Bethlehem, PA

Former Pennsylvania Officer Charged With Stalking And Harassing Ex-GF

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A former Bethlehem police officer has been charged with stalking and harassing another police department employee — someone he used to be in a relationship with, authorities announced.

Noah Klingborg, 27, is expected to turn himself into the Bethlehem City Police Department on Tuesday afternoon, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck said in a press release.

Klingborg, of Bethlehem, is accused of stalking and harassing a civilian employee of the Bethlehem City Police Department that he had a relationship with between December 2021 and ended in June 2022, the release said.

After the relationship ended, the woman reported numerous instances where Klingborg allegedly showed up where she was, drove by her home, and drove by her ex-boyfriend’s home.

Klingborg would “routinely” show up in the City Hall parking garage while she was there and play it off as a coincidence, Houck said.

Other times, he would allegedly show up at her work area in the department’s kennel that she started to work with the lights off.

During one time on her lunch break at the Weis Markets in Bethlehem, the victim was sitting in her full vehicle at the parking lot when Klingborg showed up and asked what she was doing.

He then told her that he was dropping off his dry cleaning when he spotted her vehicle, a non-descript black SUV. The Weis is on the north side of the Westgate Mall and the dry cleaner is on the south side, out of sight from where the victim was parked, investigators said.

The victim filed for and was granted a Protection from Abuse order in October. Meanwhile, an investigation into the use of police resources was launched.

Detectives found that Klingborg requested that the city’s IT department install software on his work computer for him to view city surveillance cameras in late July.

He then allegedly logged into the software and viewed various live feeds of the victim’s and other work areas on 20 other dates when he was not assigned any other cases that required him to do so.

Finally, once in August and again two weeks later, an automated license plate reader run by Bethlehem Township Police Department picked up an unmarked vehicle that Klingborg had entered from the City Hall garage just two blocks from the victim’s ex-boyfriend’s residence.

Klingborg resigned from the department on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He has been charged with stalking and harassment.

Chapoo
2d ago

a cop committing domestic violence? never heard of such a thing

