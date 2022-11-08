ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart County, KY

Related
lakercountry.com

Adair County man arrested for allegedly setting fire at local business

A Columbia man was arrested yesterday evening after he allegedly set a fire at a local business in Columbia. According to Columbia Police, an investigation began after surveillance footage captured a man setting a fire at Save-A-Lot Tuesday night. That investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for 26-year-old Zachery C. Ballou.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
HART COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Teens try to carjack ATF agent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They picked the wrong person. A Louisville ATF agent was the victim of an attempted carjacking, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. Two teens displayed their guns when they tried to rob and carjack the victim, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident happened near...
LOUISVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Wayne County Man Charged with Several Offenses after Fighting Police

Police officers in Wayne County on Sunday responded to a public disturbance that escalated into violence. Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s office and Monticello Police officers were dispatched just after 9 p.m. Sunday night to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing motorists driving on the street, who were attempting to cross a bridge.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding stolen truck

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a stolen vehicle. On Monday afternoon at approximately 3:40, a gray 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with black wheels and a diamond plate toolbox (see photo) was reported stolen from the 2500 block of Hwy 762 near Utica, according to the sheriff’s office.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky man facing multiple charges following fight with police

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police officers in one Southern Kentucky community responded to a public disturbance call that quickly turned violent this past weekend. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies and Monticello Police officers were dispatched to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing drivers trying to cross a bridge on the street.
MONTICELLO, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested on indictment warrant in Casey County

A Russell Springs man was arrested in Casey County last week on an indictment warrant, according to the Casey County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Eddie E. Alcorn was arrested on an indictment warrant for charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree, theft by unlawful taking or disposition greater than $10,000, theft by deception including cold checks $10,000 or more, and identity theft.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Tompkinsville Road car crash sends one to jail

GLASGOW — A man was arrested after a traffic collision Sunday. Officers with Glasgow Police responded to the intersection of Tompkinsville Road and Falling Timbers Road, according to a news release. A vehicle was in a ditch with severe damage. Officers allege several open alcohol containers and a handgun were inside the vehicle.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

William “Frankie” Kelleher

William Franklin “Frankie” Kelleher, 31, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born September 22, 1991 in Cape Canaveral, Florida to the late Dennis Charles Kelleher and Patricia Lynn Tucker. Frankie was a self-employed carpenter and was an avid hunter, specifically deer and turkey. He leaves behind two precious daughters, Marley and Madelyn Kelleher, who were his life.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Pauline Eubank

Pauline Coffee Eubank, 81, of Scottsville, KY passed Monday, October 31, 2022 at her residence. The Gainesboro, TN native was a homemaker. She was a daughter of the late Comer Coffee and Nellie Scott Coffee and wife of the late Fred Eubank. She is survived by 1 son: Fred Dewayne...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Man steals credit cards from car downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say a man stole some credit cards from a car in downtown Bowling Green. The victim’s credit cards were used at numerous locations throughout the city. The suspect can be seen making two separate purchases at Best Buy at different times during the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Lizzie Coomer

Lizzie Frances Coomer, age 91, of Park City departed this life on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Metcalfe Healthcare. The Barren County native was born on June 9, 1931 to the late Oscar Keene Johnson and the late Polly Gassaway Johnson. She was married to James Miles “Jack” Coomer, who also preceded her in death.
PARK CITY, KY

