If you’re worried that John Wick will finally meet his demise in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, the character has some reassuring words for you: “maybe not.”. After making its debut with a brief teaser at San Diego Comic-Con, we now have the first proper look at the fourth John Wick film. And while it offers plenty of familiar faces and action, the focus of the clip is the new: most notably, the new management, played by Bill Skarsgård. Apparently, he and John (Keanu Reeves) will have to fight to the death in single combat. As the official description explains, John “uncovers a path to defeating the High Table, but before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

10 HOURS AGO