Becky Austin
2d ago
well I see the fine folks are getting their wishes ..prime example of a use to be "nice little town".....keep on..the serpent will do nuthing but grow...
wtva.com
Tupelo capital murder suspect denied bond after capture
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured Tupelo capital murder suspect Nijel Hall on Monday, Nov. 7. According to the Tupelo Police Department, marshals made the arrest in West Point. Tupelo Police sought the 24-year-old for the deadly shooting of Raybric Mims, 21, on April 8. Hall’s being held in jail...
wtva.com
No injuries in Fulton house fire
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a house fire in Fulton. Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said the fire happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 9 along Harden’s Chapel Road. Firefighters from Fulton and across Itawamba County responded at approximately 8:11. He said the people living there managed...
wcbi.com
Pontotoc Police Department arrest liquor store robbery suspect
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – A good description and surveillance video help Pontotoc Police make a quick arrest. Around 7:20 tonight Police were called to a robbery at Express Liquor and Wine at 237 Highway 15 North. These images were taken from surveillance video at the store. Those pictures helped...
WAPT
Man arrested after UMMC employee assaulted in stadium parking lot
JACKSON, Miss. — Police have arrested a man accused of physically assaulting a University of Mississippi Medical Center employee. The incident was reported Tuesday evening in Stadium Parking Lot B after the employee left work, Dr. Jonathan Wilson, hospital CAO, said in a message to employees. "The male offender...
wtva.com
Another West Point murder suspect in custody
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Another West Point murder suspect is in custody. West Point Police sought Kevin Holliday Jr. for the shooting death of Jerni White. Police confirmed his arrest Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Timberlane Apartments. He’s the...
WLBT
Suspect arrested after UMMC employee ‘physically assaulted,’ has car stolen
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect in the assault and carjacking incident that took place at the University of Mississippi Medical Center was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The UMMC employee was physically assaulted Tuesday evening and had their car stolen while they were leaving work. According to UMMC, the suspect, Frank...
actionnews5.com
Miss. murder suspect captured in Memphis by U.S Marshals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he was wanted for conspiracy to commit murder and a felony charge for evading arrest. The Drew (Mississippi) Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, 23-year-old Stanely Self on Oct. 6 with the assistance of the U.S Marshal Gulf Coastal Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF) in Oxford, Mississippi, to help locate Self. The GCRFTF then requested assistance from the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF) in Memphis, after receiving information that Self was in the area.
wtva.com
New Albany police arrest teenager for firing gun at motel
NEW ALBANY, MS (WTVA) -- New Albany police arrested a teenager involved in a shooting at Hallmarc Inn. 19-year-old Omarion Green is being charged with shooting into an occupied building. Police chief Chris Robertson says the suspect accidentally fired the gun, with the bullet going through the wall of the...
wtva.com
Woman injured Monday in Houston later died
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
wtva.com
Teen missing in Itawamba County found
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
Commercial Dispatch
Turner, Brown secure spots in county court judge runoff
The runoff for Oktibbeha County Court judge race is set. Lee Ann Turner and Charles Bruce Brown will face off on Nov. 29. Both are vying to become the first county court judge in Oktibbeha County, after the court was established due to the county reaching a population of 50,000 in the 2020 census.
panolian.com
‘Gas Station Drugs’ still major danger
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
wtva.com
Celebration of Hope: Speech therapy at RRC helps Collins Foote
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Collins Foote is one of many children who benefit from free services at the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo. Speech therapists use repetition, visuals and encouragement to help Foote improve his articulation and learn how to speak with a lisp. He has received speech help...
wtva.com
Tupelo Homeless Task Force collecting hoodies
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - We are expecting colder temperatures this weekend so one local organization is offering free hoodies for those in need. The City of Tupelo Homeless Task Force has kicked off its hoodies drive for the homeless. The group is taking donations of used and new hoodies in...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Parents react to possible year-round school in Tupelo
Big changes are possible for students and teachers in Tupelo. The school district is discussing switching to a year-round schedule.
wtva.com
Local veteran gets backyard oasis
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local veteran was granted a backyard oasis from Home Depot. Retired Sgt. Kristy Graza served her country for eight years. She’ll now receive a remodeled backyard. Home Depot has done multiple projects like this for many veterans over the years. Garza was born with...
wtva.com
Celebration of Hope: RRC helping Carol Ann Coker regain independence
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo is helping Carol Ann Coker regain her independence. Her shoulder was replaced three years ago, and a recent injury to the shoulder left her needing physical therapy. “I could barely do a lot of things,” she said. She’s...
wtva.com
Tupelo, Union County schools receiving grant money for pre-K education
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo and Union County schools are among 11 school districts in Mississippi receiving $15 million to improve early childhood education. Tupelo Schools is receiving $100,000 a year until 2025. Union County Schools is receiving $200,000 a year until 2025. The State Board of Education awarded the...
wcbi.com
Okolona man involved in tractor wreck dies
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is dead after a crash involving a tractor. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said 46-year-old Torrance Stewart was driving south on Highway 45-A. A small car crashed into the tractor throwing Stewart off of it. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers...
