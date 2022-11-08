MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he was wanted for conspiracy to commit murder and a felony charge for evading arrest. The Drew (Mississippi) Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, 23-year-old Stanely Self on Oct. 6 with the assistance of the U.S Marshal Gulf Coastal Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF) in Oxford, Mississippi, to help locate Self. The GCRFTF then requested assistance from the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF) in Memphis, after receiving information that Self was in the area.

