Parton has joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, arriving as the last of 2022's inductees. "I want to thank the Hall of Fame and all the people out there through all of these years," she said. "I've been doing it all my life and I do love it. I'm very humbled by this."
