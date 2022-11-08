ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Action On Congested North Sound Commutes and Heavy Traffic

More and more people continue to move into Snohomish and Skagit counties, adding more traffic onto already crowded highways. Action is being taken on the key arterials including I-5, I-405, and the Hewitt Ave Trestle. Earlier this year, the Washington State Legislature passed funding to support the Move Ahead Washington...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
PLANetizen

Airport-Adjacent Seattle Suburb Aims for a Transit-Oriented Overhaul

A Link light rail train approaches the Tukwila International Boulevard Station in 2016. | vewfinder / Shutterstock. The city of Tukwila, Washington, located in King County south of Seattle, is pursuing a new transit-oriented housing and development plan that will attempt to transform the area around its Link light rail station.
TUKWILA, WA
KING-5

Leesa Manion leads in race for King County prosecuting attorney

SEATTLE — Leesa Manion leads in the race for King County prosecuting attorney with 56% of the vote after updated returns were released Wednesday. Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell is trailing with 44% of the vote. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is responsible for prosecuting all felonies in...
KING COUNTY, WA
kentreporter.com

Elections: King County’s charter amendment, Prop No. 1 passing

This midterm’s candidate races may look tight, but support for the two ballot measures are looking strong. As of election night, Charter Amendment No. 1 — which moves all county elections to even years — received 69.17% approval of counted ballots. And Proposition No. 1, a Conservation...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Snohomish County 2022 election results

EVERETT, Wash. — Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for Snohomish County. The key races include statewide votes for U.S. senator and secretary of state, Congressional Districts 1, 2 and 8, and a number of local races and propositions, including Snohomish County prosecutor. An initial round of election...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Seattle’s Left Pressures Council to Cut Funding for Cops and Sweeps

Last week, leftist organizers held two demonstrations at City Hall to pressure city council members to adopt budget demands that would fund social services with money Mayor Bruce Harrell proposed to fill unfillable positions in the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and to expand the City’s efforts to sweep unhoused people.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Water over I-5 on Monday

Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

