U.S. Consumers Understand Importance of Maintaining Good Credit and Support Lower Auto Insurance Costs for Those with Good Credit, IRC Study Finds

-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11481848, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Usage-based insurance contracts (also known as trip based insurance) are short-term contracts that allow a driver to pay for insurance as they need it. In many cases, this insurance is based upon the combination of the user and the vehicle. However, as many drivers are no longer being tied to specific vehicles, it has become more difficult to determine the proper insurance for the individual user on a case by case basis. Furthermore, while the usage-based insurance (UBI) may include restrictions on the user, it is not always possible to determine when the user has complied with these restrictions. In some cases, a user may wish to modify already issued insurance to allow for a detour or side trip. There exists a need to collect and collate data about a user and a trip to allow for proper tracking of insurance policies and individuals.”

3 HOURS AGO