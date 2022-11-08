Read full article on original website
everettpost.com
Action On Congested North Sound Commutes and Heavy Traffic
More and more people continue to move into Snohomish and Skagit counties, adding more traffic onto already crowded highways. Action is being taken on the key arterials including I-5, I-405, and the Hewitt Ave Trestle. Earlier this year, the Washington State Legislature passed funding to support the Move Ahead Washington...
capitolhillseattle.com
Large response for kitchen fire as SPD resolves crisis situation at Capitol Hill apartment building
Seattle Fire easily knocked down a kitchen fire and a woman was taken to the hospital for observation in a crisis incident at a Capitol Hill apartment building Thursday morning. SFD was called to the Vox Apartments building at 15th and Pine around 6:30 AM for a report of a...
PLANetizen
Airport-Adjacent Seattle Suburb Aims for a Transit-Oriented Overhaul
A Link light rail train approaches the Tukwila International Boulevard Station in 2016. | vewfinder / Shutterstock. The city of Tukwila, Washington, located in King County south of Seattle, is pursuing a new transit-oriented housing and development plan that will attempt to transform the area around its Link light rail station.
With more ballots counted, these are Whatcom County election results Wednesday
Ballots that arrive Thursday, Nov. 10, and later will be counted if they were postmarked by 8 p.m, Tuesday. Nov. 8.
KUOW
2022 general election results for Seattle, King County, and Washington state
Here are the top vote-getters in Washington state's 2022 general election, as of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. These are preliminary results, as ballots will come in by mail for several more days. Congressional Seats. U.S. Senator. Patty Murray (D): 57%. Tiffany Smiley (R): 43%. U.S. Representative District 1.
KING-5
Leesa Manion leads in race for King County prosecuting attorney
SEATTLE — Leesa Manion leads in the race for King County prosecuting attorney with 56% of the vote after updated returns were released Wednesday. Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell is trailing with 44% of the vote. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is responsible for prosecuting all felonies in...
redmond-reporter.com
Use of force policy changes recommended for King County Sheriff’s Office
On Nov. 7, King County’s Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) encouraged the King County Sheriff’s Office to adopt the model use of force policy issued by the office of Attorney General Bob Ferguson earlier this year. In 2021, the state Legislature passed House Bill 1310, which included...
kentreporter.com
Elections: King County’s charter amendment, Prop No. 1 passing
This midterm’s candidate races may look tight, but support for the two ballot measures are looking strong. As of election night, Charter Amendment No. 1 — which moves all county elections to even years — received 69.17% approval of counted ballots. And Proposition No. 1, a Conservation...
q13fox.com
WSDOT: Apple Maps routing drivers off I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass onto dirt road
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers, particularly iOS users, of an incorrect "detour" that is rerouting vehicles to a dirt road from I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass. The issue first arose in early October when WSDOT shifted eastbound traffic to the westbound side of...
WSDOT demands Everett mayor retraction, apology in homeless hotels flap
(The Center Square) – Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin called out the Washington State Department of Transportation for moving homeless people into Everett motels. State departments responded with contrary information to Franklin and requests for a public apology. In a statement posted on Twitter, Franklin said the department is moving...
KING-5
Snohomish County 2022 election results
EVERETT, Wash. — Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for Snohomish County. The key races include statewide votes for U.S. senator and secretary of state, Congressional Districts 1, 2 and 8, and a number of local races and propositions, including Snohomish County prosecutor. An initial round of election...
The Stranger
Seattle’s Left Pressures Council to Cut Funding for Cops and Sweeps
Last week, leftist organizers held two demonstrations at City Hall to pressure city council members to adopt budget demands that would fund social services with money Mayor Bruce Harrell proposed to fill unfillable positions in the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and to expand the City’s efforts to sweep unhoused people.
Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
Chronicle
Washington Legislative Elections Show Democrats Leading Republicans in Key Races
Democrats were leading in multiple swing-district races as Washington state Legislature election results rolled in Tuesday night, running ahead of Republicans on the Kitsap Peninsula, in Whatcom County, in King County and elsewhere. Meanwhile, potential winners of the Nov. 8 election were emerging in Seattle for several Democrat versus Democrat...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Mayor Calls Out WSDOT For Bringing Unhoused People From Outside Everett And Putting Them In Motels Here
Editor’s Update 3:10 PM, In response to our inquiry MyEverettNews.com received the following statement from Kris Rietmann Abrudan, Communications Director with the Washington State Department of Transportation:. Thanks for reaching out. WSDOT has this statement to share for today:. WSDOT is in receipt of the letter from the City...
King County seeing lower early voter turnout; US Senate candidates make final push
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The day before midterm elections, candidates high on the ballot made a final push to voters in a frenzy of events Monday. As of Monday morning, early voter turnout was 36% in King County, according to the King County Director of Elections. The county is projecting a 72% turnout.
KING-5
2022 election results for Whatcom, Skagit, Island and San Juan counties
Voters from Bellingham to Oak Harbor, Mount Vernon and Burlington to Friday Harbor will weigh in on a number of statewide, federal and local races in 2022. Track Nov. 8 general election results across counties across northwest Washington state, including races in Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, and Island counties. An...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police, Mayor Harrell deliver updates on shooting at Ingraham High School
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz deliver updates on shooting at Ingraham High School. At this point, one student is in custody, and the student who was shot has died.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police Chief addresses school shooting in North Seattle
Seattle Police say the gunman who shot another person inside Ingraham High School is now in custody. The victim is at Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
shorelineareanews.com
Water over I-5 on Monday
Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
