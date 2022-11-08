Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
Brendan Fraser stars as 600-pound man in first ‘The Whale’ trailer
The first trailer has arrived for Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale,’ starring Brendan Fraser in a role that garnered him a standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival.
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Gets First Trailer
The wait for the fourth John Wick movie has been quite long due to some pandemic-related delays, but the next chapter in the Keanu Reeves franchise is finally being released in March. The first look at John Wick: Chapter 4 was revealed in August, and fans have been eager to see some footage. Today, fans finally got their wish when Lionsgate officially released a trailer for the movie. Needless to say, the trailer has gotten us extra excited to return to the franchise's wide world of underground assassins.
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
digitalspy.com
John Wick: Chapter 4's new trailer gives first look at Rina Sawayama's debut movie role
John Wick: Chapter 4's new trailer gives fans a first look at popstar Rina Sawayama in her debut movie role. The Japanese-British singer stars in the fourth John Wick instalment as Akira, and she can be seen in one of the trailer's many fight sequences wielding a sword against a masked assailant.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
The Verge
John Wick: Chapter 4’s latest trailer introduces the new management
If you’re worried that John Wick will finally meet his demise in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, the character has some reassuring words for you: “maybe not.”. After making its debut with a brief teaser at San Diego Comic-Con, we now have the first proper look at the fourth John Wick film. And while it offers plenty of familiar faces and action, the focus of the clip is the new: most notably, the new management, played by Bill Skarsgård. Apparently, he and John (Keanu Reeves) will have to fight to the death in single combat. As the official description explains, John “uncovers a path to defeating the High Table, but before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”
Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’
Theo James is set as the lead of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production on the Miramax TV series begins in London next week. The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
WATCH: ‘John Wick 4’ Trailer With Keanu Reeves Released
With John Wick: Chapter 4 slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023, Lionsgate released the first trailer of Keanu Reeve’s latest action-packed film. According to its IMDb, John Wick 4 follows Keanu Reeves’ character as he takes on his most lethal adversaries yet. “With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.”
Stereogum
Charli XCX Teams With Benito Skinner For Amazon Comedy Series Overcompensating
Charli XCX will handle the music for Overcompensating, a scripted comedy series from social media celebrity Benito Skinner (aka Benny Drama) that will be coming to Amazon. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Charli will also serve as one of the executive producers on the show, which is being produced by A24.
toofab.com
John Wick 4 Trailer: Keanu Fights ... and Fights Some More ... for His Freedom
The action-packed first trailer for "John Wick 4" dropped on Thursday, showing star Keanu Reeves using guns, swords and nunchucks to fight his way to freedom. Per Lionsgate, the titular character "uncovers a path to defeating The High Table," but it's not necessarily an easy one. "But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes," reads the official synopsis.
‘Carnival Row’ to End With Season 2 at Amazon, Sets Premiere Date
“Carnival Row” will end after just two seasons at Amazon, with the streamer set to launch the new and final installment of the fantasy drama in early 2023. Season 2 of the series will launch on Feb. 17, with new episodes dropping weekly thereafter. The season will consist of 10 episodes. “Carnival Row’s” first season aired on Amazon back in August 2019. It was renewed for a second season in July of that year ahead of the series premiere. Amazon did not release any kind of viewership data on the show, but it received mixed reviews from critics upon its...
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
‘John Wick 4’ is Ablaze With Action in First Official Trailer
Lionsgate is serving up some major excitement today with the release of John Wick 4‘s first official trailer. The neo-noir action thriller film premieres in theaters on March 24, 2023 and serves as a continuation of the John Wick film franchise, picking up after the events depicted in 2019 feature John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.
Eric Roberts Believes Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance Is Oscar-Worthy, Compares It To Elizabeth Taylor
Eric Roberts has shared his theory on Margot Robbie's acting prowess in the movie.
epicstream.com
John Wick Keanu Reeves Is Confirmed to Return in Ballerina Spinoff
It has been years since Keanu Reeves played the role of John Wick and he became more iconic with that. Now, he is set to reprise his role in the upcoming spin-off movie, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, and they are currently in Prague, filming. Credit: Lionsgate. John Wick Keanu...
‘Gears of War’ Video Game Franchise to Get Feature Film, Animated Series Adaptations at Netflix (Exclusive)
Gears of War, one of the biggest video game franchises on the Xbox platform, is heading to Netflix. The announcement comes after long months of negotiations in a competitive environment, with the streamer nabbing the media rights and partnering with The Coalition, the Canadian game developer behind the franchise. It also comes on the franchise’s 16th anniversary; the first Gears of War game was released on Nov. 7, 2006.More from The Hollywood ReporterCinema Owners Blindsided by Ted Sarandos Comments Diminishing Netflix's Theatrical AmbitionsYouTube Taps Google Play Executive for Vacant Head of Gaming RoleLionsgate, Tom Brady's Autograph NFT Platform Partner on 'Saw'...
Comments / 0